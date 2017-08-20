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GeneralReaders ViewsThe Cult of Keith Raniere

Are people reading Frank Report? Stats from June thru August 19th

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Frank Parlato

The number of people reading the Frank Report varies.

Readership has remained steady since June 5th, when I broke the story about DOS and its branding of women and requirement of collateral.

Since then, the site has average about 2600 views per day.

Here are the stats:

In June, there were 79,535 page views.

hjune v

In July, there were 77,624 page views.

In August, from the 1st thru the 19th, there have been:aug 1 - 19

The countries where the most readership comes from are:

June:

june cnty

July:

juky

Aug 1-19.

ag cty

 

 

 