Dr. Brandon Porter conducting human fright experiments on slender young ladies… Why?

Dr. Brandon Porter is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Albany, New York, affiliated with St Peter’s Hospital.

Dr. Porter also conducts human experiments for the Ethical Science Foundation, founded by Clare Bronfman.

He is conducting experiments on Tourette Syndrome. Tourette Syndrome is a neurological disorder characterized by repetitive, stereotyped, involuntary movements and vocalizations called “tics”.

He also uses an EEG machine during ESP intensives to check out “brain patterns” when people are having something called an “integration”.

The machine has sensors attached to a person’s head and it monitors heart rate. It is attached to a computer screen which Dr. Porter watches. Dr. Porter has a camera facing the subject. They are to raise one finger to indicate “awareness” and two fingers to indicate that they’ve achieved an “integration”

It is common practice for people to be hooked to his EEG when attending intensives.

But Dr. Porter has a lesser known experiment he is conducting. It is gender specific. He uses only women as subjects; usually slender and attractive women who are already taking part in ESP.

He does not tell them in advance the nature of the experiment. He takes a woman to Apropos or some other place where he is alone with her. He then hooks up the EEG machine to her and sits behind her in the dark. He then asks them to watch TV and tells her to “Let me know how you feel”.

Then he turns on a film which consists of several clips. The order may change from woman to woman – and there may be a few happy clips interspersed – but the majority are scenes of pure horror, violence against women including rape and murder.

One clip is a dramatization. It shows a young woman getting gang raped in a bar in a hick town. The clip is from the 1988 Jodie Foster film, The Accused. There are more clips, each one seeming more violent. Oddly, all of the violence is against women, perpetrated by a man or men.

The final clip is actual film footage of real women being decapitated by members of a Mexican cartel. The subject of Dr. Porter’s experiment is viewing a film of actual, shocking and brutal death by beheading.

Dr. Porter sits behind reading the reaction of the woman.

Some say Dr. Porter informs Keith Raniere which women reacted in what way. The women with little to no reaction are going to be the best candidates for Mr. Raniere to utilize in his service. Some say women who had bad reactions were not invited into DOS.

Dr. Porter cooperates with other doctors and specialists in a medical group at St. Peter’s Hospital. I wonder if they know about his human experiments on pretty young women who later wind up being branded on their pubic region, after having given to Mr. Raniere compromising and damaging information about themselves?

If you’d like to send an email to St. Peter’s Hospital, you can do so by going to this link: http://www.sphcs.org/emailus. I’m sure the hospital would like to recognize Dr. Porter in an appropriate way for his research work.

In any event, if you are a young and slender woman and Dr. Porter invites you to see a movie, you might want to think twice. Call Dr. Brandon Porter at 518-525-8600 for more information.

"Do I know you from somewhere, because I don't recognize you with your clothes on."

Is he just a perv or does he have a scientific reason for showing women horrific films without telling them in advance?

Scene from the Accused shown to slender young ladies by Dr, Porter.

Keith Raniere is said to be always thinking about the mission and how to create a more noble civilization.

Brandon Porter

While showing intensely brutal films to unsuspecting young women, Dr. Porter sits behind them and notes their reactions on his EEG machine.

This photo is blurred out, but the film Dr. Porter shows blurs out nothing. He shows real human decapitation to women. Funny, he does not warn the women in advance of what they will see. That would spoil the experiment.

Photos have to be graphic and much clearer than this shot from one of Allison's films.

Allison’s films.

Don't I know it?

It is said of Emiliano Salinas: 'He is every woman's husband and every man's wife.'

Emiliano Salinas waves with delight at V-Week. Like Dr. Porter, he will do anything for Keith Raniere. The Mexican death scenes might be something he would enjoy as much as the next sociopath.

Now, let us consider and deeply ponder.