Endgame speculations on DOS slavery, blackmail, and the end of Raniere’s “brand”

I think we will find that there is a signed release form consenting to branding in all cases.

I think we will find that there is a signed release form for all blackmail material, consenting to its unconditional release.

The signatory will have been assured that the blackmail material will not be released unless she goes public with information about DOS.

But that assurance will not be in writing – and will, therefore, be denied.

I think we will find that tangible asset collateral has been signed over unconditionally. Again, the signatory will have been assured that tangible assets will not be seized unless she goes public with information about DOS. But that assurance will also not be in writing.

These agreements will, of course, likely to be deemed fraudulent by any court of law (with the possible exception of one in Albany County) since they were signed without full and accurate disclosure, and under psychological pressure.

But proving that in court would be expensive. And Keith Raniere has access to sufficient money through Clare Bronfman and others to outspend nearly any opponent. And most will likely back down under the mere threat of release of the blackmail material, even if they thought they could afford to ultimately prevail in court.

The best scenario for justice may be a young victim with a rich family. The victim will need to testify, and will be publicly humiliated by Mr. Raniere’s lawyers, but can hope to win sympathy that she was manipulated by Mr. Raniere. With emotional and legal support from her family, I think she could prevail.

This scenario seems more plausible for a Mexican victim and family, than an American or Canadian.

It is not out of the question that some ambitious District Attorney or US Attorney will bring criminal charges. The story is compelling enough that someone may be willing to throw the dice that he can beat Mr. Raniere’s well-financed (by others) defense.

In any case, it is difficult to see the Raniere/Executive-Success-Program/NXIVM/JNESS “brand” surviving. (Sorry, but it’s hard to avoid the word.). Being called “culty” may be tolerable, but being called a blackmailing branding slave-cult is not!

Keith Raniere: It's hard to imagine his brand will survive.

Keith Raniere: It’s hard to imagine his brand will survive.

He will brand you where only he and your husband see it - with his initials.

He will brand you where only he and your husband see it – with his initials.

Willful blindness is a term used in law to describe a situation in which a person seeks to avoid civil or criminal liability for a wrongful act by intentionally keeping themselves unaware of facts that would render him or her liable or implicated.

ESP now starting to get the kind of publicity in Monterrey that it enjoys in Albany.