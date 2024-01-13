Zoe Lofgren’s Big Pharma Ties Under Scrutiny Amid Experimental Treatments for ‘Transgender’ Children

In a 2016 testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Gail Heriot, a commissioner with the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, testified that “an anatomical male student who ‘identifies’ as female really is [not] a girl in some relevant sense. ”

To think otherwise, she testified, is like “entering an Alice-in-Wonderland world.”

“We are teaching young people a terrible lesson. If I believe that I am a Russian princess, that doesn’t make me a Russian princess, even if my friends and acquaintances are willing to indulge my fantasy. Nor am I a Great Horned Owl, just because—as I have been told—I happen to share some personality traits with those feathered creatures.”

Lofgren found this offensive and spoke of the children.

“The witness really doesn’t know anything and probably has never met a transgender child who is going through in almost every case a very difficult experience finding themselves.”

When Heriot tried, Lofgren said, “I think you’re a bigot lady. I think you are an ignorant bigot!”

Was Lofgren concerned about the children?

Zoe and Her Generous Friends

Big Pharma, Health Insurance, and the Medical Industrial Complex are big donors to her campaigns. They have reason to donate. Lofgren, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, can pave the way for Big Pharma’s regulatory needs in the new transgender industry and protect them from lawsuits and potential criminal prosecution for the harm they may do to their target customers – children who are too young to vote, drink alcohol, smoke, or consent to have sex, but can consent to life-altering surgery.

The transgender industry depends on kids.

Dangers of Hormone Therapy

Lofgren knows that a young male taking estrogen can cause significant changes to the body and carry health risks.

She knows because she sits on the Science, Space, and Technology Committee, which helps Big Pharma define what is true and what is not, regardless of science or technology.

This may be bigoted, but estrogen can cause a boy to grow breasts and redistribute their fat to their hips, thighs, and buttocks, make their bodies grow less body hair, become physically weaker, and lose bone density – something the child may think he wants.

But estrogen treatments cause the testicles to shrink, leading to sterility, which means children waive their right to have children in the future.

This treatment can lead to premature death. Pumping estrogen in a male body can increase the risk of blood clots, which could lead to stroke and heart disease. There’s an elevated risk of liver failure. This means regular liver function tests will be necessary.

Once this “treatment” begins, the patient will require frequent monitoring of blood pressure and cholesterol levels for potential for heart disease and stroke. Because of the elevated possibility of breast cancer, regular breast exams and mammograms will be necessary.

There’s a higher risk of thromboembolic events, such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or pulmonary embolism (PE) associated with estrogen therapy.

And Lofgren knows it might be much worse. This Big Pharma “treatment” is experimental and requires constant medical supervision.

Lofgren also knows that taking testosterone, as “hormone therapy,” is risky for females, and no one knows the long-term effects.

Testosterone can cause a permanent deepening of the voice, which will stay even if the individual decides to stop the treatment. This could affect speech and communication. It causes an increase in facial and body hair, redistributes fat to the abdomen, causes the clitoris to enlarge, and causes menstruation to stop.

Testosterone can increase red blood cell count, which can lead to blood clots, adversely affect cholesterol levels, increase the risk of heart disease and stroke, and adversely testosterone impacts liver function, potentially leading to liver disease or failure. This requires regular monitoring through blood tests.

Testosterone can cause changes in insulin sensitivity and metabolism, leading to weight gain and type 2 diabetes.

Long-term use of testosterone can lead to changes in bone density, causing osteoporosis later in life.

Testosterone will change the reproductive system, which can lead to infertility.

These “treatments” require regular medical appointments and will turn a previously healthy young individual’s life into constant medical supervision.

Advice about such life-changing decisions must come from people who don’t have a financial interest in the outcome.

It’s disturbing to consider that children, who legally cannot be held to a contract they sign for a car or even clothes, are permitted to make irreversible decisions that sterilize them and risk their present and future health, as advised by conflicted professionals.

Zoe Lofgren speaks of the “transgender child who is going through in almost every case a very difficult experience finding themselves.” Yet, she advocates for profitable treatments for her donors, rather than what may be best for the child.

The option of patience is often ignored. The possibility that a child might grow to accept their birth body, regardless of their difficult experiences or feminine or masculine personality traits, is overlooked in favor of immediate action. This rush coincides with the profit motives of industries that donate to her.

A Swedish study indicates the risk of suicide post-transition surgery is 20 times higher. Encouraging a child to embark on this health-altering journey may increase the risk of suicide rather than mitigate it.

It may also ruin their health.

The long-term safety and side effects of hormone therapy are still under investigation. Preliminary evidence suggests it is unsafe, especially when managed by healthcare providers who profit from the growing transgender industry.

This process often leads to lifelong treatment, providing a steady income stream for industries that benefit from ongoing care.

“Gender-affirming” surgeries result in patients needing pharmaceuticals to combat the assault on their endocrine system for the rest of their lives. The genitals are altered, rendered non-functioning, and made to resemble those of the opposite sex. Some doctors not invested in the transgender industry remark these surgeries are an “endocrine system apocalypse,” and that no one who undergoes them will ever enjoy good health again.

Pressuring Children for Profit

Lofgren knows that this industry consists of telling confused and unhappy children that they can solve their problems if they decide they were born in the wrong body and that this is fixable with drugs. The long-term effects of these drugs have not been conclusively studied or disclosed. They haven’t been used for long enough.

The so-called “medical professionals,” pharmaceutical companies, and profiteering insurance companies who package all this up and sell it to children and their parents pretend it’s easy. They pretend you can “delay” puberty with zero consequences. They pretend you can come off these drugs and go straight back to normal.

Undergoing “gender-affirming surgery” often involves radical and irreversible procedures. For a girl, “top surgery” may involve a double mastectomy, while “bottom surgery” could require flaying a young girl’s leg or arm for skin grafts to construct something resembling a penis. This procedure often fails, and when it succeeds, the result does not function like a natural penis.

For boys, “bottom surgery” involves cutting and flaying the penis and partially inverting it into the body to create a vagina. This procedure often results in lifelong complications, including difficulties with urination, frequent infections, and painful internal hair growth.

Every child put through “gender-affirming surgery” will likely be in and out of hospitals for the rest of their life. They will have ongoing relationships with multiple doctors to maintain basic bodily functions.

The decision to have surgery should certainly not be influenced by those who profit from them.

Lofgren knows Big Pharma wants young people to undertake this risky but profitable experiment.

They have to get kids whose minds are not mature or fully developed. If they reach adulthood, they are much more likely to escape and accept that their body will function more healthfully, operating as nature intended.

And it is easy to see why Lofgren wants to prey on these children.

The Cost of Experimenting on Children

The millionaire Lofgren, through her millionaire husband, invested in Big Pharma stocks, such as AbbVie, Gilead Sciences and Pfizer, while taking Big Pharma money in campaign contributions and overseeing regulatory agencies as a ranking member of the Judiciary Committee. She also sits on the Science, Space, and Technology committee. Recent reports show she got over one million from donors connected to Big Pharma and the health industries – not counting any dark money.

Her former employee, David Thomas of Mehlman Castagnetti Rosen & Thomas, bundles money for the health industry to give to politicians like Lofgren to ensure the road to wealth is paved with operations and experimental treatments of children paid partly by government subsidies and health insurers.

Thomas lobbied for the American Medical Association, a physician trade organization that, in its self-serving way, “Recognizes that treatments for gender dysphoria and gender incongruence are medically necessary.

“Will work with stakeholders to advocate for laws and policies that protect access to care, oppose laws and policies that impede the provision of care, support protections against liability for physicians and institutions who provide care and patients who seek it, and communicate about the importance of gender-affirming care.

“Will advocate for coverage of gender-affirming care by public and private health insurer.”

The health insurer part is good, too, since Lofgren’s protege, Thomas, also lobbied for America’s Health Insurance Plans, the top health insurance industry trade group.

In 2023, Lofgren championed using HIPPA to protect physicians and Big Pharma who break the law in their state by providing their services to underage children. She wanted to protect them from state prosecutors by hiding their potentially illegal “gender-affirming care” under the cloak of HIPPA.

Lofgren will tell you that “transgender youth” should be “treated” based on medical guidelines lobbied for by the medical, health insurance, and pharmaceutical industries, not by local communities of states who are bigots.

Zoe Lofgren knows Big Pharma and their partners may not know how to take care of children, but they know how to take care of her.