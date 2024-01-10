Zoe Lofgren: Champion of Trans Rights or Big Pharma’s Puppet? Part 1

This is the first of a five-part series on Zoe Lofgren’s support for Big Pharma.

U.S. Representative Zoe Lofgren has advocated for Big Pharma since her tenure in Congress began in 1995.

Her footprint is enormous in the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, where she serves as the leading Democrat.

Her position within this committee gives Lofgren significant sway over policy impacting Big Pharma, making her a crucial decision-maker in discussions and legislation concerning pharmaceuticals and their regulations.

For over 28 years, Big Pharma has been one of her top four contributors.

For a long time, her old district – the 19th – was as safe as anyone’s district in Congress, having been gerrymandered to ensure it contained Big Tech and Big Pharma corridors, and the kind of folks who would donate to a Congressmember who would put these industries first.

With the money they donated, she could ensure that no one in her Democratic party could compete against her.

The district being heavily Democratic meant there were never genuine elections. Lofgren kept getting reelected.



However, Lofgren’s playing field has shifted following the 2020 census, which has altered her district boundaries to become a majority Latino district. For her to continue to be a national policy-maker for Big Pharma, she needs the permission of voters in one small area in California: the new 18th district.

The newly adjusted district introduces financial opportunities for millionaire Lofgren and her millionaire and billionaire friends.

One of the bravest new worlds of opportunity is Big Pharma’s gender-transitioning industry.

Lofgren’s stance has found favor among liberal, tech-savvy parents in her old district, who view gender transitioning as a progressive and prestigious choice for their children.

She must now work to persuade Latinos in her new district to embrace this burgeoning industry.

Traditionally conservative, the Latino community may not align with her views, posing a potential challenge for Lofgren’s reelection campaign.

The upcoming election will undoubtedly test Lofgren’s ability to maintain her influential role in Congress.

She has always been ready to defend Big Pharma and its enterprises.

When attorney Gail Heriot stated, “an anatomical male student who ‘identifies’ as female really is [not] a girl…We are teaching young people a terrible lesson….sex is binary; one is either male or female, with precious few exceptions.”

Lofgren retorted, “I think you’re a bigot, lady! I think you’re an ignorant bigot…”

Lofgren said she could not allow such “bigotry to go into the record unchallenged.”

Many Latinos, however, agree with Heriot’s view and believe that children and adolescents cannot give informed consent to transitioning treatments due to significant complications, including sterilization.

Lofgren believes in the rights of children and adolescents to affirm their chosen identities with hormone treatment and surgical procedures.

Yes, she will admit there are potential risks associated with hormone treatments and surgeries.

Still, when weighed against the risk of children being upset, threatening suicide, or disturbed for not having their child-determined gender affirmed, the choice is simple. Combined with the financial value to Big Pharma, which invests in Lofgren through campaign donations and investments her husband makes on their behalf, she hopes Latinos will vote for her to ensure her influence in the Big Pharma realm.

Latinos have every reason to vote in this primary on March 5.

Many opportunities lie in the areas where the Latinos currently occupy. This is ripe for new development and an elegant gentrification led by Big Tech and Big Pharma in the southern part of the new district.

Proud activists envision, with Lofgren at the helm, multi-billion dollar opportunities with the Susan Ellen Zoe Lofgren Inclusive Gender Transition Corridor [SEZLIGT], where young people from around the world can come to the newly repurposed and gentrified Salinas Valley for gender transitioning.

SEZLIGT would cater to adolescents and mature-for-their-age children for gender transitioning.

The corridor would include medical treatment that consists of both hormone therapy and genital and breast removal and mental health therapy by professionals who encourage children to decide and not look back.