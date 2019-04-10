Clare Bronfman website changes hands – and Allison Mack changes her view of Keith Raniere

Times change and people change.

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The web domain, http://www.Clarebronfman.com has changed also.

It no longer features the ramblings of a dour heiress who funded a criminal enterprise called Nxivm. It is now owned by a poetess who is a professor of English at the University of Virginia. Her name is Clare Bronfman Ph.D.

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Professor Clare Bronfman, Ph.D.The domain, formerly used as the main webpage for Nxivm leader and Seagram’s heiress, Clare W. Bronfman, featured her famous declaration in Dec. 2017 where she said she has “seen so much good from Keith Raniere.”





MK10ART’s splendid depiction of Clare Bronfman endorsing Keith Raniere, both with words and on her person. Note: It is not known if Clare actually sports the Raniere brand. It might be interesting, if she goes to trial, to see if she testifies about it one way or the other.

The new website – for Professor Bronfman – contains her biography. Professor Bronfman is the author of two award-winning collections of poetry and her poetry and non-fiction have appeared in numerous publications.

However, as fine a poetess as Professor Bronfman undoubtedly is, she might feel a slight discomfort in having the same name as a notorious criminal.





I know I would.





In this, she may not be dissimilar to a woman named Allison Mack who is communications manager for Walgreens in Chicago.





Allison Mack, of Chicago, is a communications manager for Walgreens. She is not known to have ever been misled by Keith Raniere, and probably never met the scoundrel. She happens to share the same name as one of Keith Raniere’s associates, now convicted criminal and former actress Allison C. Mack of Los Alamitos California.





As mentioned above, our Clare W. Bronfman made a fine statement supporting Keith Raniere, the man she often referred to as “The Vanguard.” Her statement came out in December 2017, when the FBI EDNY was investigating Nxivm – and Frank Report was pleased to report this to readers.





It read in part:

“Some have asked me … why I still support NXIVM and Keith Raniere. The answer is simple: I’ve seen so much good come from both our programs and from Keith himself. It would be a tragedy to lose the innovative and transformational ideas and tools that continue to improve the lives of so many.

“… I can say firmly that neither NXIVM nor Keith have abused or coerced anyone.

“… I have witnessed his kindness even in the hardest of times, I have seen world leaders, business leaders, doctors and others seek his counsel on some of the hardest topics and I am inspired by the humility and compassion with which he approaches them all. I know him to be a man dedicated to the betterment of the lives of others, and most importantly for me, he is a dear friend who has and continues to help me through the difficult decisions and painful moments in my life, including my father’s illness and eventual death.”

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This is recorded here for, much like Allison C. Mack just did, if Clare takes a plea deal, she will have to allocute to her crimes. I wonder if she, like Allison, will admit she was misled and abused by Raniere.





MK10ART’s fascinating sketch of Allison and Keith Raniere. Look at the happy yet dishonest expression on Keith Raniere’s face and the rather stupid look on Allison’s.





Allison Mack has dramatically changed her view of Keith Raniere. In her allocution on April 8, 2019, Allison said this about him:

“I believed that Keith Raniere’s intentions were to help people and that my adherence to his system of beliefs would help empower others and help them. I was wrong. And I now realize that I and others engaged in criminal conduct. My misguided beliefs and dedication of what I believed were the principles underlying NXIVM, Keith Raniere’s teachings, resulted in my agreeing to support the criminal enterprise that is alleged in the indictment.

“The goal of the enterprise that I joined was to further and promote the objectives of Keith Raniere… I was a member of a secret society founded by, developed by, and ultimately led by Raniere. At Raniere’s direction, I and other women sought to recruit other women to join DOS….. I concealed Keith Raniere’s role as the head of DOS and characterized DOS as a women’s only organization, knowing that Keith Raniere was the head of the organization…..

“Your Honor, having reviewed the charges against Keith Raniere in the most recent indictment and having many months to reflect on my own actions and motivations of others, I have come to the conclusion that I must take full responsibility for my conduct. And that is why I am pleading guilty today… They are good people who I have hurt through my misguided adherence to Keith Raniere’s teachings.”

But here is what Allison said in the past about Raniere on her website, http://www.allisonmack.com, which is now offline:

“My mentor, Keith, once gave me a lesson on how to listen, truly listen, almost in a meditative way. He taught me how to hear the euphony of the world.”

“So it stands to reason that the more deeply I experience existence, the better artist I will be. The Source [a NXIVM-related course for actresses, designed by Raniere] teaches that and it comes from what Keith shares with his students, taking them on a journey to that depth of one’s life experience and expression.”

When Mack quit her role as an actress on Smallville, she wrote on her website, [www.allisonmack.com], about her concerns about what she would do next.

“I expressed this concern, this incredible feeling of loss and lack of direction to a dear friend and mentor of mine, Keith Raniere. He asked if I had ever thought about taking a little time away from acting to see what I would find…. I decided to take Keith’s advice and give myself some time to build the character of me. The actual me. …

“I have always wanted to change things in the world. Wanted to be a woman that helps to redefine how all women think and feel about themselves. I have wanted to be a superhero in my own right.”



