Wall Street’s David Weigel Exposes NYC Divorce Court Corruption

By Richard Luthmann

David Weigel is a man at his wit’s end. For over a decade, the NYC-based Asset Manager and Certified Financial Planner was a fattened calf for Manhattan’s divorce-industrial complex. Exasperated, Weigel has taken to social media to expose the divorce industry and the New York State Courts as “government-sponsored racketeering and systemic fraud.”

Many echo his sentiments, including Frank Parlato. Recently, Parlato questioned whether the Family Courts operate like RICO Enterprises.

But Weigel is different. He is uniquely positioned to analyze and expose divorce and custody malfeasance. He is in the top 1% of Fixed Income Asset Managers, and the 51-year-old has been for over a decade.

“Over the last ten years, the heart of my analysis has been to look at complex structures and find the bullshit.” He says he’s struck paydirt in Justice Tandra L. Dawson’s Integrated Domestic Violence Court (IDVC).

Weigel is addressing issues of gender bias, parental alienation, silver bullet strategy, institutional fraud, and corrupt actors. He’s using concrete numbers and facts to do it. And he’s beginning to find his voice.

David Weigel Takes to the Spoken Word

Appearing on the Joe Rogan Show, famed psychologist, author, and media commentator Jordan Peterson recently stated, “The spoken word is now as powerful as the written word. That’s never happened before in human history. And we’re at the cutting edge of that for better or worse.”

Do words become more “real” when we say them aloud, as opposed to when we only write them down? Weigel thinks so.

“We naturally communicate through speech before writing. Writing serves as a tool to capture and express our thoughts. Spoken words truly resonate. They are engaging.”

That is why Weigel has redeployed his resources from the “losing proposition” of Manhattan Family Court to media engagement. A self-styled “Parental Alienation Activist and Warrior,” for the past few months, he has been detailing the twists and turns of his distressing situation in a series of videos on Facebook. He hopes he is producing “notes from home” that other 40- and 50-somethings locked in divorce and custody acrimony can look to for inspiration and education.

His most recent missive levels serious allegations against Justice Dawson, Special Referee Judge Sue Ann Hoahng, Attorneys Taylor Koss and Daniel B. Nottes, and the entire Manhattan Integrated Domestic Violence Court (IDVC).

David Weigel: A ‘Juicy’ Victim of the Divorce-Industrial Complex?

David Weigel claims he was a “juicy” victim in February 2012 when the first divorce “lawyer letter” arrived. He was 40 years old and a broker at Morgan Stanley, living in Manhattan and pulling in upwards of $400,000 a year. It was a wake-up call.

In December 2013, Weigel became even plumper a target. He “walked across the street” and took a $1 million bonus to go over to RBC Wealth Management. But the money didn’t fix the marriage.

The whole time, David Weigel knew he was on rocky ground. For the better part of six years, he and his ex-wife Georgina were two people who, in some way, both loved and hated each other. He was in and out of the Manhattan apartment, trying to reconcile his troubled marriage for the sake of his two young kids. They had agreed to divorce but had difficulty deciding how and when. They were caught going through the motions.

There were ebbs and flows and enormous stresses only someone who has been through the pain of marital acrimony could ever know. He faced his demons. At times, Weigel’s demons got the better of him, but he tried in earnest. He is well beyond those dark days.

All the while, Georgina was searching for her “Plan B.” She found him in early 2018; he was a hedge fund manager. By October, Weigel was slapped with the Real McCoy divorce papers.

Soon after, David Weigel was forced out of his firm because of his ex-wife’s persistent calls to his manager.

“My biggest month ever was November 2018. I had a $300,000 month and was working from home because of a spinal injury. She said I was home drunk on my couch. HR met me at the door when I returned to the office.”

None of Georgina’s allegations to Weigel’s former employer were true. In fact, even a cursory inspection of the facts shows they were unfounded claims made by a spouse seeking a litigation advantage.

Baseless Domestic Violence Claims

Nor were Georgina’s domestic violence claims in 2019 that landed the case in Justice Dawson’s Integrated Domestic Violence Court. ACS and CPS investigated the episode and found the ex-wife endangered the children. She punched her own nose and had her nine-year-old daughter take pictures while the nanny sat in the next room.

David Weigel believes these facts will have little to no bearing on his case. Nor the following four years of Parental Alienation and silver bullet tactics.

He thinks the fix was in from day one to suck him dry and then dispose of what was left. Justice Dawson’s IDVC was merely a pretext for the NY Courts to justify treating him very poorly. “Find me a man in the IDVC that has survived [Justice Dawson]. I’m not a wife-beater. I shouldn’t have been in there,” he says.

Weigel says the Divorce-Industrial Complex also exploited his close friend’s death in yet another pretext to deny him due process and an opportunity to be heard.

No Compassion, No Understanding

Adam Berlin passed away following a fatal motorcycle accident in Miami in March. On Tuesday the 21st, he was taken to the ICU. By Saturday the 25th, no doctors believed Berlin would hang on much longer.

Berlin and Weigel were close friends. They grew up together in the business when they started on Wall Street. Weigel was one of Berlin’s groomsmen.

“I got on the plane to Miami in the middle of the day on Sunday the 26th. When I landed, I had a message from Adam’s wife that he had passed,” Weigel said.

The date for Berlin’s Celebration of Life was Wednesday, the 29th. David Weigel was in Miami, but he had a big problem.

His divorce case was scheduled before a former NYC Housing Court Judge and Special Referee named Sue Ann Hoahng on Monday, the 27th.

Weigel contacted the court for an adjournment – twice. Not only did Judge Hoahng say no, but she defaulted Weigel, knowing he was in Miami and his friend had just died. Unbeknownst to him, Weigel sent the documents proving the emergency during Judge Hoahng’s lunch.

Justice Dawson appointed Judge Hoahng as her hatchet woman, or as Weigel believes.

Justice Dawson and Judge Hoahng: No Lawyer, No Adjournment, No Compassion

Judge Hoahng is a creature of the New York court system. She works at the Supreme Court, New York County, where she decides cases in place of Supreme Court Justices.

Judge Hoahng was assigned to write a “Referee’s Report.” These are findings that Supreme Court Justices usually rubber-stamp and adopt on their own. Many, including Weigel, believe these reports are also pre-determined.

We spoke to a matrimonial clerk at the New York County Supreme Court who said that Judge Hoahng usually only handles “uncontested” matrimonial matters. The assignment of a complex contested case is highly irregular. We contacted the NYS Office of Court Administration’s Public Information Office about this irregular appointment. We received no response as of press time.

In 2018, Hoahng made an annual salary of $157,094, according to public records. This salary was 72 percent higher than the average and 54 percent higher than the median salary in the Manhattan Supreme Court.

David Weigel was scheduled to appear before Judge Hoehng with counsel. His lawyer’s name was Taylor Koss.

Court personnel confirmed the representation in January.

From: Taylor Koss <taylorkoss75@gmail.com>

Sent: Wednesday, January 4, 2023 12:02 PM

To: Babette Gambino <bgambino@nycourts.gov>; Daniel Nottes <dbnottes@dbnottes.com>

Subject: Re: 365034/2019 David Weigel v. Georgina Weigel et al It is accurate On Wed, Jan 4, 2023, 10:44 AM Babette Gambino <bgambino@nycourts.gov> wrote: Good morning, It appears from the correspondence received that Taylor Koss, Esq. is representing plaintiff. Counsel Koss, please confirm if this is accurate. If yes, counsel, kindly provide each other with any communications and filings made with me.

Weigel thought he had counsel for the scheduled March 27th hearing. Instead, he had the rug pulled out from under him in what he characterizes as “a six-day purposefully hurried sham.”

Fearing Sharks and Silver Bullets

In January, Attorney Koss told the court that he represented Weigel in the divorce court case. But shortly after that, it became clear Attorney Koss desperately wanted to distance himself. He was in over his head swimming with the Manhattan sharks, like his ex-wife’s attorney Daniel Nottes.

Attorney Koss was an Assistant District Attorney in Brooklyn for ten years. Weigel retained him because his ex-wife was desperately trying to get him arrested. He says his ex-wife Georgina was improperly trying to use unfounded allegations in criminal court to hurt him.

Many family law attorneys are using “Silver Bullet Divorce” tactics, prompting clients to file false or spurious claims against their spouses to gain leverage in divorce cases.

David Weigel further believes Attorney Nottes counseled Georgina on how to engage in silver bullet tactics. Weigel states, “Just look at the sheer percentage of Manhattan divorces involving this very same tactic. It’s statistically impossible. There are no deep fraud analytics required here.”

We inquired with Attorney Nottes’ office. The email we sent was not returned as of press time.

Walking into Court With the Wrong Lawyer

David Weigel hired a Criminal Defense Attorney because he needed one. Attorney Koss’ Avvo profile says:

“I work my hardest to ensure that all of my clients get the best possible representation in their current pending criminal legal matters.”

“Additionally, I investigate and work on cases where individuals claim they have been wrongfully convicted.”

“I have been successful in helping to exonerate individuals that have spent decades in jail for crimes they didn’t commit.”

“I also think it is important to hold our City to the highest standards when dealing with the criminal justice system, and if the system fails an individual and their civil rights have been violated, I will pursue that case with the utmost urgency and dedication.”

But Attorney Koss had no business in a divorce/family law case. Weigel intended him to be a “placeholder” until he could find someone else to replace Attorney Gary Port, the seasoned divorce lawyer previously representing him.

But Attorney Koss was not a divorce lawyer. He had no business accepting Weigel’s complex family law representation in the Manhattan Supreme Court.

It would be no different from a divorce lawyer with no criminal law experience taking on a complex murder case.

Weigel’s Attorney Abandons Him

Justice Dawson assigned Judge Hoahng as the Referee who would hear the case.

Judge Hoahng scheduled a March 27th court date. Initially, the docket designated it as a conference. It was not set as a “trial” or “hearing” date.

The New York Courts website has a flowchart for contested divorce cases. Conferences are different from trials or hearings.

Weigel believed his Attorney, Koss could handle a conference. He intended to find a new divorce lawyer for the trial/hearing.

Weigel emailed Judge Hoahng on March 20th, stating:

“Yes, Taylor Koss is still hired as handling this case through 3/31/22 however (as you know) Mr. Koss is not a divorce attorney. So we’ve been looking for a new Divorce Attorney to take over the case since Mr. Port left. But at this time, I have not secured this person. I hope to be able to announce someone extremely soon. Please allow me a day to sort this out and get this form back to you. Although my liquid assets have become damaged from the 12 years of divorce actions and expenses, so it’s been difficult to find an attorney willing to take over this case. Yet I do not feel qualified to answer any of these questions myself.”

Weigel agreed to the March 27th court date. After all, it wasn’t a trial. He thought, at the least, he had retained Attorney Koss through 3/31/23. He would at the least be able to keep the ball rolling until the next court date when he would have new competent counsel.

But a few days later Attorney Koss pulled the rug out from under Weigel. On March 24th, 2:41 p.m. Weigel wrote to the court:

“I was just informed this week that my current council will not be representing me for this appearance on Monday at 2pm. Can I please have a postponement to secure new council as I have not been able to find an attorney willing to represent me on such short notice.”

Weigel thought he had a lawyer. He wasn’t representing himself. Now that Attorney Koss left, he thought it reasonable to ask for some more time to get a new lawyer.

Judge Hoahng Says ‘No Adjournment’

Judge Hoahng didn’t care that Weigel didn’t have a divorce lawyer. Her swift response at 3:28 p.m. was:

“No adjournment. Please appear on Monday, March 27. 2023 at 2:00 PM , 60 Centre Street Room 300.”

As a matter of public policy, a client may discharge an attorney at any time, with or without cause. However, an attorney of record in a civil action may only withdraw, be changed, or discharged in the manner prescribed by statute.

The law required Attorney Koss to file a consent to change counsel signed by Weigel with the Clerk of Court or get an order relieving him from the judge. He did neither. We emailed Attorney Koss, a criminal lawyer, and asked him whether he was aware of the CPLR statutory requirements for attorney appearances in civil cases. As of press time, there was no response.

In the normal course of events, Attorney Koss should have at least appeared in court on March 27th. An attorney cannot prejudice a client, even one he is abandoning. Attorney Koss should have helped Weigel to submit the proper documentation to secure the adjournment. He didn’t.

Judge Hoahng Ignores Adam Berlin’s Death and Weigel’s Lack of Proper Legal Representation

Weigel immediately emailed Judge Hoahng with new information and asked for an adjournment. On top of everything else, Weigel explained that his close friend Adam Berlin was in the ICU and the prognosis was not good. Judge Hoahng said, under no uncertain terms, that unless she saw plane/train tickets and proof of an emergency, she would default Weigel.

On March 27th, the morning of the hearing, Attorney Koss sent this email to Judge Hoenig:

From:Taylor Koss Sent:Monday, 20 March 2027, 2023 11:13 a.m. To:Sue Ann Hoahng He is not my client on this matter. However, since the matter is only on for a Preliminary conference, I don’t see how a default judgment can be entered. He is a party to this email, so he knows what he needs to provide to the Court.

Judge Hoahng replied to Attorney Koss, recognizing that he, in fact, was Weigel’s lawyer.

On Mon, Mar 27, 2023, 11:05 AM Sue Ann Hoahng <shoahng@nycourts.gov> wrote: I made it clear to your client on Friday afternoon that I was not adjourning this case. Unless I see plane tickets, train tickets and proof of a medical emergency, I am defaulting your client. [emphasis added]

Weigel was in Miami and distraught. This email was the first Weigel heard that he needed to provide “Proof of Friendship” within hours of his close friend’s death. But he did email the good judge before the 2:00 p.m. deadline. The communication showed Weigel’s United Airlines itinerary and confirmed that Adam Berlin had died. Shark Attorney Nottes was copied as well.

However, Weigel sent the email to Judge Hoahng at 1:27 p.m., during the court “lunch break.” The Special Referee never checked her email before court resumed at 2:00 p.m.

We asked the OCA Press Office what Judge Hoahng had for lunch that day. As of press time, we have not received a response.

Manhattan “Shark” Divorce Attorney Daniel Nottes Earns His Money

The morality of the issue aside, Judge Hoahng should have given Weigel an adjournment. New York Appellate Division case law is clear. It is a reversible error to deny the adjournment where one party was without the services of the attorney of record through no fault of his own.

The key fact is that this was a preliminary conference. Attorney Koss didn’t show up, and he is the Attorney of Record. He said so to Babette Gambino, Manhattan Supreme Court personnel in January. And we all know that lawyers can’t lie.

Apparently, this rule doesn’t apply to sharks.

Last week, Judge Hoahng issued a Referee’s Report detailing what happened on March 27th, and it’s stunning.

Judge Hoahng confirmed she was “out to lunch”:

After the parties confirmed the March 27, 2023 hearing date, plaintiff David Weigel (plaintiff) contacted the Special Referee that he could not attend, because a dear friend was in the hospital. Plaintiff was directed to submit proof of the medical emergency forthwith, and if no documents were submitted before the hearing date, he would be deemed in default. It is noted that the hearing was scheduled for 2:00 P.M. , and the court breaks for lunch at 1:00 P.M. Prior to the commencement of the hearing, no documents were received from the plaintiff; therefore, the Special Referee deemed the plaintiff in default.

At this point, Weigel’s friend Adam Berlin was dead. Weigel was completely justified in not being at the courthouse for the “conference.”

It’s also clear that everyone in the courtroom knew Adam Berlin was dead -except Judge Hoahng, who said he was in the hospital. How do we know this? Because Shark Attorney Nottes already knew when the funeral was:

After giving plaintiff a fifteen minute courtesy, the Special Referee defaulted plaintiff at 2:15 P.M. The hearing commenced forthwith. Defendant’s counsel argued that plaintiffs non appearance should result in plaintiff be deemed in default since plaintiff’s medical excuse was not founded since his friend’s accident was on March 22, 2023 prior to plaintiff’s application for the adjournment, and that his friend’s funeral was not until March 29, 2020 or March 30, 2023, after the hearing date. Defendant’s counsel argued that there was no excuse for plaintiff not to be in court on March 27, 2023. Plaintiff was defaulted for his non appearance.

The Shark knew Adam Berlin’s funeral was not until March 29th, 2020, or March 30th, 2023, after the hearing date. Attorney Nottes had read Weigel’s 1:27 p.m. email and seen the text message from Anya, Adam Berlin’s widow. Weigel attached it to the email.

Breaking it down, once the Shark spoke, everyone and Judge Hoahng especially should have realized that Weigel’s close friend was dead, and he was attending to the funerary customs. The facts met both requirements for the adjournment Judge Hoahng previously stated. No one questioned that Adam Berlin was dead or that Weigel was in Miami.

The only question is why didn’t Judge Hoahng realize it? Which begs the all-important question: what exactly did she have for lunch that day that could explain why she was so disagreeable?

Weigel Didn’t Even Know About the Default

Weigel not only didn’t know he defaulted in his divorce case but also didn’t understand the legal ramifications. Most non-lawyers don’t.

Weigel didn’t know that he could not put in any evidence to rebut the facts submitted by Georgina and her shark, no matter how false or fraudulent they might be. He wrote this to court personnel:

From: Dave Weigel <daveweigel1@gmail.com>

Sent: Monday, June 5, 2023 4:46 PM

To: Babette Gambino <bgambino@nycourts.gov>; Sue Ann Hoahng <shoahng@nycourts.gov>; Daniel Nottes <dbnottes@dbnottes.com>

Subject: Re: 365034/2019 David Weigel v. Georgina Weigel et al Hello Ms. Gambino, I’m writing you in reference to my next Divorce Hearing on 6/12/23 – Weigel v Weigel. Unfortunately, for financial reasons, I’ll be representing myself – Pro Se. I was just advised that my official offer to settle this now 12-year divorce in offering the entire equity of the family home, may not be considered an “official” offer as it only came through email.

Court personnel responded, directing Weigel to Judge Hohng.

On Tue, Jun 6, 2023 at 12:40 PM Babette Gambino <bgambino@nycourts.gov> wrote: Good afternoon Mr. Weigel, Please direct your concerns to Special Referee Sue Ann Hoahng, the referee assigned to this action.

Weigel then emailed Judge Hoahng:

———- Forwarded message ———

From: Dave Weigel <daveweigel1@gmail.com>

Date: Tue, Jun 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM

Subject: Re: 365034/2019 David Weigel v. Georgina Weigel et al

To: Babette Gambino <bgambino@nycourts.gov>

Cc: Sue Ann Hoahng <shoahng@nycourts.gov>, Daniel Nottes <dbnottes@dbnottes.com> Dear Special Referee Sue Ann Hoahng, I was advised to address the following directly to you. If you’d prefer me refer to you any other way, please let me know. Is your honor appropriate? Please see my below request for access to the full case file. I’d like to be as prepared as I should for Monday. Thank you.

On that June Monday, Weigel had nothing to “prepare” for. He had defaulted, and the case was over. But he didn’t know it.

In reality, Judge Hoahng shouldn’t have defaulted him because the Clerk of Court’s records still listed attorneys of record for his case. The court only officially recognized Weigel as a pro se party this past month. He still does not have e-filing access or access to the court’s electronic docket.

Weigel heard nothing from Judge Hoahng. He saw that Georgina and the shark were trying to pull a fast one. So he tried emailing Judge Hoahng again.

What had changed? Georgina shot a “silver bullet” – the one Weigel had prepared for all these months.

Surely the good judge and referee would see the truth in black and white:

———- Forwarded message ———

From: Dave Weigel daveweigel1@gmail.com>

Date: Mon, Jun 12, 2023 at 9:19 AM

Subject: Fwd: 365034/2019 David Weigel v. Georgina Weigel et al

To: Sue Ann Hoahng <shoahng@nycourts.gov>, Daniel Nottes <dbnottes@dbnottes.com>, Babette Gambino <bgambino@nycourts.gov>, susanlchin <dr.vcarbonell@gmail.com>, Neal Brickman <neal@brickmanlaw.com>

Divorce – Financials – Fraud.zip Hello Special Referee Sue Ann Hoahng, Please excuse my lack of knowledge as to proper procedure. I asked for access to the case file for this case but have not heard back. Since I was in criminal court on 6/6/23 to address the criminal complaint put in on me by Mrs. Weigel and saw that the only document reviewed was a last-minute delivered, handwritten dictation of Mrs. Weigel’s allegations (without the alleged email submitted as evidence that her life was in danger). I did not want to risk confirmation of my settlement offer not being submitted in time for court today. The bottom line is that I was arrested over 360 days after this supposed email was sent, as legal maneuvering for you to either see me as a criminal from first impression or lose immediately due to my being in Rikers Island at the time of this hearing…. for an email… 12 months prior…. which was never even submitted to law enforcement as it was not even presented in court on 6/6/23. Mr. Nottes will undoubtedly try to sway the courts with all matters he has no evidence of and do not relate to the financial aspect of this case… because he knows this evidence attached exists. This was a clear act of obstruction to attempt to silence this evidence from ever seeing the day of light in court. I want nothing more than for this 12-year torture to end. But if forced to, I will have no choice but to seek justice for these potential felonies (attached). However, I’ve mentioned numerous times, I DO NOT want my children living with 2 people who were kicked out of their industry in shame. I’m sorry to send this way but I do not believe my attorneys have submitted this evidence previously and I could not confirm without access to seeing what’s been submitted or not. Nor have I found my attorney Taylor Kossr acted in good faith with respect to never filing in the courts to demand Mrs. Weigel to comply with Financial Discovery order in September 2019. The only response I received was that “Nottes would not answer his emails and calls on the matter”. I apologize if the wrong format. To be 100% clear about my offer to settle this divorce. Quite simply, I will forfeit all equity in the family home of 59 John St. 4C NY NY 10038… 350k more than the 200k my ex is owed due to it being a marital asset as lump sum payment for past and future child support. However, this is contingent upon Georgina Weigel’s signature on a final Divorce Decree that allows for an end of supervised visitation with a stated amount of court-ordered TIME with my children. I have previously put this forward and would like to express my desire for this to be an official offer. Last parameter is that NO future criminal complaints can be put forth by either side without evidence of a NEW act. I’m willing to start over at 51 years old. I’m offering my last asset in the world in total…. just to see and be with my kids again. As a non-criminal, I do not see how the children’s needs can be a secondary priority at this point. I humbly beg the courts to put an end to this by evaluating THE EVIDENCE…. not the words coming out of the mouth of individuals with vested interests. I am walking over to the court now but I do not have any information as to what address or suite number. If that information could be provided here, I would greatly appreciate it. PLEASE SEE – GEORGIE FRAUD FOLDER attached. David Weigel

Who Will Consider David Weigel’s “Black and White” Evidence?

In a subsequent installment, we will consider Weigel’s evidence linked above: Divorce – Financials – Fraud.zip.

To this day, Judge Hoahng has not reviewed this evidence. Nor will she. The Referee’s Report does not consider it. She based her findings on Georgina and the shark’s unilateral submission. Weigel claims those numbers are more than problematic.

The Certified Financial Planner points to the fact that the financial data Judge Hoahng relied upon is based on five-year-old information. Weigel was previously a broker for RBC Wealth Management with a $300 million dollar 401(k) business. In August 2020, and began his own firm with roughly $50 million in assets under management. He earned a fraction of his previous fees and salaries.

“Cherry-picking is financial fraud 101, and that’s exactly what the attorneys and referees did here,” the asset manager says.

The larger question is whether Justice Tandra L. Dawson will consider it. But Weigel is not optimistic. He believes systemic fraud has made him a victim of the Divorce-Industrial Complex.

“All that’s left is for Dawson to gavel down on this bogus report. And that’s what she’s there to do, to legitimize the fraud,” Weigel says.

As of the last communications from the courts dated December 11, it looks like more of the same.

Released from the attorneys and proceeding pro se, Weigel was able to hammer out a “family agreement” with Georgina in the first week of December. Weigel submitted it to the Court on December 7. He just learned the agreement was rejected.

Weigel believes the only reason the agreement between the parties – who can now converse civilly once an attorney has been removed from the equation – is grift. He said the agreement probably won’t go unless it includes a “Pay Dirt” reward of $200,000 for Shark Attorney Nottes.

“Without their vig, anything submitted will be administratively denied. It’s criminal. My choice is between debt slavery and jail. And that’s the way they want it.”

Richard Luthmann is a writer, editor, and investigative journalist.