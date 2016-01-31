Doe takes exception to the NXIVM/ESP defender that says Keith is being bullied

IN response to an earlier post, JOHN DOE writes: These cult people throw around the word love so easily. If someone loves all people then the word becomes meaningless as it normalizes everyone to the word and so there is no difference between any of them. Anyone who isn’t a mindless sheep can see this.

In the words of the band Def Leppard, “It can’t be love if you throw it about.”

Also, I’m sure Toni Natalie was one of those bullies Keith Raniere loved that came after him… by leaving him! He wasn’t the bully behind the curtain who tied her up in lawsuits for over eight years and drove her to bankruptcy. He loved her but all she wanted to do was leave him!

Upside down is right side up and vice versa with these brainwashed fools.