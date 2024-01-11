No Informed Consent: Zoe Lofgren Allows Children to Become Human Guinea Pigs

Part 2

US Representative Zoe Lofgren has no moral compass. Her only ambition is feathering her nest, using, if needed, the feathers of others, even children.

I believe she supports the so-called transgender movement because Big Pharma is making this their new frontier. She not only takes Big Pharma money and lots of it, but her husband has also invested in the Big Pharma companies that sell cross-gender hormones and profit from the extra-medical services a transitioning and transitioned person will require. As the ranking Democrat on the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, she may be paving the way for this industry, which uses so many unscientific terms to deceive children.

Scientists, perhaps, can explain to the ranking Democrat on the Science, Space, and Technology Committee how while human sexual organization begins with DNA, sex is determined in the womb (and not assigned at birth). Sex differences manifest themselves in many bodily systems and organs, down to the molecular level, how children can somehow transition from a male (XY chromosomes) to a female (XX) or vice versa.

This is an industry dependent on luring children. Yet how often do we hear the frank disclosure that surgery and cross-sex hormone treatment can allow children and adolescents – too young to vote or consent (or have their parents consent for them) to drink, smoke, or have sex legally – to consent to treatment that will sterilize them?

Lofgren’s keepers think the time-honored idea of encouraging children to recognize that when their feelings are out of line with reality, they should be treated with compassion and taught how to identify with their bodies. This is not, as Lofgren calls it, “bigotry.” This is a genuine concern for our youth. Lofgren believes children and adolescents should have the freedom to reject their physical bodies and believes the handiwork of Big Pharma and the Medical Industrial Complex can safely change their male or female bodies into the opposite.

She pretends it is an act of compassion, not sinister profiteering.

As one example of the woeful lack of studies in this Big Pharma-driven industry, the advocates push for gender transition because otherwise, children will commit suicide. Suicide prevention experts might note that the risk of suicide might be far higher once a person enters the world of Big Pharma gender transitioning than if they do not.

A Swedish study showed that people who got transgender surgery had a 19 times greater likelihood of suicide.

These are children and adolescents = not mature adults, who are getting the Big Pharma and Medical Industrial Complex services.

Hormone Therapy: Children as young as 12 and often between 13-16 start hormone therapy (puberty blockers or hormone replacement therapy) without informed consent. By the way, a minor cannot legally be bound by a written contract.

These children are human guinea pigs.

Surgery is less of an experiment. It is a disaster.

Transgender surgery is an endocrine system apocalypse that attacks the body in ways so gruesome and unhealthy that not telling an individual that they will never be physically healthy and require monitoring and treatment for the rest of their lives is a form of exploitation.

No one can recover from the endocrine system destruction offered by Big Pharma in partnership with Big Medicine and Big Tech (ever notice how Google prefers pro-transitioning search results? If not, check it out).

Lofgren would consider it bigotry, no doubt, to have complete and frank disclosure of what these surgeries are.

I will take a moment to explain in language that every kid and every parent should hear.

Orchiectomy: The surgeon cuts the scrotum, separates the testicles from the spermatic cord, and removes the testicles. This ends the production of testosterone and makes the male sterile. The operation almost always requires lifelong hormone replacement therapy, which benefits the pharmaceutical industry.

Vaginoplasty: The surgeon amputates the penis and creates a facsimile of a vagina using penile and scrotal tissue or part of the colon. The surgeon places the newly fabricated vagina into a surgically carved hole dug out of the pelvic region. Post-surgery, the patient must use a dilator several times a day for months (or years) to prevent the imitation vagina from closing. Regular follow-up appointments are always necessary, contributing to the industry’s profitability. But even with check-ups, uterovaginal prolapse, where the faux vagina slips from its normal position, can require further surgery. Patients will likely have genital and pelvic pain following penis amputation (and painful intercourse if the hole does not close). This operation will, of course, provide Big Pharma with an opportunity to provide pain medication. But the most challenging fact is that tissue necrosis is the reality (or death of the pseudo-vagina. The living tissue can die and rot in the body due to a lack of blood supply, which will require a second amputation. The pretend vagina is removed, but this time there is no penis to reconstruct to make it.

Phalloplasty begins with taking a chunk of tissue from the female’s forearm or thigh. This can impact the health of the leg or arm and may cause lifelong pain, scarring, a potential limp, or inability to lift with one arm.

This graft of skin and blood vessels is shaped into a tube to form the appearance of a penis, and the nerves and blood vessels inside it are connected to those in the pelvic region in the hope that it will take. It may not. The new “penis” may die. Post-surgical pain is common, offering another opportunity for Big Pharma to serve its stockholders by providing pain relief to the now irrevocably altered patient– for life.

The artificial penis will have little to no sensation. If it dies, there is a possibility of another thigh or arm graft for another profitable operation or to remain without a vagina or fake penis – a kind of human freak.

Urination in phalloplasty requires the urethra is extended to the tip of the fake penis using tissue from the mouth or vagina. Lifelong medication to overcome the pain of urination is likely. Urination may never be effortless again for the rest of the patient’s life.

The final steps of phalloplasty are sculpting the head of the fake penis and creating a phony scrotum from the labia majora. Silicone implants are inserted inside to resemble testicles for decorative purposes. If the patient wishes to simulate an erection (regardless of arousal), an artificial implant is inserted, which will keep the faux penis hard or semi-hard all the time. Some operations provide a pump in the fake scrotum that will uncoil and inflate the fake penis. The body may reject the implant, or the fake penis may die.

Zoe Lofgren, the ranking Democrat of the Science Committee, should have no problem discussing these facts, but she won’t. It would hurt the businesses of her donors.

Instead, she would prefer to call the discussion of this bigotry.

This March 5, a primary in the 18th of California, decided because of this district change of boundaries by Latino voters, will shape the destiny of untold numbers of children and adolescents. A vote for Lofgren is a vote for Big Pharma and Big Tech and helps her husband and her stock portfolio. She faces two serious opponents, Charlene Nimjeh, a Democrat, and Peter Hernandez, a Republican, in an open primary.