Did Raniere/Salinas use fake email with journalist’s name to lure women into Mexican imprisonment?

The shocking allegation that the compassionate Vanguard, Keith Raniere, and his Vice President in charge of ‘Ethics,’ the Gandhi-impersonating, son of a Mexican President, Emiliano Salinas, tried to lure four NXIVM female ‘enemies’ to Mexico to be imprisoned needs a full investigation.

If it was attempted, it is a criminal act.

Four women were invited to come to Mexico. That much we know. And that they got emails purportedly from someone named Yurira Sierra inviting them to an anti cult conference.

All four women were known to have publicly criticized Raniere.

Kristin Keeffe, Raniere’s legal liaison and the mother of his son, and others, alleged that Raniere and Salinas, acting under his master, Raniere’s orders, arranged to bribe a Mexican judge to order indictments of the women. Once they arrived in Mexico they would be arrested and placed in an horrific Mexican jail.

Keeffe has said that Raniere told her that he expected the women would be raped and that one, his ex-girlfriend, Toni Natalie, in particular, would crack under the pressure of incarceration and rape.

(Ironically Natalie has accused Raniere of repeatedly raping her when they were together.)

The entire Mexican plot allegation sounds fantastic, except for the fact that the women actually received emails with the name on the account of a Mexican journalist inviting them to Mexico to an anti-cult conference.

When a reporter at the Albany Times Union was shown a copy of the email, he tried to contact the journalist and did not get a response.

Now the time for investigation is here and is underway.

First and foremost: Did the Mexican journalist named on the email account actually send the invitation to these women (if so was she bribed) or did Raniere/Salinas make a phony email account, as Keeffe alleges.

Here is what one source who asked to remain anonymous but is familiar with the facts told me:

“Anyone can make a Hotmail account with any name. Yuriria Sierra seems to be a TV reporter (interview with former Mexican president Salinas [father of Emiliano] on YouTube). Also at politico-mexico. See http://politico.mx/team-view/yuriria-sierra. It would make sense to use the name of a prominent journalist when making a fake email account to lure people to Mexico. So try to contact her, she will probably say the account was fake, and be telling the truth.”

Source says Yuriria not involved in plot to lure 4 Raniere enemies to Mexico to be imprisoned.

Did Yuriria Sierra actually invite four women to Mexico?

o.