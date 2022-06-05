Cunha Issues Defiant Statement: ‘I Am Not Anti-Semitic; I Will Continue to Expose Corrupt CT Family Court!’

On Friday night, Frank Report broke the news that Wallingford police arrested Nickola Cunha at Christo’s Restaurant and Bar while a CT Marshall waited outside.

Police appeared to time the arrest after the court was closed, so Cunha would spend the weekend in custody. They handcuffed Cunha and brought her to York-Niantic Prison to spend the weekend.

Cunha was disbarred on January 25, after more than two decades as an attorney.

Her offense was that she claimed Judge Gerald Adelman favors Jewish lawyers and therapists and has a deep prejudice against mothers.

Judge Gerard Adelman

Judge Adelman’s tool of isolating children from mothers is “parental alienation,” a theory developed by Dr. Richard Gardner. He believed that incest between fathers and children was expected and should not be condemned.

In fairness, Judge Adelman sometimes bridles his bias against stay-at-home mothers when they have more money than the children’s father.

Otherwise, he is known to rule that the father should have sole legal and physical custody. The children may not contact their mother because she alienates them. Even if the father sexually abuses the children, Adelman regards the mother’s complaint or desire to protect the children as proof of parental alienation. Like his mentor Gardner, Adelman seems not opposed to sexual contact between fathers and children.

PAS was developed by Dr. Gardner in 1985 based on his personal observations and work as an expert witness, often on behalf of fathers accused of molesting their children. Richard A. Gardner, M.D., is the creator and main proponent for Parental Alienation Syndrome (PAS) theory. Prior to his suicide, Gardner was an unpaid part-time clinical professor of child psychiatry at the College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University. He made his money mainly as a forensic expert. At the present time, the sexually abused child is generally considered to be the victim," though the child may initiate sexual encounters by 'seducing' the adult." " If the sexual relationship is discovered, " the child is likely to fabricate so that the adult will be blamed for the initiation ."

Parental Alienation Syndrome was created d by Dr. RIchard Gardner in 1985. Gardner was often hired as an expert witness on behalf of fathers accused of molesting their children.









Cunha’s critics interpreted her claim that Adelman favors those of his own religion as anti-Semitism. It remains unclear what will happen when Cunha is brought to Superior Court in Middletown on Monday.

Nickola Cunha

A defiant Cunha said:

I did not say anything against the Jewish religion. If it was a Catholic judge, and everyone on the other side was Catholic. And all the decisions went one way, I would point it out. Because it is a pattern of conduct. I never accused the Jewish faith of this. It’s a money thing. Typically, it’s the father who has the money. The attorneys and the GAL work together with Judge Adelman. They create a false fact pattern. It ultimately divests the parent without money of all her rights. Mothers end up penniless. They end up without their children. They end up homeless. This is a consistent pattern. It occurs when attorneys like Nancy Aldrich and GAL Jocelyn Hurwitz work together. When Judge Grossman and Judge Adelman are on the bench. It is a consistent pattern of concern. And it always starts with a therapist or custody evaluator, like Dr. Jessica Biren-Caverly and Dr. Robert Horwitz. Their findings of an appearance of a mental health condition for the mother are the excuse. This they use to take the children. This is how the cases start. Then, they pivot when they can’t prove the mother has a mental health condition. They shift towards, ‘but the mother keeps violating court’s orders.’ Or she alienates the children. I pointed out that it is the same group of lawyers, guardians, and therapists in Judge Adelman’s court. There must be judicial accountability. We must end this nightmare where children are voiceless. Mothers are stripped of fundamental human rights. And if you speak out, you are subject to retaliation.

Cunha also said any withdrawals she made from client funds were to cover fees for legal work. She said any client files she did not submit to the court under Moukawsher’s decree were withheld at the clients’ request.

She told the Hartford Courant: