Ex NXIVM Part 4 — I took Level 2 in Albany

By An Ex-NXIVM

Part 1 Five Day Intensive





Part 2 Ethos

Part 3 V-Week and the Remaining 11 Days of Level 1

PART 4 – THE LEVEL 2

I quit ESP cold turkey for a couple of years. During that time, I did not attend any courses and I mingled very little with people within the organization. I think I was missed since some people would call me and tried to make me go back.

At one point, I was going through a dark stage in my life and a good friend of mine told me about a Level 2 course that was available and that could help me a bit. I had known and fully trusted this friend from a long time ago, prior to ESP, so I listened. My friend also told me that during the course, the feeling of love experienced was like nothing felt before.

So I went to Albany to take the Level 2.

I liked the content. It helped me see things in way that I had not considered before. I became more compassionate of myself. I met some interesting people and my overall rating of the course was positive at the time, even though I cannot remember much of what we covered.

Only this time, I was much more aware of what was happening and I was paying more attention to every detail. This is what I recall:

There was much emphasis placed on the secrecy of content and on the non-disclosure contract. They even talked about the fact that they had a vault (or a safe?) in which they placed all contracts and new material (content).

They asked if any of the participants was a psychologist, psychiatrist or a lawyer. When I asked why, I was told that psychologists and psychiatrist did not trust the methods of ESP and were reluctant to view things from a different perspective, whereas they had had bad experiences with lawyers (I assumed they had been sued in the past).

At one point, we were advised not to go outside much since there was a guy who was against ESP who took pictures and who wanted every excuse to build a case against them.

It was the first time in which I was in a course with Nancy Salzman and I did not feel she was anything special on her guidance/coaching.

At one point, Nancy praised the great salesmen there were in the organization and she mentioned something along the lines of “if it wasn’t for these great guys, we would not be successful as an organisation”.

I felt (this point is very subjective) a strong sense of urgency given to all of us to recruit more people into ESP and to keep enrolled into all NXIVM activities, courses and companies.

This was the second time that the course was taught and Keith (the founder of the company) did not bother to show up to assess how the course went. I thought that was very unprofessional.

Nancy made a comment during this Level 2 course that opened my eyes: She mentioned that in the early days, Keith had designed only 20 modules as he thought that was enough material for people to become ‘integrated’ and to ‘help humanity’ (her words not mine) but then he found out that people were not necessarily ‘getting it’ with so few courses (she even mentioned something like “that’s how much faith he had in us” — as if Keith was some kind of deity who tried to help humanity) so he started to design more and more modules and at the time there were around 200 of them and the plan was to keep adding more.

At this point, I understood that NXIVM’s mission was to have people hooked for life.

There were some girls at this Level 2 training who were famous actresses (I could not exactly mention who they were) but I did not witness any kind of special treatment.

I liked and enjoyed the Level 2 course overall. I took some notes that I thought were going to be very important in my life going forward.

I came back home and something happened that I became very uninterested in ESP so I stopped going to the center and I stopped going to courses. I quit cold turkey again, never to look back.

In my next post, I will give my final conclusions of my experiences in NXIVM.