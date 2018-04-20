Another Inmate: ‘What Life Is Like For Keith Raniere [formerly Vanguard]’

By a Former Inmate:

It is pretty much him, his ‘amazing mind’ and his tiny little cell.

Keith Raniere is most likely in protective custody. Sex offenders are the most hated in jails and prisons. That means he will be with other sex offenders. His hard time is now.

Confusion. No outside recreation. No female human touch. He may be in a cell 23-and-1.

23-and-1 means 23 hours inside his cell with one hour out. Only enough time to make his phone calls and shower.

Inside the 6′ by 10′ cell, day in and day out. If, by chance, he shares a cell with another inmate, which is possible, that will be the closest person to him. Toilets are only feet away from his head.

Sex offenders are main targets for brutality. There is a tier level within jail. At the top are child rapist murderers and at the bottom child rapists and child molesters. Other inmates detest them so much they are willing to kill.

Guards are outnumbered by inmates; their focus will be on him to make sure no harm will come. It is the guards’ duty to keep the inmates protected no matter what the crimes are.

The smells in jail will consume his nostrils. The food, which is mainly carbs and questionable meat, will pack on the pounds quick. He will look at his face in a non-glass, tin-like shaving mirror. Wearing the same jail house ‘garm’ day in and day out. Smelly feet, smelly showers and smelly ‘cellies’ [cellmates] is what Keith Raniere is experiencing.

Along with the flimsy sleeping mat issued him, he will be given one sheet, one small towel, one washcloth and state soap, toothpaste and a tiny toothbrush, a small black comb, a cup and shoes to be used for the better creature comforts.

For someone who had total control, he has no control anymore. His ‘ass’ belongs to the government. When he is told go to his cell, he has to go to his cell. When he is told to change his uniform, he must do so. Everyone gets the same stinky uniform.

He was once a slave master. He is now learning to be a slave.

This is not a real picture but rather one I photo-shopped last year to represent Keith Raniere as a wax figure in a wax museum, long after he is sent to prison, a criminal who people, going to a chamber of horrors, will enjoy seeing - because it is remote to them. Like a Jack the Ripper or Charlie Manson, a historical figure of immense evil. For those who have been tormented by him, his victims, there is nothing funny about Keith Raniere.

The above is not a real picture but rather one I photo-shopped last year to represent Keith Raniere as a wax figure in a wax museum, long after he is sent to prison; a criminal who people, going to a future ‘Chamber of Horrors,’ will enjoy seeing – because it is remote to them. Like a Jack, the Ripper, Blue Beard or Charlie Manson, a historical figure of immense evil. For those who have been tormented by him – his victims – there is nothing funny about Keith Raniere. He is perhaps the most ruthless person I have ever known – Frank Parlato.