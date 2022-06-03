Family Court Critic, Nickola Cunha Arrested by CT Police for Contempt of Court– Denied Bail Will Spend Weekend in Women’s Prison

CT Family Court crusader Nickola Cunha has been arrested. She was taken into custody by Wallingford CT police tonight at about 7:20 pm. She was dining with her husband, Luis Cunha, at Christo’s Restaurant and Bar when three uniformed police officers entered the premises.
They arrested and handcuffed Nickola Cunha. Police also arrested Luis Cunha for allegedly interfering with his wife’s arrest.
According to witnesses, several more police officers and a CT Marshal were outside the restaurant.
Cunha, an attorney for more than 20 years, was disbarred by CT Judge Thomas Moukawsher on January 25. Moukawsher decreed Cunha lied to him and committed misconduct when she alleged abusive and prejudicial misconduct of CT Family Court Judge Gerard Adleman against women and mothers.
Moukawsher noted that Cunha alleged Judge Adelman favored Jewish lawyers, court-appointed therapists, and custody evaluators over non-Jews.
Moukawsher called her claims “empty and malicious.”
Judge Thomas Moukawsher found Cunha in contempt and issued a warrant for her arrest. He claimed she failed to follow court instructions to close her law practice and allegedly withdrew $30,000 from a client’s account in violation of his court order. She failed to appear in court as he ordered.
Cunha admitted she withdrew $30,000 on February 2, a week after her disbarment.
“The funds belonged to me. I provided a complete accounting with three months of bank statements. The money was earned pursuant to valid written agreements with one client. I provided a complete list of all active files. I turned over all files to the Trustee that clients didn’t request directly or directed that I give to an attorney on their behalf.”
Cunha has long been a thorn in the side of a well-oiled, tight group of family court practitioners. She maintains this is retaliation.
For years, Cunha has called out judges and attorneys for allegedly corrupt, collusive arrangements that seem to award custody to the parent with the most money in high-conflict divorce cases.
“It is a criminal racketeering conspiracy,” she alleged.
Unlike other states, CT judges can disbar attorneys for misconduct without a formal hearing process and with no right to confrontation of witnesses.
The Friday night arrest appears timed to coincide with a plan to keep Cunha in custody over the weekend. The court did not provide her with an opportunity to make bail. She will appear in court on Monday.
Police released Cunha’s husband on $5000 bail.
Detractors have called Cunha anti-Semitic because of her charge that Adelman favors Jews.
Cunha claims she is not anti-Semitic and told Frank Report that she was stating what she believes is a fact.
Cunha argued that because she alleged Adelman favors Jewish court actors does not mean she is biased against Jews.
“I am not anti-Semitic,” Cunha said. “Anyone who knows me knows that I have always vigorously represented litigants regardless of religion, race, color, creed, gender, gender identity, or sexual orientation.”
Cunha reportedly was taken to York-Niantic Correctional Prison to be processed, and is likely to spend the weekend there.
After arresting Luis Cunha, witnesses overheard police say he put his hands on one of the officers. An eyewitness said he did not touch the officer. Frank Report learned that video cameras were operational in the restaurant and may show the truth of the allegations.
This week, Brian B. Staines, with the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel, filed notice that his investigation of Cunha suggests she improperly paid herself $78,000 in legal fees, declaring she had no right to charge a client for legal services performed for the client over several years.
A week ago, Cunha called herself a victim. Calling it a “grave, malicious prosecution, miscarriage of justice, and victimizing of myself by Judge Gerard Adelman, Judge Thomas Moukawsher, Judge Jane Grossman and Michael Kamp,” she said she seeks the “immediate censoring” of these judges.
Cunha has argued her arrest warrant is illegal and is retaliation.
“I was never afforded notice of the alleged wrongdoings that Judge Moukawsher falsely accused me of committing. I was never provided the ability to defend the false claims published by Judge Moukawsher. Judge Moukawsher continues to issue false narratives,” she said.
She added, “I fully respect and support all religions.”
11 Comments
Sue Cousineau is a GAL whom appears to have her tentacles in family court and juvenile court. I recently heard that she made false statements under oath to Judge Nastri and withheld critical documents from the court in order to have the child removed from his mothers home and care. They took him by force – against his expressed will.
A fourteen year old capable of speaking for himself was overpowered, threatened and removed from the care of his mother and his home to be placed in a strangers foster care home. This is an outrage! This is CT family court.
The order, and court records are loaded with lies – once signed by a judge- they appear as facts serving to mislead the reader.
The pubic is misled and character assassination of protective, healthy mothers ensues to the detriment of children. This is a playbook.
Save and protect our children!!!! How many children are kidnapped and voices unheard because GALs like Sue Couinau taint and control the narrative to line their own pockets and eliminate and bury the words and reports of anyone who advocates for the child – in opposition of the GALs agenda.
They get her on a Friday night. Can the abuse and retaliation be more obvious?
No need to hide it. No law applies in Ct.
Where’s ponytail Pattis? I thought he was Cunha’s attorney. Typical attorney- gets the money and does nothing.
CT family courts… where children are silenced, abused and sacrificed. Adolescents and teens can speak for themselves but GALs and attorneys will not have it.
When attorneys try to advocate and call out RICO- they are threatened and taken down. The court pets like Jessica caverly, Linda smith, Robert HOrwitz, Sidney HOrwitz, Janis laliberte, Jocelyn Hurwitz, sue coussino and others are protected at all costs.
Give our children their own attorneys! The need to be heard. “Best interest” is total BS and applies to best interest of lining pockets of corruption.
Ambrose kids and so many others are taken and “alienated” from they mother. Margaret Sullivan, Marlena Harris, Petricia Weaver, Catherine Rookasin, Paige Styvan, Angela Hickmann, Diane Hart, Kathy Sorrentino, and so many other mothers and children are suffering.
This is not normal. It’s criminal and violates state law and constitutional rights.
It’s a racket!!!
Another one.
Wow! That’s absolutely awful. I’m so sorry that both her and her husband are suffering because of vindictive, power- hungry people who are abusing their power. Her rights and due process are being violated. I also support her stance. It’s not prejudice, it’s calling out facts that we clearly see. She’s not alone in feeling this way about family court favoritism.
All of her clients- mothers who had their children taken – and children denied the love,affection and attention of their mothers, have been left with no money, and no legal representation since Cunha was disbarred.
Where is the concern for the rights of these mothers and children?
How about the police arrest the judges and therapists who violate parent rights and steal children from healthy parents? Focus on the children who have a parent ripped from their lives without any claim by DCF and no allegations of abuse.
Violations of 14th amendment are rampant in ct family court, but let’s go after the pro-bono attorney.
She worked pro bono for ten years for that client. But for interference of judiciary, the client would never have pursued anything. She was happy to have nickola continue representing her in two more cases.
This has all gotten way out of hand. Four police cars? Really? Surprised they didn’t storm in with guns drawn.
This needs the Feds. Time for the national media to step up. What a fuckin story for the first one in.
Long overdue. The abuse to children in CT family courts is destroying families for the benefit of profit for attorneys and therapists.