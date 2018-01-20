Expian: ‘Open Letter to Keith Raniere’: ‘Your “tech” is beautiful, but I no longer support ESP!’

[To help readers ascertain the veracity of anonymous guest views, going forward, Frank Report will disclose whether I have verified the identify of the writer or not. In this case, I have not. I received this email, which was signed by someone using a woman’s name. I do not know the individual. I publish it exactly as written but at the request of the writer, I have not disclosed the name the individual used.]

Here is what she wrote:

Hi Frank

I am reaching out to you as someone who was involved with ESP for some time now.

I wrote this originally as a way to process what was going on for me, and realized that it may help others in a similar position. I want to stay anonymous so please respect that.

I wrote it as an open letter to Keith.

Former Espian says Keith Raniere is a brilliant man, but his morals might not be quite as high as his intellect.

Dear Keith,

I have gone back and forth about writing to you. I have asked myself questions such as: “Am I just explaining myself?” “Do I just want to share with you what is going on for me, or do I want answers to my unanswered questions?” “What if I am wrong?”

It has been a confusing and frustrating evaluation process consisting of contradicting information, lies, broken trust, and unreliable sources.

Nancy Salzman {Aka Prefect] with students of ESP.

In saying all of that, this is what I have concluded: I think you are a brilliant man. The material is the most beautiful and life changing tech that I have ever experienced. I wish everyone in the world had access to the tools. I will continue to use them for the rest of my years as they have helped me to get more of what I want out of my life. But, as is true for anything that involves human beings, there is human error, and that is where things start to get distorted.

I see the tech and the community as two separate entities. While I am in full support of the tech, I cannot say the same for how I view the leadership. From some of my first experiences of how the company was run, I noticed some red flags. I did not come in expecting ESP to be run perfectly. However, I have come to find (in my somewhat short life experience) that tools such as accountability and transparency yield what I would label “better” results when it comes to upholding an ideology. Both of which I have found to be lacking and unwelcomed in the leadership in ESP. I do believe that the company is facing the effects of that.

In my efforts to seek out what has been really going on, I have heard a substantial amount of consistent stories. While I have not personally experienced the things being talked of, I do believe that certain things are true and that you, Keith, may not be as noble as I had previously thought (especially when it comes to your relationships with women.)

Honestly, I would love it if I was wrong, but no one has been able to provide me with such data. I am sad that something that used to be so pure, good and meaningful to me, I no longer see in the same light.

So, no, I do not “stand by ESP.” I do not agree with a lot of things that reportedly have been happening under the ESP umbrella. However, I do stand by the tech, and I do stand by justice being upheld.



