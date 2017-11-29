‘Co-founder’ Raniere to members: ‘I am not associated’ with ‘group of women’

K. A. Raniere.

Keith Raniere has issued a statement on the Executive Success Programs website:

MESSAGE FROM THE CO-FOUNDER

Dear Members,

I am deeply saddened by the recent news published about our organization, a number of key people, and friends from the past.

The way in which the media represents us does not coincide with what I know of our community and our friends, nor with my experience of myself. However, as an organization and as individuals, we felt it was imperative that we hire experts to make sure these allegations were unfounded.

Over the past few months, highly qualified individuals have conducted extensive independent investigations, and have firmly concluded that accusations of abuse, coercion or harm to individuals are completely unfounded. These accusations are most disturbing to me because non-violence is one of my core values.

Additionally, I feel it is important to clarify that the group of women is not part of NXIVM and that I am not associated with it. I strongly support the right to free expression of people, so what this group of women, or any other social group, chooses to do is not our business as long as there is no abuse. Our experts, a forensic psychiatrist of international reputation, psychologists and former police investigators, tell us that the participants of this group are very well, in good health, happy, thriving, and have not experienced coercion. What’s more, the participants of the women’s group are proud of what they have created and want to share their story. Surely they will be addressing you very soon.

Today marks our first step forward. No matter how much we are part of the problem, it is our humble hope that we will be much more part of the solution. From now on we will communicate better, and we will report better.

Sincerely,

Keith Raniere.

Keith Raniere has owned Nancy Salzman for years. But that ownership may now be rescinded.

Keith Raniere a/k/a Vanguard names himself as the co-founder of Executive Success Programs. Presumably Nancy Salzman a/k/a Prefect is the other co-founder.

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Spanish version of Keith Raniere’s statement.

MENSAJE DEL CO-FUNDADOR

Estimados Miembros,

Estoy profundamente entristecido por las recientes noticias publicadas respecto a nuestra organización, una serie de personas claves, y amigos del pasado.

Lo forma en que los medios nos representan no coincide con lo que yo sé de nuestra comunidad y nuestros amigos, ni con mi experiencia de mí mismo. Sin embargo, como organización y como individuos, sentimos que era imperativo que contratáramos expertos para asegurarnos de que dichas acusaciones fueran infundadas.

Durante los últimos meses individuos altamente calificados han realizado extensas investigaciones independientes, y han concluido firmemente que las acusaciones de abuso, coerción o daños a individuos son completamente infundadas. Estas acusaciones son de lo más perturbadoras para mí porque la no-violencia es uno de mis valores fundamentales.

Adicionalmente, siento que es importante aclarar que el grupo de mujeres no es parte de NXIVM y que yo no estoy asociado al mismo. Apoyo firmemente el derecho a la libre expresión de las personas, así que lo que elija hacer este grupo de mujeres, o cualquier otro grupo social, no es asunto nuestro mientras no exista el abuso. Nuestros expertos, un psiquiatra forense de reputación internacional, psicólogos y ex-investigadores policíacos, nos comentan que las participantes de dicho grupo se encuentran muy bien, con buena salud, contentas, prosperando, y no han experimentado coerción. Lo que es más, las participantes del grupo femenino están orgullosas de lo que han creado y quieren compartir su historia. Seguramente se estarán dirigiendo a Uds. muy pronto.

El día de hoy marca nuestro primer paso hacia adelante. Sin importar qué tanto seamos parte del problema, es nuestra humilde esperanza que logremos ser mucho más parte de la solución. De ahora en adelante nos comunicaremos mejor, e informaremos mejor.

Sinceramente,

Keith Raniere