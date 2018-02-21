Ana Risoul gave testimony in the prosecution of Toni Zarattini. Her relationship with Marcelo Ortiz is coming under scrutiny.

Ana Risoul is a perfect example of how to go from a successful executive to an Executive Success failure.

Monterrey – Before she joined Executive Success Programs, Ana Risoul had a successful marionette business. So successful was she that she made more than $300,000 per year, her friends told me.

Once she got into Executive Success Programs, however, her new friends, starting with Loreta Garza, told her, that it was unethical for her to make money that way because she used marionettes from Disney and Warner Brothers.

So, naturally, Ana Risoul thought it was unethical. She gave up her brain to much smarter thinkers.

[Actually, it is unethical to make money in Executive Success. Period.]

The reason I suspect they told her to quit – these paragons of ethics – is that it took a lot of time for Ana to run her business. Time she could not spend volunteering for the ‘mission.’

Now, Ana sells nothing. She spends all her money on Rainbow Cultural Garden and for more ESP classes. She lives off the money her husband makes. He works for her wealthy father.

She went from being a genuine executive success to an Executive Success Programs student [i.e., a failure].

Ana, however, says that she’s now more successful than ever.

That’s bullshit, of course, because she doesn’t work. She doesn’t do anything. She’s had ESP ‘training’ – and she is listed as an ESP Trainer. But she doesn’t train anyone.

Even if she did, ESP Trainers get next to nothing. They make between $500 to $1,000 month.

She sends her children to Rainbow. That costs between $6,000-$7,000 a month.

This is the correct ratio for ESP. You make $1,000 from ESP and you pay $7,000 to ESP.

As for Rainbow, if you don’t have the money, you will be told that you should leave the kids in Rainbow and go get a job and make money. Otherwise, you’re taking away from your kids and you’re taking away from your life — if you don’t do that.

It might be posed as a question: Such as “What does it mean if you know about this mission and you’re not sending off your kids to the best school [Rainbow] they can have?”

[And you’re not working your ass off with no pay. To save the mission.]

Well, it means for that person, if you don’t do that, if you can, and you don’t care, you are the worst human ever.

Viva Executive Success!