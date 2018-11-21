Blind Item suggests Allison Mack forced women to have sex with her

Crazy Days and Nights, one of America’s most popular Blind Item Gossip Sites, came out with a new Blind Item that clearly is about Allison Mack and NXIVM





Here it is in full:





Blind Item #8

Over the last couple months, what seems like the last remaining insider in the NXIVM scandal has basically shut down communication with everyone, including me. What were fairly frequent emails has turned into infrequent screeds and links to positive thinking news articles and message boards. Then, two nights ago, that changed when the insider was ticked off. Lies, lies lies was the subject line and for two paragraphs, the insider described multiple times that the former almost network actress forced women to have sex with her and then would hold them while the leader had sex with the woman. Other times, the leader would force our actress to have sex with another woman in front of him and would give instructions. If the instructions were not carried out, the actress would make the other woman do as she was told. On multiple occasions, the other woman was the celebrity offspring of this actress. In addition, our insider said that if the actress thought someone was not doing a good enough job of pleasing her or the leader, she would subject the woman to hours of instruction which was confinement and isolation and denial of food until they became more compliant. If there was a woman that the leader really wanted to have sex with but was not being compliant, the actress would force feed her drugs, often addictive drugs to get them hooked. If the addiction would get out of control, the subject would be put in isolation and forced to go cold turkey for days. This cycle would often play out multiple times.





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Although Crazy Days and Nights has not revealed the subject of the Blind Item, I think almost everyone who has followed the NXIVM story knows that the actress referred to is Allison Mack.





In short, the source for Crazy Days and Nights is claiming Allison Mack forced women to have sex with her and would hold them down while Keith Raniere had sex with the women.





Raniere would force Allison to have sex with other women in front of him and give instructions.





If the instructions were not carried out, Allison would make the other woman do as she was told.





If Allison thought someone was not doing a good enough job of pleasing her or Raniere, Allison would subject the woman to hours of instruction which included confinement, isolation, and denial of food – until they became compliant.





If there was a woman that Raniere really wanted to have sex with who was not being compliant, Allison would force feed her drugs, often addictive drugs, to get her hooked. If the addiction got out of control, the woman would be put an isolation and forced to go cold turkey for days.





It is not known if this is true or false or exaggeration. Still, I would not be too quick to dismiss it.





Reliable sources told me about Allison punishing DOS women via bare-ass paddling. I was told by reliable sources in 2015, Allison was having threesomes and foursomes with Raniere and that herpes had erupted in the harem. I was told that Allison had herself checked for herpes.

The DOJ in their indictment alleged an incident where a DOS Slave [Jane Doe #1] was ordered by Allison to do anything Raniere wanted. Jane went to him late at night and he blindfolded her and led her to a shack and ordered her to strip naked,

As Raniere watched and spoke about her body, someone else performed oral sex on her. She did not know who this was because she was blindfolded. Some have suggested the person doing the anonymous cunnilingus was Allison Mack.

Allison Mack and her then-slave India Oxenberg

Is the frequent sticking out of the tongue Allison Mack’s message that she wants to give or get oral sex?

Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne

Allison Mack married Nicki Clyne, both were members of DOS.

Allison abandoned her TV acting career for something more profound. She follows her Vanguard.

Is this just a silly picture or is Allison hinting to her DOS slaves what she wants?

We know Allison claims to have originated the idea of branding naked women on their public region. Sources say she enjoyed being called “Madam” and that several called her “Pimp Mack.”

If this Blind Item is true, then we might suspect that the recruiting and manipulation of women was not merely for Keith Raniere’s sexual pleasure but for Allison’s sexual pleasure also.

This might put a new construction on the sex trafficking charges.

Who knows? It may crop up in a superseding indictment which some expect to come out within the next 60 days.



