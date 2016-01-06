Dones Part #5: Did Raniere lie on bio about ‘supernatural’ abilities?

During the deposition of Susan Dones, NXIVM attorney, Robert Crockett reads from a statement Dones made about Raniere’s claimed talents and accomplishments.

Crockett: You say, “I was informed and believed that NXIVM had lied to me about many of Raniere’s/Vanguard’s supernatural abilities.” How did you figure out that you had been lied to about Keith Raniere’s supernatural abilities?

Dones: Because we can’t find any proof of … him breaking the hundred yard dash — he doesn’t physically have the body type to do that — him winning the East Coast Judo championship when he was 12; his ability to teach himself high school math in a day and a half when he was … 12 — that he has a 240 IQ; that he’s the third top problem solver in the world….

Q: So because you can’t find proof of that, you think he’s lied to you?

A: Yes.

The Geekguard

DIde Keith Raniere lie about his accomplishments?