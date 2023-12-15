Nusbaum’s Actions Under Microscope in Ambrose-Riordan Case

Nusbaum’s potential disbarment looms over controversial case involving allegations of unethical conduct

BRIDGEPORT, CT — In a high-profile Connecticut family court case, Chris Ambrose, a suspended attorney and former Hollywood screenwriter, is accused of employing aggressive extralegal tactics against his ex-wife, Karen Riordan.

He wants her in prison, because his teenage children prefer to live with her, not him.

The case, fraught with the teenagers’ allegations of Ambrose’s abuse, and ethical violations by attorneys, has gripped the local legal community.

Ambrose, who self-torpedoed his career over plagiarism allegations and was labeled potentially psychopathic by noted psychiatrist Dr. Bandy Lee, has used Connecticut’s legal system to attempt to destroy his ex-wife and punish his children ages 17, 17 and 13.

Since 2020, Ambrose has consistently sought Riordan’s arrest, accusing her of brainwashing the children and reducing them to zombies, while coercing their three children into false abuse claims against him.

His teenage children, who are adopted Hispanics, hotly deny they are brainwashed and point to his years of abusing them.

In a controversial move last summer, Ambrose’s attorney, Alexander J. Cuda, presented documents from a sealed attorney misconduct hearing during a restraining order hearing to prevent Riordan from seeing her children.

Judge Thomas J. O’Neill, presiding over the case, questioned the origin of these documents, which were not meant for public release.

Cuda indicated they were obtained from Edward Nusbaum, Riordan’s former attorney. If true, this could imply a breach of client confidentiality by Nusbaum.

The children, claiming abuse by their father, fled his home to live with Riordan. Ambrose, who has barred the children from seeing any family members or friends, filed for a restraining order to keep Riordan away from the children. He requested her arrest without a trial for custodial interference, with the hope that if she is in prison for a lengthy term, the teenagers will realize they can’t see their mother.

Judge O’Neill chose not to allow the children to testify, relying solely on their father’s version. He issued the restraining order against Riordan, as Ambrose continues to push for her incarceration.

O’Neill’s ruling forced the children to leave their happy home with their mother. Finally, with police assistance, the father forced the homeless children back to his home.

To get the children away from their mother, Ambrose apparently lied to federal agents, saying the mother kidnapped the children and was a dangerous threat. A 20 person SWAT team descended on Riordan, who did not have the children with her.

The SWAT team left without arresting Riordan, beating, shooting or killing her, or even ransacking the house, much to Ambrose’s chagrin and disappointment.

Now that the teens have returned to their father’s home, Ambrose has taken extraordinary measures to keep the teenagers from leaving his loving care. He installed bars on windows, alarm systems, secret surveillance devices to record the teens’ every move, and illegally locked the children inside the house without sufficient means of egress in violation of fire and safety codes.

The case has drawn the attention of the Connecticut Bar Association, particularly the actions of Nusbaum and Cuda. Nusbaum, embroiled in a fee dispute with Riordan, may face severe repercussions if it’s proven he released confidential documents to Ambrose’s attorney.

Such an action could lead to his disbarment.

Nusbaum, practicing in Westport, Connecticut, has openly expressed his disdain for Frank Parlato, accusing the journalist of publishing defamatory content about him on The Frank Report and Art Voice.

Nusbaum sent legal letters through his attorney, Alexander Trembicki of Lynch Trembicki Boynton, demanding the removal of certain online content.

Parlato’s investigative journalism focused on legal disputes with Nusbaum, including the fee disagreement with Riordan. Trembicki, representing Nusbaum, was previously involved in a lawsuit against Ambrose for unpaid legal fees on behalf of Connecticut attorney Nancy Aldrich.

On February 24, 2023, Trembicki, on Nusbaum’s behalf, expressed grievances against Parlato’s publications, alleging harm to Nusbaum’s professional reputation and practice. Nusbaum, touting his credentials as a “New England Wrestling Champion,” has even threatened physical violence against Parlato.

Parlato’s investigation into Nusbaum raised questions about fraudulent billings by Nusbaum in his legal services to Riordan, currently embroiled in a legal battle over a disputed $64,000 fee.

Parlato’s analysis, drawing on a comparison of billing records between Nusbaum and Jocelyn Hurwitz, the guardian ad litem in the same case, suggests Nusbaum may have billed for communications that never occurred, pointing to potential fraudulent practices.

Nusbaum billed Riordan for multiple communications with Hurwitz, which were not reflected in Hurwitz’s meticulous billing records, accruing around $200,000 in the same case. This mismatch has raised serious concerns about Nusbaum’s billing integrity.

Nusbaum’s legal tactics have also come under fire for his retainer agreements, which exclude jury trials in fee disputes and require secretive arbitration with no discovery, potentially disadvantaging clients.

In one notable instance, Christopher Homonnay, represented by Nusbaum, was billed $397,831.28, leading to disastrous outcomes. Homonnay later filed a lawsuit citing breaches of good faith and violations of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act, with the case results undisclosed due to arbitration under Nusbaum’s retainer agreement.

Similarly, Harrison Bubrosky, another client, faced substantial alimony payments and a lawsuit from Nusbaum for unpaid legal fees totaling over $740,000. The results of the arbitration, conducted under Nusbaum’s specified conditions, remain confidential.

David DeLeo, who retained Nusbaum in 1992, later sued for malpractice in 1996. However, the case was dismissed due to the statute of limitations.

In 2023, Nusbaum sued Sabina Brandt for an unpaid balance of $80,254 who counter-sued for alleged conspiracy, collusion, and professional misconduct, seeking $10 million in damages.

These cases show a pattern in Nusbaum’s practice, where clients often end up in dire financial situations with little legal success.

The detailed comparison of Nusbaum’s billing records with Hurwitz’s, particularly the mismatch in communication billings, suggests fraudulent practices.

Parlato’s investigative series will continue with a new story in the next few days.