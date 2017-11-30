Albany Times Union Explosive Editorial: ‘Finally, Nxivm gets a look’ by law enforcement

The Albany Times Union published an important editorial today ‘Finally, Nxivm gets a look’.

It is important in that it clearly indicates that law enforcement at the state level is finally looking into Keith Raniere and his NXIVM organization.

Publisher George Hearst, Editor Rex Smith and Investigations Editor Brendan Lyons are all familiar with NXIVM since it operates in their home town: Albany, NY.

The Times Union is the leading source of news for Albany and of statewide news. Albany is the capitol of New York State. The Governor, the NYS Attorney General, the State Assembly, the State Senate and the State Police, including the NYS Bureau of Criminal Investigation, are all headquartered at the capitol. As such, the Times Union carries significant influence beyond the Capitol Region.

An editorial like this is not published lightly.

The editorial today says much – not only in what is said, but what is not said. It seems to suggest that now, for the first time, law enforcement is taking the Bronfman-funded Raniere organization seriously.

Law enforcement agencies do not usually announce investigations. The Times Union does not state in the editorial that anyone from law enforcement said anything on the record.

But the headline “Finally NXIVM gets a look” certainly suggests to me the Times Union knows something. The editorial also asks the puzzling question why a serious investigation has not been conducted before. The Times Union has been publishing evidence of criminality for more than a decade connected with Bronfman-Raniere.

I am going to put in ‘red’ what I believe are keys to this editorial. It may also help explain why Keith Raniere has left the USA.

Below are excerpts; you can read the entire TU editorial here: ‘Finally, Nxivm gets a look’.

The editorial:

THE PROBE: A controversial “self-help group” faces scrutiny. THE QUESTION: Why did it take years of complaints to get to this point? —





It is baffling that an organization tied in court documents and published reports to allegations of such questionable practices as human behavioral experimentation and branding of its members has somehow escaped deep official scrutiny for years. That unexplained inaction, arguably as bizarre as the allegations themselves, may finally be coming to an end for the Colonie-based Nxivm, with at least one state investigation apparently under way….

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Complaints about the entity have gone over time to the state Attorney General, the U.S. attorney’s office in Albany, the New York State Police, the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Agency, the Internal Revenue Service and the FBI, yet apparently no significant investigation resulted. Rather, in some cases, complainants themselves came under official scrutiny, and Nxivm relentlessly pursued critics with litigation. Whether the lack of deep investigation is because the allegations had no merit, or because government agencies fell down on the job, remains a question….

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If we are to believe what we’re told, state officials may finally be taking this more seriously. The governor’s office has ordered a review of the state’s handling of the women’s complaints, and Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s office is now said to be looking into Nxivm’s operations.

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The Times Union has written extensively about NXIVM and Keith Raniere. Some of their recent stories are:

Older stories include:

Part 1: Secrets of NXIVM

What is NXIVM?

NXIVM courts rich, powerful and influential

From RPI to NXIVM: Keith Raniere timeline

Part 2: ‘NXIVM is a litigation machine’

‘The girls’ back NXIVM with millions

Part 3: ‘Ample evidence’ to justify investigation

NXIVM leader urges going ‘off the grid’

Part 4: In Raniere’s shadows