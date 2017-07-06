Don’t let Raniere “gaslight” you about DOS

“Gas Light” was a 1938 stage play, with a 1944 film adaptation. The premise was that the protagonist (Ingrid Bergman in the film) was correctly noting small clues indicating the criminality of her husband, but he convinces her that she is mistaken in each instance. This escalates until she is finally driven insane, blaming herself instead of him.

1. Why does DOS require blackmail material (“collateral”) before recruits are told anything about it? For ESP, Jness and SOP, all that is required is a signature on a non-disclosure agreement. But DOS requires much more than that; it requires “collateral” that. if revealed. would destroy the life of the woman who gave it. The true answer is that DOS is centered on a master/slave relationship that nearly all would find revolting if told about it in advance.

And Keith Raniere knows you will be more inclined to believe the arguments that the master-slave relationship will be good for you than to admit that it was a mistake to submit the blackmail material, or to suffer the consequences of actual blackmail. For ESP, Jness, and SOP, there is nothing particularly revolting in the lessons.

2. Why is DOS based on a master-slave relationship? For ESP, Jness and SOP, there’s only a coach-student or sister or brother relationship. The true answer is that DOS demands that you degrade you into victimhood.

– Question exactly what weakness the master-slave relationship fixes, or what strength it gives you.

– Question why the self-proclaimed “smartest man in the world” chose to educate you via a master-slave relationship, rather than a more conventional coaching relationship like the ones that are utilized in ESP, Jness, and SOP.





3. Why does DOS require additional blackmail material before the initiation ceremony is even described? The true answer is that the initiation ceremony is humiliating and painful, and nearly all would find that revolting if told about it in advance. But Mr. Raniere knows you will be more inclined to believe the arguments that the humiliating and painful initiation will be a memorable positive experience than to admit that it was a mistake to submit the blackmail material, or to suffer the consequences of actual blackmail.





4. Why does the DOS initiation ceremony involve being stripped naked and being restrained by other “slaves” while being subjected to physical pain? For ESP, Jness or SOP, there is nothing like that. The true answer is that it is to degrade you further into “learned helplessness.” Being restrained by other “slaves” also reinforces the point that you will be hunted down by other “slaves” if you ever stray. Why is that part of the lesson? How does it help you?

– Question exactly what weakness the humiliation and pain fixes, or what strength it gives you.

– Question why “the smartest man in the world” chooses to inflict humiliation and pain, over all other possible ways to teach the lesson.

– Question why ESP, Jness and SOP have nothing like that.

5. Why is the physical pain during the initiation in the form of branding? Why not some other equally painful act, like paddling on the bare buttocks? The true answer is that the intent is to leave a permanent mark.

– Question why “the smartest man in the world” chooses this particular form of pain.





6. Isn’t branding a common part of sorority initiations? Surprise branding under social pressure during sorority initiation is very much NOT NORMAL. No college or university, Pan-Hellenic Council, or national sorority or fraternity organization condones branding. None.

Brandings do occur, but they are exceptions. The exceptions are more common in fraternities than in sororities, and more common in historically Black fraternities or sororities. Even in the exceptions, it is usually a voluntary (and drunken) activity that has nothing to do with initiation. The brands are usually the Greek letters of the house, and in a visible spot, displayed with pride.

7. Why is the DOS brand the initials of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack? The true answer is that the intent is to remind the victim that she is now and forever the slave-property of Keith Raniere.

– Question how you benefit from Keith Raniere’s initials being there at all, instead of just Allison Mack’s? Or of just your immediate “master”?





– Question why the brand, even if it serves a purpose, could not be just the letters DOS, or a symbol?

8. Why is the brand in the pubic area? The true answer is that the intent is to remind the victim that she is now and forever the sexual-property of Keith Raniere. Branding on the buttocks would indicate simple slave-status as well or better, and be equally inconspicuous. Branding on the bottom of the foot would be even less conspicuous. How does it help you to have Keith Raniere’s initials permanently engraved where all future intimate partners will find them?

9. This is very disturbing for me. I don’t know what to think. What should I do?

Most members of ESP, SOP, Jness and DOS have friends who have left. You have been indoctrinated to disconnect from them so they don’t interfere with your “progress” – and taught that they have “taken the Fall,” are “suppressives”, or even “Luciferians.” Question that indoctrination. If they were true friends before, they are still true friends now.

You can reach out to them. They will understand where you are because they have been there themselves. They will even understand if you have shunned them, even been rude to them, because they were subjected to the same indoctrination.





They will forgive you. They can help you.





This is not a real photo but the work of an impressionistic artist: It is entitled. 'Numero Uno wih V." The artist describes her work: "She got there with talent, brains and beauty and not her money. Why Keith would have chosen her to rise just as fast, if she did not have a dime. Believe it. She does."