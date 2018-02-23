Telling comment by Carlos Salinas on Trump

In an interview Carlos Salinas lamented the relationship between the USA and Mexico, a relationship that, in his experience, was based on respect, and had been damaged by Donald Trump’s arrival in the White House.

Salinas said, “I had a relationship with two presidents of the United States, George Bush senior and Bill Clinton, and I encountered great politicians in each one of them . . . [both were] very respectful with Mexico and it’s regrettable that doesn’t seem to be the situation now.”

For Carlos, that does not augur well for an expectation that Trump will support the non-extradition of Keith Raniere, the leader of the cult in which Carlos’s son, Emiliano is a member of the High Rank.

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