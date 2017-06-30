Angry father confronts me over daughter named as DOS member

Father Deceived?

Last night at about 1:30 am, I got a call from a man who said he was the father of one of the women named as a member of DOS.

He was angry. He said I placed his daughter’s picture and name on my website and he was going to come after me.

He asked me where I was.

I told him I was in western New York.

He said he wanted to meet with me so he could arrest me.

I asked him where he was.

He told me.

The distance makes it impossible to meet tonight, I suggested.

I will come there next week.

Who are you? I asked.

He gave me his name and told me the name of his daughter.

I asked him on what authority and jurisdiction was he empowered to make an arrest and on what offense?

For writing lies, he said. For hurting my daughter, by putting up lies about her. She is not a slave.

How do you know it is a lie?

My daughter told me it is a lie you wrote about her.

Before anyone be too quick to judge this father, can you imagine how crazy it sounded to him? His lovely daughter a slave? Possibly branded on her pubic region?

He had met people of Executive Success Programs, he said. His daughter was a class member of ESP. It seemed like a good teaching organization. The people he met were clean cut and seemed sane. He never met Keith Raniere but how could he exert such influence over people as this DOS suggested?

His daughter is young, intelligent, and beautiful. Her life is ahead of her. She could do anything. Why would any one like her subscribe to such monstrosities as DOS suggests?

I told him that, if I am wrong about your daughter, I will take her name down from my blog, but your daughter is not telling the truth. I then proceeded to give him information to demonstrate specific details related to his daughter and suggested a way to determine if she was lying to him.

I asked, do you know what collateral is?

He said yes in the general sense. Posting assets of value to secure performance of some promise.

I said your daughter gave collateral to keep DOS a secret.

My daughter doesn’t have collateral to post. She has no assets to pledge.

I explained the collateral DOS takes from women is meant to destroy and embarrass. it is based on coercion – of keeping quiet and no one will see the collateral unless they talk about DOS then the collateral is released. That is why she lied to you. You might cause DOS a lot of trouble.

If she is in a cult, if she has been branded, if she asks permission to eat and sleep; if she has to continue to give collateral that could ruin her future, don’t you want to get her out?

He said he would, of course, if it is true.

I gave him some specific ways of getting accurate information from his daughter.

He agreed he should meet with her.

Now it is for him to have a most serious discussion with his daughter and I hope a moment of truth and perhaps a deprogramming.

She will lie at first, but there is a way to prove the truth and we have that way.

While it might be embarrassing at first, it cannot be more embarrassing than the release of DOS collateral now controlled by Mr. Raniere.

Keith Raniere is the man who devised the DOS program.

Keith Raniere devised the DOS program and controls the collateral.