An Insight on Clare Bronfman – Cartoonish, Archetypal, Villainous Character

By Pal

[Artwork by MK10ART]

Clare Bronfman fainted dead away in court when asked by the judge if Michael Avenatti was her attorney.

MK10ART – Clare Bronfman faints in court – at the most opportune time.

Even when viewed alongside the other NXIVM criminals, Clare Bronfman seems to possess an almost cartoonish, archetypal, villainous character.

Clare Bronfman unleashes her flying monkeys (Painting by MK10ART)

Clare Bronfman unleashes her flying monkeys (Painting by MK10ART)

She is a sadist par excellence, who dedicated years of her life, and vast amounts of money to ruining the lives of the wholly innocent.





MK10ART the Bronfman sisters with the help of Keith Raniere sought to use their wealth to create a more noble civilization. Then Allison Mack ruined everything.

MK10ART – Clare [l] and Sara Bronfman serve their illustrious master.

She is the living embodiment of what it means to be a Bad Person.





MK10ART's splendid painting of Clare Bronfman and the 27 attorneys she has been paying.

MK10ART’s splendid painting of Clare Bronfman and the 27 attorneys she has been paying.





I truly hope that she is brought before the courts to account for her malicious misuse of legal proceedings and all the damage she caused to many.

MK10ART - Clare Bronfman serves her sentence for some of the evil she has caused others.

MK10ART – Clare Bronfman serves her sentence for some of the evil she has caused others.

Whether she drove someone to suicide, mental breakdown, wrongful imprisonment, or loss of livelihood, [or persuaded a slave to not have sex with her husband so she could be reserved for keith then branded] was all the same to her and she continued year upon year to attack the innocent.

All he ever wanted was to live comfortably and brand his slaves and look at what the government did to him.

MK10ART – Allison Mack, Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman – with a willing DOS slave – at the branding table.

And it was not at all to do with her ‘mistaken adherence to Keith Raniere’s philosophy.





MK10ART's painting of Clare Bronfman wearing a jockstrap under the orders of Keith Raniere.

MK10ART’s splendid painting of Clare Bronfman wearing a jockstrap under the orders of Keith Alan Raniere. [She was acting too much like a man so Keith told her to wear a jockstrap and be a man.]

It was all about her own twisted character, and the perverted pleasure she took in the suffering she caused.





MK10ART's depiction of Clare Bronfman trying to secure a deathbed confession from Edgar Bronfman about the wrongful things he did to harm her Vanguard.

MK!0ART – on the deathbed scene with Clare and her father where she tried to get him to make a dying confession and film it.

MK10ART's marvelous artwork of the Nxivm defendants.

MK10ART’s marvelous artwork of the Nxivm racketeers and a view of the justice they should receive.

She should not be allowed to blame Raniere or anyone else for what she did.

mk10art's depiction of Clare Bronfman

MK10art’s depiction of Clare Bronfman

When it comes to evil, she’s right up there with Raniere and Epstein.

MK10ART's painting of Clare Bronfma

MK10ART’s painting of Clare Bronfman

MK10ART - Clare seems to have purchased some justice for herself. It was terribly inconvenient for her but, despite being the biggest criminal in the group next to Raniere, Nxivm lovers everywhere will be pleased to know she will be out of prison soon and can resume the operations of Nxivm post haste, starting with suing everyone who crossed her.,

MK10ART – Clare seems to have purchased some justice for herself. It was terribly inconvenient for her but, despite being the biggest criminal in the group next to Raniere, Nxivm lovers everywhere will be pleased to know she will be out of prison soon and can resume the operations of Nxivm post haste, starting with suing everyone who crossed her.,

MK10ART's sketch of Clare Bronfman, the leader of Nxivm known also as Legatus.

MK10ART’s sketch of Clare Bronfman, the leader of Nxivm – known also as Legatus.

The original NXIVM defendants:. Sketch by MK10ART.

The original Nxivm defendants. Sketch by MK10ART.