“Big Statement” expected From Raniere to “terrified” NXIVM Village

Frank Report will have news direct from NXIVM Village, hopefully later tonight, as well as news from Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco concerning the latest developments in the ongoing downfall of Keith Raniere and his followers.

NXIVM Village – those blocks in Clifton Park around Knox Woods that are inhabited by Keith Raniere and his followers – are peopled today with many in a state of terror and confusion, sources say.

Many more people than originally suspected have asked about the troubling practices of DOS and its blackmail and branding schemes.

On the crime scene front, too, there is news: Daniella Fernandez has gone on record about her 18-month imprisonment in a home owned by Clare Bronfman in Knox Woods. Can you spell co-conspirator, Clare?

Shockingly, her mother was also imprisoned for a time.

As readers know, Benjamin Myers, Vanguard’s top IT man, was involved in Daniella’s imprisonment. Mr. Raniere told insiders that Miss Fernandez refused to obey orders and people assumed those orders were to illegally hack into certain people’s computers and aid and abet Mr. Myers who was supervising the illegal computer hacking activities (Yeah, Ben, someone gave you up – and provided detailed information concerning what you did and how you did it).

But, unfortunately for Mr. Myers, the computer hacking charges may turn out to be the least of his problems. Word is that what happened to Miss Fernandez is being investigated as a criminal conspiracy and a sex crime – and Mr. Raniere and Mr. Myers are being investigated as the co-conspirators and co-perpetrators.

Meantime, Nancy Salzman is telling some people that DOS exists and can be explained in the light of Mr. Raniere’s wisdom – and simultaneously telling others she never heard about DOS.

Some say she is having a meltdown. Others say she is “very stressed” about the “malicious lies” Frank Report has written about Vanguard.

Meantime, fallout from NXIVM has prompted Ms. Salzman to tell students that she or Mr. Raniere will be issuing a statement – either in person or by a message available only to those who have authorized access to the NXIVM computer programs.

The reason for the decision to make a statement is that many people are asking to leave or telling Ms. Salzman and others that the DOS branding-and-blackmail practices are morally objectionable and they are thinking about leaving.

Mr. Raniere’s initial position was to make no statement.

For those who left, Mr. Raniere launched his campaign of hatred against those who left.

People who leave NXIVM are suppressives.

Clare Bronfman was assigned to use her money and skills to plot against people who left to find any legal or extralegal way to destroy them.

Clare Bronfman funded DOS directly and indirectly, despite the fact that Allison Mack is no fan of Miss Bronfman’s and she is said to be insanely jealous of Miss Mack.

Happily for Miss Bronfman, Miss Mack was given a leadership position and failed spectacularly causing Mr. Raniere pain and anguish.

Miss Bronfman reportedly will stand by him – down to her last drop of blood and her last dollar.

Mr. Raniere advised everyone to watch the movie “The Crucible” about witch trials so they could understand they are the modern day version of witches, for they are being persecuted.

The women of DOS did nothing, Mr. Raniere planned to illustrate through the Crucible; they are innocent girls. It’s the Salem Witch Trials all over again. As people are trying to destroy innocent girls doing innocent things.

The continuous nature of new revelations concerning DOS – and concerning all of the lies on Mr. Raniere’s bio – have made additional people shaky about following him.

He ordered people not to read the Frank Report.

Finally, it has been announced that a statement will be forthcoming about DOS.

People are being asked not to leave NXIVM until they hear from Mr. Raniere about DOS.

It is hoped by this writer that Mr. Raniere will announce he will be suing Frank Report or me personally.

This could be the one lucky break where under oath and through document subpoena, I will be able to peel back the layers of the onion before the public to prove what Mr. Raniere is and what he is not.

Keith Raniere will be making an announcement on DOS and, it is believed, Frank Parlato. Whereupon I will challenge him publicly to a debate. Certainly the world's smartest man won't decline.

Keith Raniere will be making an announcement about DOS and, it is believed, about Frank Parlato. Whereupon I will challenge him publicly to a debate. Certainly “the world’s smartest man” won’t decline that challenge unless he’s more of a coward than I already think he is.