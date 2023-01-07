Some people might think CT Attorney Edward Nusbaum’s overbilling and malpractice lawsuit with Karen Riordan is unique in the career of the high-charging attorney.

Nusbaum billed Riordan $98,630.19 over four months in a divorce matter with zero legal accomplishment, zero court appearances, and an apparent host of fictional phone calls and phony emails.

MK10ART – Ed Nusbaum

In an angry call to FR, he vowed to defeat Riordan, his former client, because he won every case against every client he sued or who sued him – thanks to his special retainer agreements.

His retainer disallows jury trials if there is a fee dispute. His newer retainers require rules-free arbitration with one of his fellow family law attorneys with offices in Fairfield, CT, to act as judge and jury.

His retainer also includes a provision that there can be no discovery. This dodgy agreement allows Nusbaum, if he so desires, to purloin, plunder and pilfer fees by phony billings, claiming work he never does through a billing fraud scheme. No one could be the wiser – since discovery is not allowed.

The Crafty Barrister of Graft has not lost a case when his client sues him, he says. But on the other hand, FR could find no record of a case the Peculating Pilferer ever won for any of his clients.

The old “Shark of Fairfield” can boast he defeats his clients both ways. First, he loses for them in court while charging them outrageous and likely fraudulent fees. Then, when they sue him for overbilling, he defeats them again thanks to his special retainer agreements.

As I said, Riordan was not the only case.

The Sultan of Swindle has been doing his mis-representing of clients for decades.

Consider Christopher Homonnay, who was getting a divorce.

Before Nusbaum was done, the Rapine Rascal billed Homannay $397,831.28 – for disastrous results – and possibly because he did not do 1/10th of the work he billed.

You Don’t Mess Around With Ed

Homonnay filed an eight-count complaint in CT state court against ‘Misapplication’ Ed and his legal firm for a breach of good faith, fair dealing, and violations of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act.

The retainer agreement contained a provision that any dispute arising out of the relationship would be submitted to binding arbitration before the American Arbitration Association.

The Homannays demanded arbitration through the Connecticut Bar Association, but Nusbaum refused to submit to judgment by the CT bar.

Homonnay charged Eddie ‘Fudge’ Nusbaum that he “breache[d] the faithfulness of the agreed, common purpose of the retainer agreement.” Homonnay thought he would only be charged a reasonable fee,” instead Pillaging Ed’s fees were “excessive, unconscionable and contrary to public policy.”

The results of the arbitration were not published.

2015

The Slin-King of Farifield, Ed, the ‘Larcenous Looting Lawyer’ Nusbaum, represented Harrison Bubrosky in a divorce case.

Harrison Brubosky

A simple divorce – once stoked by the old chicane master in tandem with the opposing attorney – got the bill up nicely.

Brubowsky wound up with a typical Ed ‘Cardshark’ Nusbaum result — with some $260,000 in annual alimony payments and the shaft in court.

Burbosky would not pay Nusbaum’s outrageous fees for horrendous and, evidently, double-dealing performance.

So Pilfering Eddie of Saugatuck sued Brubrosky for $531,554.49 for legal fees.

Ed Nusbaum’s office — abandon hope [and your money] all ye who enter here.

The Great Padder added $263,405.27 in interest for a total of $741, 959.76. in fees for zero results.

Nusbaum’s retainer required the dispute to be settled by the American Arbitration Association but required the arbitrator to be a Fairfield County family court attorney. The results of the arbitration are unknown.

Then there was David DeLeo, who retained the ‘Westport Poacher,’ Eddie ‘Quacksalver Nusbaum to represent him in a divorce in 1992.

Like many clients, he was overcharged and unrepresented.

DeLeo was gonna get back some of his six-figure payments he made to the Bandito of Compo Beach.

Seated: Thomas P. Parrino, Edward Nusbaum. Standing: Harold W. Haldeman, Laura R. Shattuck, Randi R. Nelson, Tom M. Melfi.

So DeLeo sued the Rascal of Post Road on June 27, 1996, for malpractice. Slick Nusbaum’s defense was the statute of limitations passed.

DeLeo complained that Slyboots Nusbaum committed 12 nefarious acts or omissions of malpractice, including entering into a contrived agreement on behalf of DeLeo regarding supervised visitation with his child without his informed consent.

The judge ruled the statute of limitations had run.

Or right this year, Sabina Brandt – 2023.

Blackleg Nusbaum sued her for a balance of $80,254 in unpaid fees – possibly entirely fictitious.

The Old Smoothie used his old no-discovery clause ruse. It went to arbitration to be decided by a fellow sharper – a family law attorney in Fairfield County where the people are fair, but the attorneys are serrated.

Edward Nusbaum MK10ART

The results are unknown.

What is known is that Brandt commenced a lawsuit seeking a jury trial against Nusbaum for the old Knave of Hoax, she claims, fleeced her out of $10 million in damages with egregious acts of conspiracy, collusion, and professional misconduct. With zero results to show.

We look forward to the jury’s verdict.