Did FBI Photos of Salzman’s Home Reveal Currency Counter?

Several readers have had comments on FBI photos taken during their raid of Nancy Salzman’s house.





Salzman’s longtime residence at 3 Oregon Trial in Clifton Park was searched on March 27, 2018, less than 24 hours after Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard was arrested in Mexico and deported to the USA.





Nancy Salzman’s house at 3 Oregon Trail in Waterford NY.





One of our readers made this observation:





“Looking through posted photos of Nancy Saltzman’s house, I noticed what appears to be a mid-level, commercial-grade currency counter on the closet shelf. A very odd piece of machinery to have for personal use. Attached is the pic I’m referring to. I may be mistaken, but it looks like a currency counter to me.”

















Did Nancy Salzman have a currency counter in her home? Why not? She had $520,000 in cash in her home and who knows how much elsewhere.





If you’re going to hide a lot of illegal cash in shoe boxes and Lululemon bags, isn’t it better to spend $70 on a currency counter machine and organize the money intelligently?

Apologies to Prefect

This is a slide shown at Vanguard Week. The lady’s name is Nancy Salzman and she is/was the Prefect of Nxivm.





I had written that, by Keith Alan Raniere naming Salzman as “Prefect,” he had given her “a lowly name. For a Prefect is usually just a senior student who is authorized by the teacher or principal to enforce discipline on the other, more unruly students.”





However, one of our erudite readers, Actaeon, suggests I may have trivialized Salzman’s title.

Actaeon quotes from the website Livius: “The word praefectus means ‘the one who stands in front’ (of others). The prefect was an official who was appointed by a magistrate, for a fixed period and a special task (mandatum). Originally, this was a military task. For example, the auxiliary troops were commanded by a prefect, and the praefectus castrorum was the garrison commander. Under the empire, the emperor was the only one who was allowed to appoint prefects. The connection with the military usually remained present.”

Actaeon also points out: “Interestingly, Pontius Pilate, the guy who ordered the crucifixion of Christ, was Prefect of Judea.”

This is an especially deep shaft to the heart. Pontius Pilate was a Prefect?

It is a matter of regret to some of the followers of Vanguard, that it was Prefect herself, Nancy Salzman, who took the first plea bargain, refusing to stand trial side by side with Raniere.

She was in fact – to those who see Raniere as a Christlike figure – sort of a Pontius Pilate, washing her hands of Raniere.

Once she took her plea deal, the other defendants followed in goose step, starting with her daughter Lauren.

Lauren did not get as good a plea deal as Nancy. But then again, Prefect was always good at looking out for number one.

***

Another reader made this sharp observation: “The Keith Raniere YouTube interviews must have been filmed at Nancy’s House, that’s the same [stone] fireplace.”

It’s true.













The Keith Raniere Conversation series features not only a handsome genius [see above left] but also this handsome genius logo [see below] used on the YouTube page.

Logo for the Keith Raniere Conversations series. Such a genius. How did it all go so wrong?

The conversations were filmed at Salzman’s former home at 3 Oregon Trail.

Today, all that is left of the Keith Raniere Conversations on YouTube are several conversations with Allison Mack. All the conversations with other notable followers seem to have been taken offline.





Keith Raniere appears with Grace Park in a series of videos that used to be available on YouTube. They were filmed at Nancy Salzman’s home. After the branding story in Frank Report came out – and before the New York Times story [i.e. between June and October 2017] Grace Park asked Nxivm leaders to remove the videos and Raniere agreed to take them offline.

***

Another reader reminds us that 3 Oregon Trail was not owned by Nancy Salzman, but by Clare Bronfman.

Another reader tells us that Nancy moved out of 3 Oregon Trail [after the raid]:

“She downgraded to a townhouse. A nice one. I believe the same builders as Knox Woods. Very early 90s/super retirement area close to her former home and within a mile or so from Lauren.”

***

A reader who uses the moniker, Nice Guy, who is really one of the nicest guys except when occasionally he’s not, is evidently also a connoisseur of fine art.

Nice Guy writes, referring to one of the pictures of Nancy Salzman’s home:

“Frank, I simply love the exquisite oil painting of Michelle Salzman hung in the living room. Do you know if it will be sold at government auction?”





This painting does appear to be of Michelle Salzman and my guess is that Michelle painted it. Also, note that in the same room is a picture of Albert Einstein who some consider to be the world’s second smartest man. I replied to Nice Guy: “I don’t think the government is going to seize the Salzman painting. There is also another painting in another room of Vanguard. My best advice is to contact Prefect directly. She might be able to offer you a good price if you pay in cash.”









Closeup of the portrait of Vanguard hanging on Nancy’s basement wall. Please note that, back in 2004, it appears there was only a single day celebration for the kingly one’s birthday. His birthday soon became – thanks to Barbara Bouchey – who has claimed credit for creating it – a 10-day celebration called Vanguard Week. It is not quite clear why a Vanguard week would be 10 days long. Most weeks consist of seven days. But there have been exceptions.

A 10-day week, called décade, was used in France for nine and a half years from October 1793 to April 1802.

Vanguard Week lasted about the same length of time. The last Vanguard Week was in 2017. Keith Raniere has been in federal custody since March 26, 2018. Vanguard Week was usually held from on or about August 21 to August 31.

It was held at the Silver Bay YMCA campus on the shores of Lake George in the Adirondack Mountains of New York. The cost to attend started at around $2,200. All followers of the Vanguard were expected to attend.





P [Prefect] and V [Vanguard] at Vanguard Week.

Speaking of works of art, this portrait of Sir Keith Raniere, which was sketched by Michelle Salzman, used to hang in one of the rooms at Nxivm headquarters on New Karner Road. Sources tell me the painting has gone missing.

Toilet Covers Called Vanguard

Lastly, Dianne Lipson, who attended the bail hearing of Raniere’s brother in spirit, Jeffrey Epstein, tells us about possibly the worst ignominy to date that has befallen the Vanguard.

Dianne writes, “In the ladies room stalls at the federal courthouse in Manhattan. there were toilet seat covers dispensers. The brand name on the dispensers was ‘Vanguard.'”



