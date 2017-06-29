Allison Mack makes disturbing mental health admissions, but claims Mentor Raniere took care of it…

Allison Mack’s recent blog post:

http://www.allisonmack.com/nourishment/she-stopped-talking-long-enough-to-

listen.

Here is the text of Miss Mack’s observations [red and blue highlights by FrankReport]

My mentor, Keith, once gave me a lesson on how to listen, truly listen, almost in a meditative way. He taught me how to hear the euphony of the world.

More often than not I am spinning in my head consumed with thoughts about what are others are thinking of me, how I can do better and what I’m going to eat for lunch.

The noise in my head is so loud that I can’t hear anything other than the feedback bouncing off the inside of my skull. He taught me to close my eyes, tame my thoughts and really listen… Suddenly the world sings and becomes symphonic in pattern and texture.

We can take what we experience and make it into art. So it stands to reason that the more deeply I experience existence, the better artist I will be. The Source teaches that and it comes from what Keith shares with his students, taking them on a journey to that depth of one’s life experience and expression. When I saw this video, I remembered experiencing the magnificence of sitting still long enough to listen – to hear the world around me. From this stillness comes a freedom – because that voice in my head now seems irrelevant. And so the concert has begun…

With Keith Raniere

My mentor, Keith taught me how to hear the euphony of the world. He taught me to close my eyes, tame my thoughts and really listen… Suddenly the world sings and becomes symphonic in pattern and texture. Keith shares with his students, taking them on a journey to that depth of one’s life experience and expression. That voice in my head [some call it conscience] now seems irrelevant -Allison Mack

Without Keith

When she listens to Keith, "that voice in my head now seems irrelevant."

I am spinning in my head consumed with thoughts about what are others are thinking of me. The noise in my head is so loud that I can’t hear anything other than the feedback bouncing off the inside of my skull. -Allison Mack

Could any of that “feedback” be coming from the practice of taking collateral for blackmail on women and branding women on their public region with your initials?

.Allison Mack has been shaped by her mentor Keith Raniere.