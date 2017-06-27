Aging Harem: Karen Unterreiner: She also serves who stands and waits

Karen Unterreiner

Karen Unterreiner has served Keith Raniere since he was in his 20s. She brought him scores of women and helped secure underage girls.

Karen Unterreiner [58-ish] is the last of the original harem. Pamela Cafritz, dead from cancer; Barbara Jeske ,dead of cancer; Kristin Keeffe, fled from Mr. Raniere,taking their son with her; and Gina Hutchinson, dead from suicide.

Miss Unterreiner has been with Mr. Raniere since they went to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute together. She has a degree in Mathematics of Operations Research and Statistics.

Her business role with Mr. Raniere, predating Executive Success Programs, goes back to Consumers’ Buyline, Inc., a wholesale buying club. When it was headed toward bankruptcy, Mr. Raniere placed her in the role of Chief Financial Officer in 1990.

When the company was shut down by several attorneys general in various states [including New York] for allegedly operating a pyramid scheme, Miss Unterreiner had to sign off on settlement documents that helped Mr. Raniere avoid criminal prosecution.

Mr. Raniere learned a great business lesson from this – which is never put any company in his name again.

During those days, Mr. Raniere often left the company in Miss Unterreiner’s capable hands as he sought out teenage girls at video arcades where his sterling play at Pac Man and a game called “Vanguard” attracted the attention of teenage girls who came there. The generous Mr. Raniere would often give girls quarters to play and even teach them how to play the games he had mastered.

Miss Unterreiner often had to hide her sexual role with Mr Raniere, especially during the lengthy time when Mr. Raniere was leading Toni Natalie and later Barbara Bouchey [and others] to believe that he was in a monogamous relationship with them.

In 1998, Miss Unterreiner became a key figure in Executive Success Programs, which Mr. Raniere started with Nancy Salzman. Mr. Raniere chose not to put his name on any of the company documents.

Miss Unterreiner became one of the top practitioners of ESP’s proprietary “Exploration of Meaning™ technology” — where students reveal their personal secrets to the EM practitioner so that they can get advice on how to solve their problems.

She is currently one of the top three head trainer/salespeople in ESP — and facilitates the multilevel marketing company’s advanced-level trainings. She has been a member of ESP’s Executive Board since 2001 and is head of ESP’s Humanities Board, where she strives to further her commitment to building community, humanitarianism and ethics.

As an actuary, CFO and computer programmer, Miss Unterreiner is custodian of the financial records of all of Mr. Raniere’s organizations and knows the full extent of the finances of Mr. Raniere and his dozens of companies.

On a personal note, despite her age, Miss Unterreiner still helps organize Mr. Raniere’s harem.

She was once an active part of the harem. During those halcyon days when Mr. Raniere was wooing young women by pretending he was monogamous, Mr. Raniere would point to Miss Unterreiner’s appearance and remark to the woman he was trying to seduce, “Do you think I would sleep with someone like her? Look at her . Poor thing. But I promised I would never leave her. There is nothing sexual.”

(As for the late Miss Jeske, Mr. Raniere would say she was lesbian. Miss Jeske and Miss Unterreiner would laugh uproariously at that canard, when Mr. Raniere came over the next morning.)

In those primitive days, many women were not eager to be part of a harem and Miss Unterreiner was superb at gradually getting them indoctrinated into harem life.

The late Pam Cafritz or Miss Unterreiner’s would use persuasion when a woman being wooed by Mr. Raniere was transitioned from thinking they were in a monogamous relationship into accepting polygamy. They would argue that the woman was not losing a potential husband, but was gaining sister-wives who loved her.

Keith Raniere loves his women slender and puts them on low calorie diets. As women know, men do not need these low calorie diets as one look at Mr. Raniere demonstrates.

Keith Raniere

As for her role in DOS, it is possible Miss Unterreiner is branded, and may be a slave to one of the younger women.

Sources say she grooms younger women. Miss Unterreiner was grooming Camilla Fernandez, younger sister of harem member Mariana Fernandez, since Camilia was a teenage girl.

Since Mr. Raniere likes to have nothing in his name in case authorities try to shut his multilevel marketing businesses down, he uses emails and a cell phone in Miss Unterreiner’s name



