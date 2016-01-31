13 Raniere quotes: Words of a compassionate teacher! (if he practices what he preaches)

Here are some quotes of Keith Raniere. If he lives these ideals that he preaches, then is he not a true teacher of humanity?

Ethics, ultimately is the end of all conflicts.

When we smile the world smiles with us: Each experience of joy is an experience of joy for all people and a victory for humankind.

Humans can be noble. The question is: Will we put forth what is necessary.

Knowing what to do is useless without the emotional strength to do what you know.

He who has the most joy wins!

Sound is sacred. Some believe the universe was created with sound as its basis. Human sound is an expression of our essence through the vibration of our physical form – the motion of life. By experiencing human sound at its most profound levels, we enter the deepest expression of what it is to be alive and in the presence of each other.

During times of intellectual intensity I find it best to step back and deal with first principles.

At times we can trace the roots of our human thinking to fiction: after all, any ideology or thoughts of a better world are just fiction until they are actualized.

Poetry is very important in matters of how technology relates to humanity.

Any ideology or thoughts of a better world are just fiction until they are actualized.

We stand at the beginnings of the foundation of the rest of human history. How we think about and build this foundation will affect humankind forevermore. This foundation is our data. This foundation is our words. Most importantly, this foundation is the meaning we create by our words.

Data enclaves on one hand preserved humanity’s ability to ultimately find truth through independent accounts of data later to become history. On the other hand, they limited potentially important data from affecting the rest of the world.

Responsibility entrusted to us by a thousand, thousand future generations-our messages will persist, with their effects, long after we are gone.



