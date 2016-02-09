Blast f/t past: Karen, Pam, Kristin – when was the last time you saw your family?

During the time that the Secrets of NXIVM came out in the Albany Times Union, many people made comments. Here is an interesting one posted on the Times Union site:





Another family member says:

February 18, 2012 at 6:22 pm

….Karen Untereiner used to liken the inner people of CBI to the island of misfit toys (guess the movie). That’s because she and every other person who ends up close to Keith have self esteem issues and are searching for something, never feel like they fit in, and are easily manipulated and gullible. A scammer will try his line on 100 people and maybe 1 or 2 will take the hook. That’s 2 more to do his bidding. And if one has money, all the better. Why do you think he latched on to Pam* early on. She is a Cafritz. A big wig Washington Family.

How many of you close to Keith have good relationships with your family? None. That is one of the cult aspects. Separate them from the real family and make them part of Keith’s family. Then they have nowhere to turn. Their whole world is the new “family.” Karen, when was the last time you saw your family? Huh? How about you Pam? Hey Kristin, how’s your family? Barbara? Bet you’re real close with them. They are full supporters of your work with NXIVM, right?…

[editor’s note: We received a second corroboration that Pam Cafritz is ailing and we wish her well and good health.]