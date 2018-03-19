Blast from the past: Saratoga in Decline 5-25-2011 ‘Success in the NXIVM edit wars’

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25, 2011

BREAKING NEWS: NXIVM cries FOWL, WANTS TO BE BANNED FROM WIKI

James gets slapped down after running to Administrators to complain.

If someone is trying to canvass to bring in meatpuppets, that is a real concern. But regardless, you cannot attempt to reveal an editor’s personal information on Wikipedia. If they let slip their real identity, or leave information on Wikipedia that otherwise reveals who they are, then that can be used as a basis for COI claims. But going to a blog and using information there to connect the dots, and using that to reveal an editor’s identity will get you indefinitely blocked. I’ve left you with a warning this time. Please take care not to do that again. — Atama頭 19:27, 25 May 2011 (UTC)

This is because they have been directed to participate on Wikipedia by a blog post on a website Saratoga in Decline, which has an obsessive focus on NXIVM. You can read his two posts about the “Wiki wars” here and here. [1] The author of that website it would seem is John Tighe, the blogger who created an attack site and is to some degree boasting about his edits: http://saratogaindecline.blogspot.com/ If you read the about me his email address is very similar: http://www.blogger.com/profile/05983865733377641879. His website is on a server in Russia, so the edits happen in that time zone. I recommend banning him from the NXVIM, Raniere and Bronfman pages. –JamesChambers666 (talk) 17:41, 25 May 2011 (UTC)

read here http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Talk:NXIVM#NPOV_for_NXIVM.2C_Keith_Raniere

Well the edits were flying as over a hundred edits were entered in the Wiki-Keith Raniere self-promoting bullshit wars. Complaint after complaint was filed over every claim the dirty one ever made. A special fight erupted over the famous “I’ve had people killed tape”. For now, the page stands as it is until June 8, 2011. The augment is being adjudicated by wiki administrators.

Remember, you can join the fray and Wikipedia is the free encyclopedia that anyone can edit.

This is how the article looks today and will stay till June 8

the page is

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Keith_Raniere

discussion

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Talk:Keith_Raniere

Feel free to jump in

Keith Raniere

From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia This page is protected. This page is currently protected from editing until June 8, 2011 or until disputes have been resolved.

This protection is not an endorsement of the current version. See the protection policy and protection log for more details. Please discuss any changes on the talk page; you may use the {{editprotected}} template to ask an administrator to make the edit if it is supported by consensus. You may also request that this page be unprotected.

Unbalanced scales.svg

The neutrality of this article is disputed. Please see the discussion on the talk page. Please do not remove this message until the dispute is resolved. (April 2011)

Keith Raniere is an entrepreneur, philosopher, and the creator of NXIVM, a business offering self-improvement seminars. In addition, Rainere offers additional classes, Executive Success Programs (ESP), that are geared towards business professionals.[1] Numberous media reports, however, have described Raniere’s programs as a “cult.”[2] In 1988, a test developed by New York philosopher Ron Hoeflin and printed in Omni magazine placed his IQ at between 188 and 194 (Hoeflin confirms the result). The score is said to have landed him in the 1989 Guinness Book of World Records in the category of “Highest IQ”.[1]

Background

The son of New York City adman and a mother who taught ballroom dancing, he grew up in the bedroom community of Suffern, N.Y. [1] B.[3][4] He arrived in the Albany area at 16 or so—about the time his mother died—to attend the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. A few news accounts claim that he earned a triple-major in math, physics and biology, with minors in psychology and philosophy. [1] By the age of 27, Raniere was already a member of Mensa, a high-IQ society with a minimum requirement at the one-in-a-million level. Raniere gained recognition for answering correctly all but two questions on a 48-question, self- administered test, in which it is stated that Raniere “moved up to the rarified one-in-10-million level.”[5]

Business background

In 1990 Raniere applied his theory to his new business, Consumers’ Buyline, a networking company near Albany that promised lucrative commissions to old customers for recruiting new ones. Raniere says by the end of 1993, Consumers’ Buyline had sold $1 billion in goods and services and employed 80 people. He claims he was worth $50 million.[4] In 1996, Raniere was the subject of an investigation by the Office Of The Attorney General of New York State that led to the closing of Consumer buyline. A consent order went on to impose a $40,000 fine and barred Raniere from ever operating a chain distributor scheme in the State of New York.[6]

In 1991, Raniere created another networking company, National Health Network, which sold vitamins.

In 1997, Raniere met the woman who would become his business partner, Nancy Salzman.

In 1998, Salzman incorporated in Delaware the company that launched Executive Success Programs and applied for patents on Raniere’s behavior-modification “technology”. This company is now known as NXIVM.

In 2007, Keith Raniere conceptualized the Ethical Humanitarian Foundation, a private, not-for-profit foundation supporting endeavors that promote embracing humanity, developing ethics, and moving humankind towards a more noble civilization.

In August 2008, he conceptualized the World Ethical Foundations Consortium (WEFC), a non-profit initiative dedicated to the building of a compassionate, ethical humanity.

In 2010, Jeane MacIntosh of the New York Post posted a hidden camera video where Keith Raniere is asked questions about his prior business dealings by an unidentified woman. MacIntosh claims that the video shows Raniere claiming to have people killed because of his beliefs. She writes: “Here’s the thing,” Raniere says on the 2009 video, which was sent to The Post and also posted last night on youtube.com. “I’ve had people killed because of my beliefs–or because of their beliefs.”[7]

References

^ a b c d Kohler, Nicholas (9/9/10). “How to lose $100 million”. Macleans. Retrieved 26 April 2011.

^ Hardin, Chet. Stress in the Family, Metroland (newspaper), Vol. 29, No. 32 (2006) ^ “Website Fundacion etica humanitaria”. Fundacion Etica Humanitaria. Retrieved 16 April 2011.

^ a b Freeman, Michael (13 October 2003). “The Best Business Schools: Cult of Personality”. Forbes. Retrieved 17 April 2011.

^ Keeney, Irene Gardner (26 June 1988). “Troy Man Has a Lot on His Mind”. Times-Union. Retrieved 16 May 2011.

^ “Consent Order and Judgment – Consumers Buyline, Inc. Et. Al”. Retrieved 22 May 2011. ^ MacIntosh, Jeane (22 October 2010). “‘Cult’ leader Keith Raniere makes killer claim on newly released video”. New York Post. Retrieved 24 May 2011.