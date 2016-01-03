But how to flee to Fiji? – in our own private jet!

In our previous posts we speculated that the interest in Fiji by Clare Bronfman and Marianna Fernandez may have more to do with arranging Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman’s escape from possible prosecution in the USA then a love of Fiji volleyball and the warm relaxed culture of the island people.





We also speculated that Raniere and Bronfman would not likely take the whole gang with them if they had to flee.





Maybe the other could come later.





I wish to remind readers this is mere speculation on my part.





According to http://www.vanityfair.com/culture/2010/11/bronfman-201011, some years ago, the Bronfman girls (Clare and Sara) bought a Canadair CL-600 jet for NXIVM for $11 million.





According to https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Business_jet, the Cs not a very-light-jet (range ~ 1000 miles), nor a light-jet ( range ~ 2000 miles), nor a midsize-jet (range ~ 3000 miles), but it is a large business jet (range ~ 4000 miles).

The distance from Albany to Los Angeles is 2374 miles.

The distance from Albany to Mexico City is 2187 miles.

The distance from Albany to Vancouver Canada is 2456 miles.





NXIVM business in the US, Mexico, and Canada would not require a 4000 mile range large business jet. A cheaper midsize jet would be sufficient.





Midsize jets do not have trans-Atlantic or trans-Pacific capability. You need a large business jet – like the one the Bronfmans bought – for that.





According to https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bombardier_Challenger_600_seriesthe range of a CL-600 is at least 3875 miles (more for some models).





The distance from Albany (ALB) to San Francisco (SFO) is 2556 miles.

The distance from San Francisco (SFO) to Honolulu (HNL) is 2399 miles.

The distance from Honolulu to Nadi airport in Fiji (NAN) is 3161 miles.

A CL-600 jet could transport 19 passengers from Albany to Fiji in three hops.





When Keith Raniere was blowing through the Bronfman sisters’ money – at a $20 million a year clip -it was reported that the girls had to refinance their jet to cover his losses in commodities and real estate.





Whether they sold it or kept it or bought another is not known.





But a 19 passenger jet (one could even be chartered) could take the cream of the inner circle with Raniere to Fiji just ahead of an indictment.





With tens of millions parked offshore, in Mexico, the Cayman Islands, Switzerland, Mali and in Fiji, and with several million in cash on hand, hauled out of Nancy Salzman’s basement safe, with a quick departure, Raniere and Clare Bronfman could leave the US with some 17 other, hand-selected disciples off to an island paradise with a government that for a fee would protect them from extradition.





Aside from Clare and Raniere, who would the 17 be?













