By a Former Nxian

This is in response to the article More New Pictures of Nxivm Including the Dalai Lama With Nancy Salzman

There is a lot here, but I’ll only correct the volleyball mention.

Under this picture

Keith Raniere is a top-flight volleyball player.

you wrote,

“Here is Keith Raniere hitting the ball in volleyball and I am pretty sure the other players let him win most of the time.”

None of us ever let Keith win, or gave him an easy point. We all fought as hard as we could to win against, and with, Keith.

In your screen grab above, I know both people pictured, and both always fought to win points on Keith. He was very skilled and athletic, and we always enjoyed playing against or with him. We would often stop playing and he would comment on a muscle movement or injury he or someone else had and reflect on healing.

He always came across as caring and insightful.

I know it is hard for you all to see him in that light, but try and understand that for us, we were having fun playing a game together as friends. Sure it was in the middle of the night, but Keith was an odd duck, and we all understood that and made allowances for it.

But we never let him win.

Lauren and Keith during a volleyball game

Keith Raniere playing volleyball.

Keith Raniere with Lauren and others played volleyball and everyone loved him.

Lauren Salzman and Keith Raniere on the volleyball court.

Raniere is the role nodel for all student athletes

Keith Raniere is the role model for all student athletes

“Keith Raniere” also anagrams to “Irate Kin Here”, which has oddly played out through all of this…

https://new.wordsmith.org/anagram/anagram.cgi?anagram=keith+raniere&language=english&t=500&d=&include=&exclude=&n=&m=&a=n&l=n&q=n&k=1

[Editor’s note: Scott Johnson has discovered another anagram. He writes, “My favorite of the first 500 anagrams of his full name: Anal Trainee Hiker.” With Raniere in prison and potentially a candidate to be a victim of rape, or perhaps a willing volunteer with another prisoner, this is a oddly apt anagram.]