Cunha Issues Defiant Statement: ‘I Am Not Anti-Semitic; I Will Continue to Expose Corrupt CT Family Court!’

On Friday night, Frank Report broke the news that Wallingford police arrested Nickola Cunha at Christo’s Restaurant and Bar while a CT Marshall waited outside.

Police appeared to time the arrest after the court was closed, so Cunha would spend the weekend in custody. They handcuffed Cunha and brought her to York-Niantic Prison to spend the weekend.

Cunha was disbarred on January 25, after more than two decades as an attorney.

Her offense was that she claimed Judge Gerald Adleman favors Jewish lawyers and therapists and has a deep prejudice against mothers.

Judge Adleman’s tool of isolating children from mothers is “parental alienation,” a theory developed by Dr. Richard Gardner. He believed that incest between fathers and children was expected and should not be condemned.

In fairness, Judge Adleman sometimes bridles his bias against stay-at-home mothers when they have more money than the children’s father.

Otherwise, he is known to rule that the father should have sole legal and physical custody. The children may not contact their mother because she alienates them. Even if the father sexually abuses the children, Adelman regards the mother’s complaint or desire to protect the children as proof of parental alienation. Like his mentor Gardner, Adelman seems not opposed to sexual contact between fathers and children.

Cunha’s critics interpreted her claim that Adelman favors those of his own religion as anti-Semitism. It remains unclear what will happen when Cunha is brought to Superior Court in Middletown on Monday.

A defiant Cunha said:

I did not say anything against the Jewish religion. If it was a Catholic judge, and everyone on the other side was Catholic. And all the decisions went one way, I would point it out. Because it is a pattern of conduct. I never accused the Jewish faith of this. It’s a money thing. Typically, it’s the father who has the money. The attorneys and the GAL work together with Judge Adelman. They create a false fact pattern. It ultimately divests the parent without money of all her rights. Mothers end up penniless. They end up without their children. They end up homeless. This is a consistent pattern. It occurs when attorneys like Nancy Aldrich and GAL Jocelyn Hurwitz work together. When Judge Grossman and Judge Adelman are on the bench. It is a consistent pattern of concern. And it always starts with a therapist or custody evaluator, like Dr. Jessica Biren-Caverly and Dr. Robert Horwitz. Their findings of an appearance of a mental health condition for the mother are the excuse. This they use to take the children. This is how the cases start. Then, they pivot when they can’t prove the mother has a mental health condition. They shift towards, ‘but the mother keeps violating court’s orders.’ Or she alienates the children. I pointed out that it is the same group of lawyers, guardians, and therapists in Judge Adleman’s court. There must be judicial accountability. We must end this nightmare where children are voiceless. Mothers are stripped of fundamental human rights. And if you speak out, you are subject to retaliation.

Cunha also said any withdrawals she made from client funds were to cover fees for legal work. She said any client files she did not submit to the court under Moukawsher’s decree were withheld at the clients’ request.

She told the Hartford Courant:

I will continue to expose the corruption in the judicial branch, which results in children and domestic violence victims continuing to be harmed. Enough is enough. These judges need to stop protecting each other. And what I litigated was 100 percent what I said it was. So Judge Moukawsher could enter whatever memorandum of law that he wants. But if anyone looked at the exhibits and transcripts, it is clear what happened, what was happening, and why it happened. I was set up. I didn’t see it coming…. After 22-and-one-half years of practice, I have been screwed over.