Coco Wash: I have some questions for Vanessa Grigoriadis and her defense of NXIVM

By Coco Wash

NXIVM correspondent in Mexico

Regarding Vanessa Grigoriadis’ defense of Keith Raniere and NXIVM on YouTube and the New York Times I have the following points to discuss with her. Perhaps she will be pleased to answer in this forum.

If this is an ethical group, why would people lie to give collateral?

If people who have not entered Nxivm could become part of this special women’s group, why would they give this kind of collateral to a person they barely know? Why would they even enter a system where they would brand themselves with chakras (don’t see them in the logo) 4 elements (can’t see them in the logo) KR initials, can’t see them in the logo.

Why would you empower yourself harming your body?

She said Consumers Buyline closed because an attorney general said he could not continue…. PYRAMIDS ARE FORBIDDEN BUSINESS.

Then she said they were incredibly extraordinary people because “far beyond what group would do something like invite the Dalai Lama”? Well sweetie, sorry to tell you he was paid – maybe as much as $2 million dollars and even the Pope would go to something like that for that kind of money. Haven’t you seen what drug lords have done with what they have paid? Does that make them extraordinary? I DON’T THINK SO!

Then she does an Espian intro with the spaghetti example etc. etc. (how many EMs did u get?), so this made her realize that they where trying to help people all the time, and that these people worked for people, LOL

Then she:

Compares Nxivm with Scientology.

Confirms KR is the ultimate alpha.

Super strong group about women and relations, and members would help each other, just like in Scientology over and over again.

She mentions all the time that they were mostly women, why don’t you ask them if they had a life. HELLO: they are single or divorced.

This one is really funny, they ask her about charity and she says:

Yes there was a charity that started…then she said the classes cost and then she spoke about a film to cure Tourettes and made a lot of films.. WHERE IS THE CHARITY? If people are willing to pay 5k for a course, is that charity?

Then she spoke about legal cases, about mathematical equation of stock and how KR loses $66 million USD but she never mentioned that he told the heirs their father managed his contracts so he lost that money.

She talks about continuous name changing and bad press– my dear, please investigate deeply, Nxivm, then Nxvim corp then Edgar Boone owns it (KR never appeared on names), then they disappear it, then its Executive Success Programs and so on and on and on.

When people and ex girlfriends leave, or Rick Ross a deprogrammer criticized, a lot of lawsuits were filed.

By people who left the group?

No, the other way around.

The group would sue people who left.

Because:

These people where unethical and Nxivm had to sue them because Nxivm stood for ethics

I just don’t get it.

JNESS IS A SEMINAR for women to feel insecure of their bodies so on

And then she affirms that:

Women are disloyal and don’t understand the true concept of loyalty

Collateral, he came up with this idea (I thought his lawyers said in Univision that collateral has existed for years and years and even banks use this!)

Jness teaches women how they can be more ethical, loyal, free.

So he came up with this idea that is tadaaaaaaa: “collateral”

If we are in a relationship, you will always keep something from me.

So lie to me and we will have true love and loyalty.

Women jump from one man to the next (I don’t know what kind of women he is used to relating but the people I relate to are loyal and are firm) But in Nxivm, there is Marcelo Ortiz who was married to Daniela Padilla and Carmen with Luis Montes but then Marcelo and Carmen hooked up and they left their spouses but then Marcelo had an affair with Ana Risoul who was married to Gerardo Ayala but then she also had an affair with Luis Lozano who had a relationship with Morra, but the women jump all the time right?

So they need to build discipline and character and they did this with each other by branding their bodies.

Time passes and Raniere’s top woman he was involved with (with big fortunes, other than Bronfmans) got sick (Pam Cafritz) and another one, she had cancer, very advanced.

She said we are not surprised that something crazy happened right (logical for Vanessa)?

So, he started to think how he could make sure nobody else left him, everybody was close and he wanted loyalty from people. So, that’s why he made the slave group right? Ohhh sorry, I didn’t remember you mentioned the FBI thinks he has… not that they have proof right?

So in the end, Vanessa thinks women need discipline and character; she agrees with the ultimate Alpha – I mean Branding is a secret, watch out – this one, it’s free, but you have to give them collateral, you have to lie to belong…. What an ethical world it is… that Nxivm.