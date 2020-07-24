Big Friday Surprise for the MDC Dancers – A Drum Circle

The MDC dancers, known as the Forgotten Ones, convened again tonight.

They danced around the prison on all sides.

One observer told Frank Report, “They were all over the place tonight. I have studied pretty closely; and I think that the guards might be moving Keith Raniere around. What do you know about email communication? Seems to me that Nicki is getting the messages.

“Dr. Danielle looked bloated and terrible this evening. She has not been there for several nights. She did a flip, but I didn’t catch it. There was also a man with a camera and I am pretty sure I saw one member smoking pot.

“Also, their big ‘announcement’ was that they tricked a drum circle to come and play. What the Funk?”

While we have no video as of yet, here are a few pictures of the festivities tonight.

Finally, I think it is important to note that while the group leading the dance protest [The Forgotten Ones] may be there primarily for one prisoner, Keith Alan Raniere, they have made the issue of the poor treatment of all prisoners at MDC an issue.

For that they are to be commended. The conditions at MDC, which houses mainly men who are awaiting trial and have been unable to make bail or were denied bail and hence are innocent until proven guilty, are horrific and any attention brought to the beastly and ghastly conditions there is worthwhile.

As one of the Forgotten Ones mentioned, the conditions that inmates suffer there would not be tolerated if it were animals, instead of humans, who were subjected to it. Surely there would be a hue and cry if dogs and cats were treated as these men and women are.

On top of that, the leaders of the Forgotten Ones have acknowledge their connection to Keith Raniere. So the public is now aware of their dual interest – in Raniere and in the other inmates. Perhaps some good will come out of it, although I can’t help but think that it will go worse for Raniere for this dancing, and might wind up costing him a better placement, in a closer to NYC prison.

Time will tell.

