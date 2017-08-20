Are people reading Frank Report? Stats from June thru August 19th

The number of people reading the Frank Report varies.

Readership has remained steady since June 5th, when I broke the story about DOS and its branding of women and requirement of collateral.

Since then, the site has average about 2600 views per day.

Here are the stats:

In June, there were 79,535 page views.

In July, there were 77,624 page views.

In August, from the 1st thru the 19th, there have been:

The countries where the most readership comes from are:

June:

July:

Aug 1-19.