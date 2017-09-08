Document leaks: Inside the secret world of ESP – A sample letter for those attending an Intensive (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

Although Executive Success Programs (ESP) has always been a secretive organization, it has also wanted people to pay good money to join. So, I thought it might be helpful to let people know what is involved. Surely, if the product is good, transparency can only help it, especially now when absolutely no one is signing up for the organization’s primary money-maker: i.e., the Intensive training sessions.

Secrecy has not worked. Maybe honest disclosure will. If what is being taught is good and unique, such secrecy is not needed. If , however, the teachings are based on lies stolen intellectual property, then it needs to be secret. Since Rational Inquiry is no longer “patent pending” – and since the U.S. Patent Office has ruled that it cannot be patented because there is nothing in it that is patentable, there may be nothing that binds anyone to confidentiality. In any event, any correspondence I receive is mine to publish for I have never signed any confidentiality agreement.

The following is a sample letter sent to students who are about to take an ESP Five Day Intensive: The name on the door is a little misleading.

Dear —-,

Welcome to the upcoming Executive Success Programs Five Day Intensive beginning on —–.

Please take a moment to read the following logistics. Also, please print the attached Registration Paperwork and complete it before you arrive.

Registration Paperwork

Please arrive at the intensive with all four of the attached documents completed. We will collect all four items from each person when you arrive on October 23rd. All paperwork needs to be completed in order for you to begin the training.

These questions are challenging and there are no right answers. Take your time and remember this is for you, so the more honest you are, the more you will get out of it. The forms will be placed in your private file and only trained facilitators will have access. (Hint: For the worst opponent/best ally, do not put “myself.”)

If you have any questions about filling out these questionnaires, please let us know.

Location

Our Intensive will take place at ——

Registration

Registration begins promptly on —- at 7:30 a.m. It is important you arrive on time, as we will wait for all participants to be present before beginning the intensive. If for any reason you anticipate a late arrival, please let us know as soon as possible (text or email —- at —- or —-).

Payment

We still need your Five-Day application and can work on officially enrolling you once we have received it. Please submit the application to me by end of day today, if possible. —- has made special arrangements for your payment so please connect with — if you have questions.

Rescheduling Fee

Please notify us promptly if you can not attend as planned. Staffing, space and supplies are calculated based on attendance. As a reminder, any reschedule requests made after [one month before starting the] intensive will incur a $500 rescheduling fee. All deposits are non-refundable.

Approximate Daily Schedule (not including breaks between practice sessions)

7:30 a.m. Breakfast provided

8:00 a.m. Training begins

1:30 p.m. Lunch

6:30 p.m. Light dinner provided

9:30 p.m. End time for the intensive (approximately)

Meals and Breaks

A continental breakfast, a light dinner, coffee, tea and snacks will be provided daily and are included in the cost of the training. We will break midday for lunch…. Additionally, we offer a selection of beverages and snacks for purchase.

Attire

Please wear comfortable clothes and feel free to bring slippers/socks.

Please let us know if you have any questions. We look forward to meeting you and welcoming you to ESP.

Sincerely,

________________________________________________________________________

LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL

________________________________________________________________________

It really works.

FUGAS DE DOCUMENTOS: DENTRO DEL MUNDO SECRETO DE ESP – CARTA DE UNA MUESTRA PARA LOS ASISTENTES A UN INTENSIVO

______________________________________________________________________

Aunque los programas de éxito Ejecutivo (ESP) siempre ha sido una organización secreta, también ha querido pagar buen dinero a la gente. Por lo tanto, pensé que podría ser útil dejar que la gente sabe lo que está involucrado. Seguramente, si el producto es bueno, transparencia puede sólo ayudar, sobre todo ahora cuando absolutamente nadie firma para arriba para la organización del principal fabricante de dinero: es decir, las sesiones de entrenamiento intensivo.

Secreto no ha funcionado. Quizás la divulgación honesta voluntad. Si lo que se enseña es bueno y único, no es necesario tal secreto. Si, sin embargo, las enseñanzas se basan en mentiras roban propiedad intelectual, entonces tiene que ser secreto. Puesto que la investigación racional es no “patent pending”- y desde la oficina de patentes de Estados Unidos ha gobernado que no puede ser patentado porque no hay nada en él que es patentable, pueden existir nada que alguien se une a la confidencialidad. En cualquier caso, toda la correspondencia que recibo es mío publicar porque nunca he firmado ningún acuerdo de confidencialidad.

El siguiente es un modelo de carta enviada a los estudiantes que están a punto de tomar un ESP cinco días intensivos:

The name on the door is a little misleading.

Estimado—,

Bienvenido al próximo Ejecutivo éxito cinco programas intensivos día partir—.

Por favor tome un momento para leer la siguiente logística. También, por favor imprimir la documentación de inscripción adjunto y completar antes de llegar.

Trámites de registro

Por favor llegue en el intensivo con cuatro de los documentos adjuntos completados. Recogeremos todos los cuatro elementos de cada persona cuando llegue el 23 de octubre. Toda la documentación debe completarse en orden para comenzar el entrenamiento.

Estas preguntas son difíciles y hay no hay respuestas correctas. Tómese su tiempo y recuerde que esto es para ti, lo más honesto eres, más obtendrá de ella. Las formas se colocará en su archivo privado y sólo facilitadores capacitados tendrán acceso. (Sugerencia: para el peor oponente mejor aliado no poner “myself.”)

Si usted tiene alguna pregunta sobre cómo llenar estos cuestionarios, por favor háganoslo saber.

Ubicación

Nuestro intensivo llevará a cabo en—

Registro

Registro comienza puntualmente en—a las 7:30 Es importante que llegar a tiempo, como vamos a esperar a todos los participantes a estar presentes antes de comenzar el intensivo. Si por cualquier motivo prevé una llegada tardía, por favor, háganoslo saber tan pronto como sea posible (texto o correo electrónico—en—o—).

Pago

Todavía necesita la aplicación de cinco días y puede funcionar en inscribir oficialmente le una vez que hemos recibido. Por favor, envíe la aplicación final del día de hoy, si es posible. —ha hecho arreglos especiales para su pago así lo conecte por favor con—si usted tiene preguntas.

Reprogramación de cuota

Por favor notifíquenos inmediatamente si no puede asistir como estaba previsto. Dotación de personal, insumos y espacio se calculan en base a la asistencia. Como recordatorio, cualquiera reprogramar las solicitudes realizadas después de [un mes antes de comenzar la] intensivos tendrán una reprogramación de la cuota de $500. Todos los depósitos no son reembolsables.

Aproximado de horario (no incluyendo descansos entre sesiones de práctica)

– 7:30 desayuno

– 8:00 entrenamiento comienza

– 13:30 Almuerzo

– cena de 18:30 siempre

– 21:30 hora para el intensivo de finalización (aproximadamente)

Las comidas y descansos

Un desayuno, una cena, café, té y snacks se proveerá diariamente y se incluyen en el costo de la capacitación. Se romperán a mediodía para el almuerzo… Además, ofrecemos una selección de bebidas y aperitivos para su compra.

Traje

Por favor use ropa cómoda y no dude en traer zapatillas/calcetines.

Por favor, háganos saber si usted tiene alguna pregunta. Esperamos conocerle y darle la bienvenida a ESP.

Atentamente,