Chris Burbs: Will not let Marc Elliot get away with anything false or deceptive!

Chris M. Burbs

By Chris Burbs:

A few weeks ago, I set up goals for myself on how I plan to devote my energy to the fight to bring down Keith Raniere.





These are my goals….

1) reach and educate those who might be recruited through education and awareness… right now they are focused on people with Tourette’s; they have a great speaker who claims the group’s practices removed his tics.





2) put pressure on their entities and business relationships, so that people who do business with them are aware. Their attorneys. Politicians. Bankers.





3) provide emotional support and friendship to those affected and that have left.





4) try to assist in helping get individuals out. I’ve found mutual connections to those still in.





i.e. One friend of mine was the 6th grade teacher of one member….





Another a high school friend who played rugby in college with another member





5) ultimately see the incarceration and/or demise of their Vanguard, Keith Raniere.





As part of these goals, one of my targets is Marc Elliott. I started by posting on Marc’s Facebook page, Twitter, and Instagram accounts: a rebuttal warning to his followers.





Shortly afterwards, he deleted my comments and blocked me from viewing him. Silly Marc, it’s quite easy to create a new account to check your public profile.





I then reached out to anyone who showed interest in attending the event and ‘liked’ Marc’s postings. Over 60 people in all, including school districts that Marc presented to a few years ago in the greater NYC area.





It gave me much “joy” to hear the responses by those who had no idea, and were dissuaded from attending his disguised recruitment session. It was bittersweet to educate those who looked up to Marc all these years to learn that his “mentor” Raniere – is a narcissistic sociopath.

It also gives me much “joy” to know that a man who takes great pleasure being in control, is hiding in Mexico feeling totally out of control.

It’s been a great ending to a year I’ll never forget.

Cheers 🥂Keith…. Happy New Year’s!!! Hope Everyone enjoys the bubbly at Apropos tomorrow!

Mariana and Keith Alan Raniere in Mexico in late 2017.

Keith Raniere is said to be in hiding in Mexico and will not be with his followers in Clifton Park as they ring in the New Year – except in spirit.