Allison Mack arrested and handcuffed

Allison Mack, the “Smallville” actress has been arrested according to court sources.

Brooklyn federal prosecutors have charged Raniere with sex trafficking.





She is expected to be charged today with sex trafficking.

Mack, best known for the TV show “Smallville,” is due to appear in federal court in Brooklyn today.

Sources say Mack paid $150,000 retainer to her attorneys.

Allison Mack:

Born: Jul 29, 1982 (age 35) · Preetz, Germany

Height: 5′ 5″ (1.65 m)

Once had a net worth of $7 million USD (2017) before she joined the sex cult NXIVM

She is married to actress Nicki Clyne

Siblings: Robyn Mack (Sister) · Shannon Mack (Brother)

Parents: Jonathan Mack (Father) · Mindy Mack (Mother)

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https://artvoice.com/2018/04/19/allison-mack-put-slaves-starvation-diet-kept-sleep-deprived/#.Wto20tPwbVo

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