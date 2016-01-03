‘Bula’ is the word of the day for Raniere, and Fiji judges

Reader advisory: The following is mixture of fact, rank speculation and, for those who love words of other nations to become part of their own vocabulary , a word of the day.

Fact: Since Fiji was taken over by a military, virtual dictatorship in 2006, the leaders are in constant need of money.

Fact: The judicial process is slow in beautiful Fiji and money can purchase justice cheaper than in America.

Fact: Extradition to America may never happen in this island paradise for those with money to spend.

Fact: Clare Bronfman and Marianna Fernandez, a Raniere lover, have revealed they are involved in Fiji in various, seemingly innocuous ways.

Speculation: Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman may know they will/might face criminal charges in the US. They may believe they cannot buy their way out of it.

Speculation: Raniere may have studied which of the world’s countries would be most hospitable to fleeing criminals with a lot of money. He may have determined Fiji is best.

Fact: Fijians live on remote and tiny Pacific islands, far from any nation with any great expanse of land.

Speculation: For most of its judges, America and its laws and its pursuit of justice is a vague (if not hypocritical) concept carried on across vast and shining seas and subordinate to sudden infusions of wealth which could come delightfully from pleasing wealthy Americans fleeing America’s own corrupt criminal justice system.

The word of day is “bula” (boo-lah!), which, as any Fijian will tell you, means hale well and welcome, or literally “life!”

One can almost hear a Fiji judge saying, “bula, Keith Raniere, and bula, bula, to your harem and Clare Bronfman too. ”

And Raniere, saying in kind affectionate notes of reply, “Kua ni leqa”, which means, “no worries,” and introducing Clare, as he adds, “Na marama oqo e na sauma taucoko,” which means “the lady will pay for everything.”

Fiji might make a nice locale for a fugitive named Raniere