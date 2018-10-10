College student survey evidences Kristin Kreuk, like Allison Mack, was recruiting for NXIVM





In a recent post, I discussed a curious survey for college students that NXIVM members, Kristin Kreuk, Nicki Clyne, Allison Mack, and Sarah Edmondson were promoting in December 2007.





The survey seemed suspiciously like a NXIVM recruitment tool using actresses to lure in potential NXIVM members from the ranks of college students.





Up until now, I have been unable to locate the entire survey. Despite being promoted by the actresses – who at no point mention any connection to NXIVM, the survey was posted on NXIVM High-Rank Karen Unterreiner’s website Etholutions.com. [The website is now for sale.]





Thanks to a reader who found these two links on the Wayback Machine, we have some new information.





web.archive.org/web/20071217062536/http://www.etholutions.com/apercus/survey0in.php?SV0pc=nc071003181300&SV0pid=1





https://web.archive.org/web/20071216170312/http://www.etholutions.com:80/apercus/survey1out.php









Here is what was posted as a sort of introduction. Evidently, they were quite serious about having only college students fill out their survey. It reads:





Hi there… if you’re reading this, it must mean you are an incredibly intelligent, witty, clever and good lucking member of the college community. If all but the college part applies to you, congratulations! but you best be moving along for now. But for all you college folks, thanks for comin’ over and sharing your valuable time with us. The survey will take about 15 minutes depending on how long you linger, and as a thank you for sharing with us, you have the opportunity to ask one of us (Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk, Nicki Clyne or Sarah Edmondson) any question in the universe! If it’s out there enough, we just might answer it…





first name:





last name:





email:





city:





state:





favorite movie:





It is okay to send me emails to future events and promotions.

I am still looking for the full survey. If anybody has it please send it.

Beyond the intro and the general questions listed above, we know of two other questions in the Kreuk, Mack, Clyne, Edmondson, Unterreiner survey:

1 Would you swallow a glass of your own vomit for $100?

2 What if it was dog vomit?

Also on the Wayback Machine for Etholutions is another indicator that the Kreuk survey was connected to recuitment for NXIVM. In a Etholutions page entitled “survey1out”, we see a question related to 16 day trainings.

(Preferences For Future Trainings)





Question 1:How many 16 day trainings (or equivalent) have you taken?







Count





0}{1}{2}{3}{4 or more

56







Total Responses

56





Question 2:Which of the following advanced trainings have you attended?







Count





Anatomy(2A)}{ Breaches(2B)}{Compassion(2C)}{Civilization(2D)}{Stories}{Traps}{Patterns}{Family Values}{Ethicist 1}{Ethicist 2

Array





Here is a screenshot of that page:

Kristin Kreuk on stage with Nicki Clyne promoting Keith Raniere [see the banner in the background.]

Kristin Kreuk on stage at an a-Cappela concert in Albany in December 2007 with the banner of Keith Raniere behind them. Critics said the event was staged to recruit college students into NXIVM.

Kristin Kreuk denies she witnessed anything illegal or nefarious during her seven years with NXIVM. In a Twitter statement she admits she took an intensive but does not mention she was a coach and recruiter for NXIVM.