CT Family Court Lawyers Collude to Sell Son to Dentist Father, Frank Tiberi — the Story of a Mother’s Loss

The Tiberi divorce and custody case in CT Family Court is now in its third year. The husband is an affluent dentist, Dr. Frank Tiberi. The wife, Joriz Tiberi, was a stay-at-home mother. They have one child, Leo. He is seven years old. The husband controlled the marital assets, around $2 million.

Need I say more?

The court actors are the usual suspects: Judge Jane Grossman.

Dad’s attorney, Lisa Knopf.

The guardian ad litem [GAL] is Janis M. Laliberte.

The custody evaluator Dr. Jessica Biren Caverly.

The mother, Joriz Tiberi had a succession of attorneys. The two most significant in the collusion that reaped the result of a no-contact order for the mother and child are Debra B. Marino and Shawna Hamilton Doster.

The following is an edited version of a more extended interview with Joriz Tiberi, another CT mother who lost her child.

You are presently embroiled in a family court dispute in Connecticut. How long has this been going on?

It’s been going on for three years.

Frank Parlato

Do you ever feel that the lawyers and the other players make it more complicated than it needs to be?

Absolutely. The lawyers create all the drama. I think the lawyers made him angrier than he was.

Frank Parlato

Why was he angry in the first place?

The fact that I left him and that I reported abuse. My son was disclosing that his father was molesting him.

Frank Parlato

What did your son say he did?

My son would say that he was playing with his penis. So, one day, I bathed him. And I asked him how his visit was with his father. And he said, ‘bad. Daddy poked me.’ I said, ‘what do you mean?’ And he pokes himself in his bottom, showing me what daddy does. Because he said it so many times, I turned the camera on because nobody would believe me.

Frank Parlato

And your son was saying that his father was doing what?

He says Daddy poke me. And I’d say with what? And he would say the ‘mommy finger’ and the ‘daddy finger.’ And at that age, that’s how they describe their fingers.

Frank Parlato

In your son’s mind, do you know which finger is the daddy finger and the mommy finger?

The daddy finger is the thumb, and the mommy is the index finger.

Frank Parlato

And he would use those two fingers to—

To poke him.

Frank Parlato

To poke the child.

Yes. My son said it playfully. It was almost like, you know, he’s like he didn’t like it. His father wasn’t forcefully poking him. So, he was describing to me what his father does, but he wasn’t showing me that he was hurt by it. It hurt him, but he wasn’t scared of his father.

Frank Parlato

He’s a dentist, right?

He is.





Frank Tiberi, DMD

Frank Parlato

You don’t get to see your child. Is that correct?

No, I do not.

Joriz and son, Leo Tiberi.

Frank Parlato

Who was the judge?

Judge Jane Grossman.

Judge Jane Grossman ordered the children out of their mother's house and not to contact the woman who had raised them since they were infants

Judge Jane Grossman

Frank Parlato

And who is Tiberi’s lawyer?

His lawyer is Lisa Knopf.

Attorney Lisa Knopf

Frank Parlato

And who’s the guardian ad litem?

Janice Laliberte.

Janis Laliberte, GAL

Attorney Janis Laliberte, Guardian Ad Litem for Leo.

Frank Parlato

Who is the custody evaluator?

Jessica Biren-Caverly.





Dr. Jessica Biren-Caverly has taken children away from their protective parents more times than I am sure she cares to recount.

Dr. Jessica Biren-Caverly has taken children away from their protective parents more times than she cares to recount.

Frank Parlato

Alright, so you’ve got the full artillery against you. Grossman, Caverly, Laliberte, and Knopf. That’s a pretty potent team. Who did you have for your lawyer?

Well, the most recent one who withdrew from my case was attorney Shawa Hamilton Doster. The one before that was Vacilipi Filipacos. And the one before that was Debra Marino, and the first one was Karen Fisher.

Attorney #4 Shawna Hamilton Doster

Attorney #3 Vasiliki Filippakos

Debra Marino, grinning after selling Leonardo for $15,000

Attorney #2 Debra Marino, grinning after selling Leonardo for $15,000

Attorney #1 Karen Fisher

Frank Parlato

Now, why do you have this changing of attorneys?

Frank keeps buying them off. I realized that after the second attorney when I saw $15,000 written into the court-ordered agreement to pay my lawyer while custody of my son was taken from me. She spoke very fast, and I trusted her.

Frank Parlato

Who had the money, you or him?

He does.

Frank Parlato

Did he control marital assets?

He controlled everything.

Frank Parlato

Did you get a share of your marital assets?

Absolutely not. There are interim orders that say Frank keeps 100% of everything, and I only get to keep the debt of anything that Frank was court-ordered to pay.

Frank Parlato

Okay, he gets the money; you pay the debt. And what would you say your combined net worth was when you filed for divorce?

I would say maybe $2 million.

Frank Parlato

How much do you think was paid in legal fees, guardian fees, and so forth?

I would say $500,000 to $700,000. Frank doesn’t disclose what he’s paying out.

Frank Parlato

Who paid for your lawyers?

I paid the first two, and then Frank paid $15,000 to my lawyer Deborah Marino to turn custody over to him.

Frank Parlato

He purchased your child.

Yes. Because Marino coerced me into signing a court-ordered agreement, making me believe that the custody evaluation by Jessica Biren-Caverly] was it. Jessica Biren-Caverly said I’m crazy. So, I must be crazy. So, Marino said, if I do not want this in my permanent file and want 50-50 of my son, I better sign our son’s temporary sole and legal custody to Frank.

I didn’t even know what that meant at that time. Marino said it’s just temporary. It’s just for now.





Dr. Jessica Biren-Caverly acts as if she knows all, but all she really knows, I suspect, is who the GALS wants to get custody.

Dr. Jessica Biren-Caverly paid to play.

Frank Parlato

So, Deborah Marino, your lawyer, wanted to be paid, and you didn’t have the money. And the deal was, if you signed temporary custody to Frank, then Marino would get an immediate payment of $15,000 from Frank?

She had wanted an initial retainer of $10,000. I did not have that. And before retaining her, she recommended that I file a restraining order against Frank. Because my son was still acting out. We were still living in the marital home together.

Home of Joriz, Frank, and Leo Tiberi in Fairfield County, CT.

Frank Parlato

Get Frank thrown out of the house?

Yeah, this is what she said. She said, ‘you know, to keep your son safe, this is what we’ll do.’

Frank Parlato

Did you file this restraining order?

I did. After I filed it, I needed to appear in court. I’m going to need an attorney for it. So, I told Marino I filed it. She said, ‘Well, you know what? You’ll need $10,000 for a retainer for your dissolution. And $4,000 for me to appear for the restraining order.’ So now she wants $14,000.

So, I tell her. ‘Well, I don’t have the money.’ She said, ‘Well, could you ask someone for it? Is there anything that you could sell?’ I had a $30,000 centerpiece solitaire diamond. She told me where to sell it, Valentine’s Jewelers in Milford. I went there, and I sold it for just the amount she needed. And I gave her the money.

Attorney Debra Marino couldn't secure her client access to marital funds. Instead, she told her to sell her diamond and give her money.

Attorney Debra Marino couldn’t secure her client access to marital funds. Instead, she told her to sell her diamond and give her money.

Frank Parlato

So you gave her $14,000, which is what she needed for the divorce and the restraining order.

Yeah. But when we got there for the restraining order, Marino struck the deal with the opposing counsel.

Frank Parlato

What happened?

She said, ‘You know what? It’s not good to go on with the restraining order.’

Frank Parlato

The restraining order Marino took the four-thousand to represent you? First, she told you to do it. Then she told you it’s a bad idea. Did she refund the four thousand?

No, she did not. Instead, she said, let’s bring in Janis Laliberte.

Frank Parlato

A guardian?

Janis Laliberte, Guardian Ad Litem

Yes.

Attorney Marino wanted $14,000 – $10,000 to represent you and $4,000 for the restraining order. You sold your diamond. Got her $14,000. She then told you, ‘No, it’s a bad idea to do the restraining order. I’ll just keep the four for doing nothing. Let’s bring in Janis Laliberte, the guardian.

She says, ‘Oh, Janice, Laliberte, she’ll protect your son. If she smells anything that Frank may be doing.’

Frank Parlato

According to Deb Marino, Laliberte was like a hound dog.

Yep.

She could smell from a mile away. So, you agreed to do this. So, who’s to pay this hound dog to sniff this out?

Frank.

Frank Parlato

So, Frank paid the guardian?

Yes.

Frank Parlato

Did Marino tell you that since Frank was paying her, she might favor the man who paid her, or it doesn’t work that way?

I didn’t know.

Frank Parlato

Did you think that Laliberte, the guardian paid by the father maybe to encourage more payments, favored him? Or do you think she was an unbiased hound dog as she was described by Marino to be?

No, she’s a biased hound dog. She was bought over and over again.

Frank Parlato

How much did she bill on this case so far?

I believe about $80,000.

Frank Parlato

Paid by Frank?

Paid by Frank.

Janis Laliberte, GAL

Frank Parlato

Do you think that that money would influence Laliberte?

Oh, absolutely.

Frank Parlato

When did you first notice that she was not unbiased?

Well, I’ve always kind of felt that way. But then, you know, it’s kind of that thing where everybody’s speaking the same language, my attorney that’s supposed to be advocating for me, opposing counsel. And then the custody evaluator, and there’s a supervisor, and I didn’t realize they’re all working together.

Frank Parlato

Do you think they knew each other?

Oh, absolutely. The supervisor was Lisa Kerin, and I’ve spoken to mothers that have had the same situation, the same opposing counsel, the same guardian ad litem, and the same evaluator.

Lisa Kerin, Supervisor of visits between Joriz and Leo, insists she drives Joriz's car with Frank Tiberi's $5,000 retainer in her pocket.

Lisa Kerin, Supervisor of visits between Joriz and Leo, insists she drives Joriz’s car with Frank Tiberi’s $5,000 retainer in her pocket.

Frank Parlato

Okay, so they all figured out pretty early that Frank had the money and he would pay everybody.

He would be angry and stupid enough to keep dishing it out because he hated me so much.

Frank Parlato

Why did he hate you?

For leaving him and showing all his secrets. I never thought he liked children, or I hate to believe that. I hate to think that. I did not see it, but it can’t be a coincidence to have two kids behaving in such a manner… But he also tends to like men.

Frank Parlato

How do you know that?

I went to California and came back. I saw male clothing, and he would tell me the story of why someone wore this and sweated it out. And there’s, you know, different coats of other men.

Frank Parlato

Couldn’t that be innocent, just having a friend over?

I’ve seen on his phone male pornography. But he liked a lot of women as well. He admitted that he cheated on me while I was pregnant. He brought me to some of the women to show he was sorry, and he wouldn’t do it again.

Frank Parlato

What’d he do, slip them in the house while you were asleep?

When I was pregnant, I decided to leave him because he was taking drugs. My husband is a recovering heroin addict—[CT Dept of Health Disciplinary Action re: fraudulent prescriptions, drug abuse].

Frank Tiberi was cited for using narcotics while performing dentistry, and writing his own prescriptions.

Frank Tiberi was cited for using narcotics while performing dentistry, writing his own prescriptions, and working with his brother Thomas at Tiberi Family Dental.

Frank Parlato

Oh, I see.

When I was pregnant and we were planning our wedding. I don’t know; maybe Frank, he felt the pressure. I caught him taking sleeping pills and muscle relaxants and things like that, and I thought for me to have a more peaceful end of my pregnancy, I’d go back to California.

Frank Parlato

Were you going to come back after you had the child?

I planned to come back. Things were very emotional. We weren’t married yet. And we were supposed to be married. And he didn’t want me to leave, and I didn’t want to leave, but I couldn’t be in that environment, knowing his past. And now I have a child.

Frank Parlato

Has he been using heroin since you married him?

Not that I know, but he drinks exceptionally heavily. He takes a lot of anabolic steroids. I don’t know what kind of pills he’s into now

Frank Parlato

Is he a weightlifter?

Yeah. He likes to think that he is. So he goes to the gym, lifts weights, and takes a lot of steroids.

Frank Parlato

I see, so he takes steroids, drinks a lot, and possibly molests his child, maybe not. On the other hand, he may have molested his daughter.

You went to California. You weren’t married. Did you feel that that was wrong that he was dating other women when you left him and went to California?

He admitted it to me when he came to California to come and get me, I had to forgive him because we were going to have a child. So, I forgave him for everything he’d done because it meant more for my son to have a father and mother.

Frank Parlato

So, you went back with him? And how old is Leo now?

My son is now seven years old. I missed his seventh birthday on March 31st.

Joriz and Leo

Frank Parlato

Let’s go back a little bit. You paid a woman, attorney Marino $14,000 for a restraining order and to represent you. She changed her mind about getting a restraining order but chose to keep the money you paid her for that. She said to you, ‘Let’s get a hound dog, a woman who could smell out a pervert.’ But she couldn’t smell Marino, but she could smell a pervert a mile away. And she would protect your son, and now you don’t have a relationship with your son. Did Marino suggest you were molesting your son?

No, never.

Frank Parlato

Did she find that the father was not molesting the son?

She kept saying, ‘Dr. Caverly never saw that he was doing anything. Oh, no, he’s been checked by Dr. Caverly. He’s okay.’

Frank Parlato

Is Tiberi Caverly’s patient?

No.

Frank Parlato

How many times did Caverly meet with Tiberi?

I think she met with Frank maybe twice; she met with me twice.

Frank Parlato

So, Caverly has an even greater ability to smell than Laliberte because she ascertained that he’s a perfect father in just two meetings with Tiberi.

Reliable: Dr. Jessica Biren-Caverly writes her custody reports just as the GAL instructs her.

Dr. Jessica Biren-Caverly has her marching orders before sitting down with the parents to do her custody evaluation.

Mmm-hmm.

Frank Parlato

And then, so you went from Laliberte, and then they told you to get Calverly. And who paid Caverly?

My husband, Frank, did.

Frank Parlato

So, he’s paying everybody. You agree to it because you trusted this lady shyster, Marino.

Well, because it was Laliberte. It was her suggestion to use Caverly

Frank Parlato

You still had custody of the boy, you were in the house, Frank was out, and Frank was paying, and he purchased his way back in?

Yes, absolutely.

Frank Parlato

So, what happened?

DCF had an open case because of what I reported. DCF wanted Leo to be in therapy. I wanted him to be in therapy, but my husband wouldn’t agree.

Frank Parlato

Mm-hmm.

So, I couldn’t bring him to therapy. DCF would come to visit us every week. This guy Simon would come. And he’d say, ‘Is there anything you’d like to report? Is there anything that he did?’ I said, ‘Yeah, well, this is what he did this week.’

Leo would tell me, ‘Daddy grabbed me right here. And I didn’t like it.’ You know, things like that. He started doing things to him that were — I guess maybe he was mad at Leo for disclosing what he was doing to him.

So, every time he visited with his father, Leo would tell me he didn’t want to go, and ‘Daddy hurts me.’ And so, I would report this to Simon, the DCF caseworker. Simon would say he needs to be in therapy. So, it escalated. There were so many reports that I made.

They said, ‘You know what, we’re going to take this child because dad is saying that mom is crazy. And if mom is crazy, why is dad letting Leo stay with her?’ So, then GAL Laliberte said, ‘Oh, you know what? I don’t want you to take my word. So, what we’re going to do is we’re just going to have a custody evaluation.’

Frank Parlato

When Laliberte said this, was she seemingly on your side?

No, she was furious that I was reporting Frank’s abuse.

Frank Parlato

The fact that you were reporting things.

That I was reporting what Leo said Frank was doing to him.

Frank Parlato

You were reporting to the DCF, Simon.

Yes.

Frank Parlato

And Simon was threatening to have the child removed altogether?

Simon’s supervisor, yes.

Frank Parlato

So, was Simon in contact with Laliberte?

Well, they barely knew each other. But Laliberte would call DCF and speak for the minor child since she’s the guardian. She’d say, ‘Oh, Simon, you’re a good guy. You know, we’re trying to get this stuff done. But you know, something is going on with mom and dad, and you know, the divorce, but I’m in it for the child, and I want to get him help. So, we’re going to get to the bottom of this, and we will get a custody evaluation. And Dr. Caverly, she knows what she’s looking for.’

Frank Parlato

Have you seen your custody evaluation report?

I have.

Frank Parlato

And was one of the ‘findings’ was that you’re alienating the child from his dad?

That was one of the allegations made against me.

Frank Parlato

And some kind of mental illness she diagnosed?

Yes, that I was delusional.

Frank Parlato

And what were your delusions?

Delusional about the behavior that my son was displaying.

Frank Parlato

Caverly said it was all a delusion. How many times did she meet with your son?

Once.

Frank Parlato

Alone or with you?

I was there, but then she pulled him out of the room to speak to him by herself.

Frank Parlato

How long did they speak?

It can’t be more than 30 minutes.

Frank Parlato

So, in 30 minutes, she figured out that it was all your doing and your son didn’t have a valid complaint.

Mmm-hmm.

Frank Parlato

She figured that out quickly, didn’t she?

Yes.

Frank Parlato

I don’t know that I could, or anybody could, make such a quick evaluation that there’s no child abuse going on in one 30-minute meeting. But Caverly is supreme. She knows all. Sees all. Understands all. And hers is the last word in any case where she’s retained.

When she finally testified in front of Judge Jane Grossman, she spoke as if she had just done the custody evaluation that day or that week. However, her custody evaluation was over two years old when she testified.

Frank Parlato

The last time she saw Leo was two years earlier?



Yes. But Caverly testified as if she had just written the custody evaluation report.

Frank Parlato

Who was your lawyer then? Was it Marino?

No, by this time, it was Shawna Hamilton Doster.

Frank Parlato

Let’s go back to Marino. She helped get your child removed from your life by getting that hound dog of a guardian ad litem, Laliberte, who could smell abuse. And then Laliberte arranged for you to have a custody evaluation done by Dr. Jessica Biren-Caverly, Dr. Know-All. Papa paid for it all. So, they knew papa was paying for it. And then there was a custody evaluation report that said you were alienating the children and you were delusional, so the recommendation of Dr. Caverly was what?

For Frank to have sole custody and I was to have only supervised visitation and some sort of reunification therapy.

Frank Parlato

So, she recommended a complete flip. Take the boy away from you.

Completely.

Frank Parlato

And give him to Frank.

Yes.

Frank Parlato

What about the house?

I had to leave the house because he would be with the child, and they didn’t want to disrupt his life. So, in two weeks, I had to go. [January 3, 2020 court-ordered ‘agreement’ from ex-parte status conference.]

Frank Parlato

So, they didn’t want to disrupt the child’s life, so they kicked the mother out of the house where the child was living and substituted the father so as not to disrupt him because the house would be the primary attachment, not the mother. Was your child upset by losing his mother?

Oh absolutely. Leo couldn’t understand why mommy dropped him off at school that morning. And I didn’t pick him back up. You know, for a long time, he would tell me, ‘Mommy, you forgot. You forgot to pick me up. Why did you forget to pick me up?’ And how do you explain that to your son?

[Request by GAL Laliberte for ex-parte status conference after receiving custody evaluation from Biren-Caverly].

Why don’t you say jackals stole him? Hyenas and jackals came into your life, and they stole this child.

Absolutely.

Thieves.

You know I was so wrong. My husband did a lot of things. He cheated. He did a lot of things that were emotionally abusive toward me. And the only reason why I left him was Leo told me what his father was doing to him.

And everything went full circle. And I realized what happened to Isabella [his daughter from a previous marriage]. And now he was doing it to Leo. So, I started to put it all together. And this was the only reason I filed for divorce, to protect my son, not thinking that the court system would deliver him to the abuser. But, I mean, even now that’s happening. I mean, why would anybody think that it would be right for a little boy not to see his mother, not even a visit? Why would that be okay?

How much is Frank paying now? Is he still paying everybody?

Yeah.

Is he paying you anything?

No. He owes a tremendous amount of back support from Judge Jane Grossman, all the court-ordered agreements and bills he was supposed to pay, and rent and things like that. But no, nothing has been paid. In the interim order that Judge Grossman just completed, she said that he didn’t have to pay anything that she previously ordered him to pay to me.

Why?

I don’t know.

So, he pays you nothing. He walked away with everything. You got kicked out. To protect your child, you went to Connecticut Family Court. You lost your child; the child lost his mother. When was the last time you and Leo were alone together?

In 2021, Frank felt okay for me to have unsupervised visits until I reported him for neglect of our son’s teeth. Frank’s a dentist, and our son had rotten teeth.

You could see the boy from time to time.

He let me see him twice a week for like 10 hours a week.

Then you noticed the dentist Tiberi allowed his son’s teeth to rot?

Absolutely.

These were baby teeth?

Yes, he complained about his mouth hurting, and when I’d bring up the issue with Frank, he’d say no, they’re fine. So, one day, it happened to be my visitation and my son’s birthday, March 31st, 2021. He couldn’t eat his birthday cake.

Why?

His mouth was hurting, so I brought him to the dentist.

And what did the dentist say?

The pediatric dentist said that he has rotten molars and rotting teeth that need to be extracted.

Do you have a report of that?

I do.

[pediatric dental report

But you reported this to who?

I reported it to Laliberte, and I also filed a motion in court, and it was heard in front of Grossman. And Grossman said that you know what, since dad is a professional, he’s a dentist, and he said that there’s nothing wrong, well, we’re just going to trust what he says. And he’s going to decide what’s going to happen to the child’s teeth.

Who was paying your lawyers then?

I had Shawna Hamilton Doster, and she was not being paid.

I see, so she left. She split.

She split. She split during the trial.

Right in the middle of trial?

Right in the middle of trial.

Is that because she wasn’t paid?

Because I told her, ‘Hey, you know, I see what you guys are doing. You guys are gaming me; you guys are conspiring. I see what you’re doing with Laliberte, with Knopf.’ You know, they tried to defeat the court order for my spousal support, by passing around a check in front of me.

By passing a check, what kind of a check?

Lisa Knopf was cross-examining me, and she said something about, ‘Oh, and you’ve been refusing to accept Frank’s checks’. I said, ‘ Why would I refuse them? I need them.’ I was like, ‘I’d be happy to receive a check from Frank. It’s court-ordered.’

What happened?

Knopf says, ‘ Oh, I’m glad you said that,’ and she hands a check over to my attorney, Hamilton Doster, while I’m sitting on the witness stand. And later, I learned the check from Frank was made out to my attorney for $25,000.

Who pocketed that?

After a tremendous amount of emails to attorney Hamilton Doster, she finally gave the money to me. I don’t believe they had any intention for that money to go to me.

Is that when she quit? Did you offer to use some of the $25,000 to pay her?

No. No, I did not.

Why?

But Judge Grossman made that recommendation.

Grossman recommended you use the $25,000 to pay Doster, but you didn’t do it, and then you got punished.

I got punished because I asked why Lisa Knopf was sending a check to my attorney, Hamilton Doster, when the court order says explicitly to deposit the money into my account? The $25,000 was for back payments of what Frank owed. It was supposed to be deposited in my account.

Let me see if I have this straight. You were right in the middle of the trial. That was $25,000, which was money your husband owed you, and Knopf, your husband’s attorney, arranged to have that check paid to your lawyer instead of you. And then there was some anger. The judge told you if you want to be a good little girl, you make sure that your lawyer gets that $25,000 and not you. You refused. And then what happened?

And Shawna Hamilton Doster withdrew from my case.

Frank Parlato

Did you agree to have her withdrawn?

Yeah, because at that point, I knew. Doster was supposed to file all kinds of motions for me. She wasn’t advocating for me.

Frank Parlato

What about the argument someone could make by saying, ‘Well, you didn’t even pay your lawyer. Why should she not withdraw?’

She was pro bono. She knew she wasn’t getting paid when I met her through an advocacy program.

Frank Parlato

Oh, she stepped in pro bono.

Oh, absolutely. She’s stepped in pro bono. She knew.

Frank Parlato

Then when a $25,000 check was floating about, she stopped being Bono. She just became Pro.

Mmm-hmm.

Frank Parlato

There was a fateful day when you had to drop your kid off, your child who you had raised and been with every day of your life. Frank Tiberi was never a stay-at-home papa, right? You were the one that took care of the child.

Yes.

Frank Parlato

And then one day you had to leave the house. Was the house in your name also, or just in his?

Joriz and her son Leo at their Fairfield County home.

Just his.

Frank Parlato

So, you had to leave the house and leave your child at school, and then daddy would pick the child up, and you were not to see the child again, right?

Yes.

Frank Parlato

What day was that?

January 3, 2020.

[Court-ordered ‘agreement’].

Frank Parlato

So, January 3rd, 2020. That’s more than two years ago. So, your child was but five years old?

Yes.

Frank Parlato

And does he still remember you?

Of course. Yes, he does. But he hesitates. When I have seen him recently, you know, I showed up for [a] soccer game he was playing. He hesitates to run to me. He looks over at his father first.

Frank Parlato

He’s been alienated?

Yes.

Frank Parlato

Do you talk to him on the phone? Are you allowed any contact with him at all?

No. My husband recently filed a restraining order against me [March 30, 2022 Order of Protection]

He claims he is in fear that I will harm him and that he’s in fear that I will harm our son as well.

Frank Parlato

What is he worried that you might do? Do you have any record of violence?

No.

Frank Parlato

Have you ever been arrested for violence? Attacking somebody?

No.

Frank Parlato

Kidnapping, shooting anyone?

No.

Frank Parlato

Does he have any violent tendencies?

I believe so.

Frank Parlato

But he never struck you? Did he?

No.

Frank Parlato

I see. Is Frank a tiny, slightly built person?

No, he’s a huge guy. He’s about 230 pounds.

Frank Parlato

How tall is he approximately?

Like maybe 5′ 11″.

Frank Parlato

And he’s muscular?

Yes.

Frank Parlato

He takes steroids. How tall are you?

I’m five-two, about 115-120 pounds.

Frank Parlato

I see. So, Frank’s not worried that you’re going to attack him physically, is he?

Well, that’s what he claims that he is in fear that I will harm him.

Frank Parlato

I see, all right. So, according to the order, Judge Grossman did not want you to come within 100 yards of your son, and she said that you’re delusional. I guess that Judge Grossman herself can diagnose people’s mental conditions.

Yes.

Frank Parlato

Is she a psychiatrist as well as a judge? I saw something I had never seen before, and it was an astonishing thing. Judge Grossman said that your husband was capable of diagnosing you. He knew when you were delusional and when you were not. And so, he could therefore decide when you could talk to your child on the phone, I believe. Do I have this correct?

Yes.

Frank Parlato

Your husband’s a dentist. Is he also a psychiatrist?

No.

Frank Parlato

How would Dr. Grossman, we’ll call her Dr. Grossman, know that Dr. Tiberi could diagnose you from a distance? What was that about?

I don’t know. Other than my husband’s wallet, I don’t know.

Frank Parlato

Other than the wallet. But we buy a psychiatrist’s degree with the wallet. Judge Grossman, is she nice or hostile?

Oh, she is not nice to me. She is hostile.

Frank Parlato

What’s she like on the bench? Is she calm or angry?

She chastised me a couple of times to answer Lisa Knopf directly as she was asking me something that had nothing to do with my dissolution.

Frank Parlato

Give me an example.

An example would be what support groups I belong to? What we talk about in the support groups? What day do I get on my support groups? Was I just there on Monday? Okay, what was the topic, and what did I share? And I looked up at Judge Grossman, and I said, ‘What does this have to do with my divorce?’

And, of course, attorney Shawna Hamilton Doster was letting them. She wasn’t objecting because, at this point, she was at the mercy of the court. She’s either going to join them, or be eaten alive in court the next time she shows up with somebody else. So, she sold me out.

Frank Parlato

How old is this Doster woman?

She’s in her 50s.