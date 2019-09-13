Allison Mack’s acting career is now over.

Editor’s Note: After reading several stories from our earnest and prolific commenter, Shadow State, some readers might assume that Shadow is not quite a fan of Allison Mack. Since Mack is still awaiting sentencing, I think it might be of interest to readers who have followed this case -especially those who were watching on Frank Report before the arrests of Mack- when Frank Report was the only publication that was consistently writing about her and her master, Keith Alan Raniere – to get various further insights into the woman who gave up everything for her Vanguard.

When I first broke the branding story in June 2017 – I was told by those who had friends and relatives and even some who were branded that it was Mack, along with Raniere, who was on the brand. It was also clear that Mack was an extremely enthusiastic member of DOS.

Branding marks





Catherine Oxenberg was the first to tell me about it. Allison was India’s slave master. I also heard from Mark Vicente and Bonnie Piesse – who had lived with Allison and were the ones who helped break up the cult by warning DOS women and their families about what was going on.

I heard from Sarah Edmondson – who had Lauren Salzman as her master – but saw Allison as the virtual leader of the women of DOS. There were also DOS women – notably Nicole – who was a slave to Allison.

So the point is I got a lot of information from people who felt they were abused by Mack, and despite some saying that the initials were only Raniere’s on the brand – there are still some who think that the evident A-M – was designed by Keith with Allison in mind – perhaps to use her as a fall girl. The A-M is more easily noticeable than the K-R – which you have to look at sideways to see.

Finally, I cannot say I share Shadow State’s opinion about Mack. I think Mack is at least in part a victim. She was starved and sleep-deprived and hypnotized and she lost everything because of it. Still, I think Shadow has the right to present his unvarnished opinion that Mack is a pure villain.

Let the reader judge for himself or herself.

By Shadow State

Allison Mack was certainly into a lot of money-making schemes in Nxivm.

She led Jness. She was the head of the Source. She was involved in the Knife and was a proctor in Nxivm.

She claimed to want to help people but she was really turned on by sex with Keith Raniere, the money of the Bronfmans, and the power of being in a sex trafficking gang.

Allison Mack’s acting career is now over.

In today’s climate of #metoo, sexual slavery is no longer an acceptable lifestyle decision.

Mack chose to chuck acting away with her choice of sex trafficking for a career. She might as well go to prison and go 100% rogue.

Since Allison likes Hispanic women like Daniela Padilla, prison will offer her lots of “Hot Tamales” to choose from.

And both San Francisco and New York City both have vibrant lesbian communities.

Allison’s bad luck with men makes lesbianism an attractive option for the former thespian.

In view of the abuse that India received from Allison Mack, expect Hollywood to respect India’s actress mother and refrain from hiring Allison Mack in the future.

The book “Captive” written by Catherine Oxenberg was published by Simon and Shuster, a division of the new Viacom-CBS media conglomerate.

Don’t expect Allison Mack to be cast in any CBS TV shows or Paramount movies.

And the LIfetime cable TV networks for women are mainly owned by ABC, a division of Disney.

Disney not only owns ABC it also owns Fox Studios, Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios.

Don’t expect Allison Pimp Mack to be hired by these production companies.

Which abuse?”

A major theme in Catherine Oxenberg’s book “Captive” was how Allison Mack abused India.

Allison and India had been sleeping together the night before Allison was arrested.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Be3S_Ajh87r/

allisonmack729

It’s really not hard when you have such beautiful friends… #accidentalart #soulfood

tenthoften

Predatory #monsterousallisonmack prowling for victims

racheldollton

India Oxenberg one of Allison’s “recruits”

monnasherrie

Disgusting

Allison Mack Through the Looking Glass





The Real Allison Mack





A Picture Says a Thousand Words





The Allison Mack Tribute Page posted this picture of Ms. Mack recently.





It shows Allison Mack in a mirrored elevator posting a selfie of herself. No one else is in the elevator with Allison Mack.

But her tongue is in the typical Allison Mack pose of hanging out of her mouth.





Allison Mack – in one of her many tongue-sticking-out pics. It is curious – Keith Alan Raniere suffered from erectile dysfunction – but was a masterful tongue wielder – according to several of his harem. In addition Allison and the other women – being deprived of any other male but the impotent Raniere – had recourse to enjoying threesomes with Raniere – and perhaps twosomes with each other. Is the tongue a symbol to each other of the best that they could get – under the circumstances? Or perhaps it is just Allison being silly.

arger426hemi on Instagram: “ #allisonmack #chloesullivan #smallville #powergirl #inspiration #beautiful #gorgeous #amazingwoman #greatactress #blessed #caring…”

















charger426hemi on Instagram: “ #allisonmack #chloesullivan #smallvill…

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The Frank Report has published numerous examples of Allison Mack sticking her tongue out for the whole world to admire.











Are Allison Mack and India Oxenberg really – next to Raniere – the two biggest criminals in NXIVM? While I have doubts about Mack’s role as a victim, I am pretty well convinced that India is a victim – and one who does not know she is a victim.





I am reminded of the old Chinese saying: ” A picture is worth a thousand words.”





What does the picture of Allison Mack sticking her tongue out in an empty elevator do to describe the Real Allison Mack?





The Real Allison Mack is:





Childish





Immature





Juvenile





Arrogant





Asinine





Self-centered





Conceited





Entitled





Stupid





Brutal





Cruel





Sadistic





Vicious





Vile





Evil





Wicked





Nasty





Horrible





Unpleasant





Obnoxious





Unpleasant





Repulsive





Distasteful





Disgusting





Loathsome





Nauseating





Offensive





Odious





Repellent





Revolting





Rude





Foul





Nasty





Reprehensible





Heinous





Demented





Depraved





Perverted





Despicable





Degenerate





On top of all that, Allison Mack is a Racketeer and a Gangster.





Allison Mack is an Extortionist and Blackmailer.





And Allison Mack is a Sex Trafficker and a Pimp.





I hope I did not mince any words in describing the Real Allison Mack.

Finally – An Apology

Some have been personally offended by my calling Allison Mack “dim-witted.”

I do apologize to dim-witted people everywhere by comparing them to a sadistic monster like Allison Mack. Most dim-witted people are not deliberately cruel and mean like Allison Mack is.

Photo Revue

Allison Mack enjoyed threesomes – it came out at the trial of Keith Alan Raniere – with Daniela Padilla [r] and the handsome devil Keith Alan Raniere.

Hottie? Keith Alan Raniere was one handsome devil – and I use the word ‘devil’ advisedly. This photo was offered in evidence in court by the prosecution for obvious reasons – to make the defendant look repulsive. But somehow this rat bastard had enough going for him to attract some fairly good looking women. Ironically, once he got them into his lair and got his hooks into them, they often wound up going downhill fast in the looks department.

Allison Mack before she started having sex with her Vanguard.

Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack give each other a fine big hug. This is Allison after she had been having sex with Vanguard for several years and was losing weight to fulfill his ideals of proper body weight for females. Lauren too was enjoying sex with her Vanguard – but on an oft-punished basis – which saw her go extended periods of time without the glorious one’s sexual attention.