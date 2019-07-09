Allison Mack Ruined Her Own Life

By Actaeon

Evidently, according to one (anonymous) source, Mack ”had a meltdown,” the source said. “She was babbling and incoherent and needed psychiatric treatment.’”

IMHO she’s been babbling and incoherent for the past 10 years, ever since she joined Nxivm.

So what if this report is even accurate? So what if she’s a neurotic mess?

I suppose most people awaiting sentencing on a double felony rap have plenty of anxiety issues. I bet most people serving out their sentences in prison have even more “issues”. She better get used to it, and fast.

Because come September, when she’s off to the pokey for a multi-year stint in a federal penitentiary, she will no longer be living the life of a privileged California girl. In her new surroundings, nobody, and I mean nobody, will care about her emotional well-being. She kissed that life goodbye when she engaged in felony racketeering.

“Allison’s whole life was ruined”?

She ruined her own life. She chose to join Nxivm. She was Raniere’s eager lieutenant in founding DOS.

One listen to the sickening conversation these two criminals having a walk outside and discussing how the branding “ceremony” should be conducted proves just how eager a partner in crime Mack was.

She undertook her duties with aplomb. Facilitating her “friend and guru” in his sick schemes. She broke the law, there is no doubt of this, she confessed in open court. Now she has to pay the price. That’s justice. She also demonstrated an appalling lack of ethics, and there is a price to be paid for that. Her cruelty, her manipulativeness, her selfishness and lack of pity for those in her grip has blowback.

Reasonable people have the right to ask, “why should I feel sorry for her?”





MK10ART's depiction of Allison Mack and Dr. Danielle Roberts branding a DOS slave. The branding caused Dr. Roberts to lose her medical license.

Allison Mack will perhaps be better remembered for her work with Dr. Danielle Roberts than for her acting. Painting by MK10ART.

MK10ART

MK10ART’s splendid portrait of Allison Mack. She loved Nxivm.

Painting by MK10ART

MK10ART - the three enablers of a dog-like perv.

MK10ART – the three enablers of a dog-like perv.

MK10 Art sketch of Allison Mack and Keith Raniere on trial, Mack avoided trial by taking a plea deal.

MK10ART's splendid painting of Kristin Kreuk (who introduced Allison to Nxivm) wrapping her body around Allison Mack.

MK10ART’s splendid painting of Kristin Kreuk (who introduced Allison to Nxivm) wrapping her body around Allison Mack.

MK10ART painting of Keith Raniere on trial - testifying against him.

MK10ART painting of Keith Raniere on trial – testifying against him.

MK10ART's subtle painting of gullible Allison Mack and handsome Keith Alan Raniere.

MK10ART’s subtle painting of Allison Mack and Keith Raniere.

MK10ARTs painting of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack

MK10ART’s painting of the two happy leaders of DOS.

The fabulous MK10Art's depiction of Allison Mack reflecting on her threesome with Keith and Dani.

The fabulous MK10ART’s depiction of Allison Mack reflecting on her threesome with Keith and Dani.

The two faces of Nxivm - Allison and Keith - by MK10ART.

MK10ART’s excellent portrait of the two faces of Nxivm.

MK10ART - From Slave Master to Straight Jacket

MK10ART – From Slave Master to Straight Jacket