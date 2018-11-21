Allison Mack stalked by middle aged man — gets restraining order

Allison Mack got a restraining order against a man who has been allegedly stalking her at her parent’s home in Los Alamitos, California. A judge granted Allison a restraining order against 53-year-old Thomas Sekera.

Since April, Allison has been subject to house arrest at her parents’ California home. She is permitted to leave home three times per week for a total of five hours. She has been charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy, racketeering, and extortion.

Allison claims Sekera, who is five years younger than her co-defendant, Keith Raniere, has been frequently spotted outside her parents’ home. She says Sekera harassed her repeatedly this past month. One time, he knocked on the door and claimed he was sent to help with her legal defense. She says Sekera peeked into the ground-floor windows of her home. One time he waited outside the house for six hours.

A hearing to show cause for the harassment has been set for December 7th (Allison is also due in court in Brooklyn, NY on December 6th for a Status Conference regarding her own criminal case). In the meantime, Sekera’s has been ordered to stay away from Mack and her parents’ house.

Allison Mack collects package at her home.

Stealth photo by the Daily Mail of Allison Mack at her home [actually her parents' home] in Los Alamitos, California.

Allison Mack has alleged a man is stalking her at her home.