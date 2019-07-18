Emiliano Salinas & Ludwika Paleta: Millions View Mexican YouTube Videos Crediting Frank Report for Breaking News

Mexicans get a lot of news through YouTube and a lot of the news about Emiliano Salinas comes from YouTube reports based on posts in the Frank Report.





One of the videos crediting Frank Report got more than a million views: El SECRETO de EMILIAN0 SALINAS y SU GRUP0 en MÉXICO — 1,037,393 views.





Others get anywhere from 10,000 – to 700,000 views each.





And legendary journalist Carmen Aristegui has over a million views on all her Frank Report videos.





Visitation to Frank Report from Mexico is consistent and Alexa, a website that ranks other websites, lists Frank Report in the top 5,300 most visited websites in Mexico.





This is not bad for a blog.





The audience continues to grow with hundreds of thousands of views from Mexico.





In addition to this, Frank Report has had the good fortune to have Julieta González translate a number of our stories into Spanish to accommodate our growing Mexican audience.





As the investigation into Nxivm continues – and Emiliano Salinas’s activities come under increasing scrutiny by US authorities – there will be a lot more to report in coming weeks and months.





Without sounding overly dramatic, the ramifications of an indictment of Emiliano Salinas could wind up impacting or potentially toppling Carlos Salinas’s power structure in Mexico – which, in turn, could impact immigration/emigration, sex, drug, and gun trafficking and money laundering between the US and Mexico.





Frank Report will be expanding coverage – as readers will see in coming weeks.





Here are some links to a few of the Mexican videos:





































Filtran vídeo de dormitorios de casa de seguridad de NXIVM. Moira Kim Penza