CT Family Court: Ambrose’s Adoption Deception Unraveled

Christopher Ambrose, a Madison resident and suspended attorney, has been embroiled in a contentious legal battle concerning the custody of his three adopted teenage children. Despite their expressed desire to live with their adoptive mother, Karen Riordan, Ambrose has full custody. The situation has escalated recently, with Ambrose seeking not only to prevent Riordan from seeing the children but also her incarceration.
Ambrose’s Latest Move: From Custody to Incarceration
In 2022, Judge Gerard Adleman awarded Ambrose permanent custody, criticizing Riordan’s parental behavior. However, this decision has been controversial, as Adleman never met the children, and never required Ambrose to file financial affidavits to show what he did with the marital assets, and never heard Riordan’s side, making his decision based entirely on Ambrose’s allegations. The case is now before Judge Erika Tindill. Ambrose accuses Riordan of contempt and requests restrictive measures against her, including barring her from filing motions without permission.
Ambrose has admitted to being affected by articles in the Frank Report, to which his children contributed in efforts to escape his control. He now seeks to have the judge force Riordan to seek the removal of information about the teenagers from the publication before locking her up.
Tracked and Trapped: The Ambrose Teens’ Desperate Escape
Additionally, Ambrose has successfully obtained restraining orders against Riordan on behalf of the children and has gone to great lengths to keep the children under his control. This includes using legal maneuvers to force them out of Riordan’s home, tracking them across states, and threatening to place them in juvenile homes. The children have sought refuge with various family members and friends to escape Ambrose’s house, now equipped with surveillance systems.
Ambrose’s recent motion also includes efforts to prevent the birth mother of his youngest child, Sawyer, from gaining visitation rights.
Ambrose claimed the adoption was closed, with no contact since birth with the birth mother, Tara Southern.
Ambrose wrote in his motion to Judge Tindill, “That the Court dismiss the Third-Party Motion to Intervene for lack of standing. The party is the birth mother of the youngest child, who was adopted at birth in a closed adoption. There has been no contact with her since he was born.”
Ambrose vs. Birth Mother: The Battle for Sawyer’s Future
Contrary to Ambrose’s claim, the birth mother, Tara Southern, had been in communication with the adoptive mother, Karen Riordan, since Sawyer was an infant. This continued until he was nine.
This period coincides with a significant change in family dynamics. When Ambrose, a TV screenwriter in Los Angeles, faced a plagiarism scandal in 2018, he returned home. He took control of the marital assets and flipped custody in family court. This effectively barred Riordan from contacting her children. Ambrose cited parental alienation while trying to alienate the children from their mother.
Tara Southern, the birth mother of Sawyer Ambrose
Tara Southern told FR:
Chris is lying about there being no contact between us since the birth of Sawyer. And also about the adoption not being open.
There are books Karen made for me from when Sawyer was born until Chris told her not to do it anymore.
This photo [below] shows Sawyer sleeping with the teddy bear I gave to Karen and Chris to give to Sawyer.
I wanted him to have the teddy bear because Sawyer’s birth father, Roberto Garcia, gave it to me on Valentine’s Day, and I named the bear Garcie because of Roberto’s last name.
Believing it would be special for Sawyer to have something his real father gave to his real mother, I gave them the bear at the hospital the day after I gave birth,
Chris and Karen brought me a big wrapped gift. I opened it, and it was a teddy bear from the “Build-a-Bear” workshop. Her name was Gracie (Get it?? Garcie and Gracie?). I still have Gracie, and Sawyer still has Garcie!!
These photos are of Sawyer with Garcie then and now.
You should hear how everything fell into place about me meeting Karen and Chris and how it became an open adoption. At first, I did not want to know them. Everyone I’ve ever told the story to has cried. I swear!! And I cry every time I tell it.
Ambrose’s Adoption Deception Unraveled
I circled both places where it says it was an open adoption in red.
I left that hospital knowing that my son was going to be fine, or at least that’s what I thought. He had a great childhood until he turned nine. That’s when I stopped hearing from them. I called the adoption agency several times to ask what had happened. They tried contacting them because they were supposed to send me pictures.
It took a while for them to talk to someone finally. That someone was Chris. He said he did not want anything else sent to me except the required picture. Even the adoption agency didn’t understand it because Karen had been so generous with photos before.
Chris cut me off and got me out of the picture, just like he’s trying to do Karen now. They even let me help pick his name, Sawyer Elias.
I will ask the adoption agency if they could write the court a letter saying it was an open adoption.
Chris Ambrose is lying about no contact whatsoever between us over the years. All those pictures I sent prove there was contact between us.
Judge Tindill has not set a hearing date for Ambrose’s motion to arrest the adopted mother and ban the biological mother.
Sounds to me like he’s been paying people off.
I know Tara PERSONALLY.
I remember when she was pregnant. I remember when she would get the pictures. How Happy she was that her little boy was going to a great place and would never want for anything. I also remember the pain she went through when the pictures stopped.
I honestly can’t imagine what the judge, or any of the court system is thinking, not speaking to the children. He is literally holding them hostage.
I don’t want to hurt anyone, or try to destroy anyone’s life or reputation. I’m not asking for custody of Sawyer. I only want him to be happy , and to grow up to be the best person that he can be .. When I was pregnant with Sawyer, his father and I split up, and he moved back to Mexico.. I knew that alone, I could not give Sawyer the life that he deserved . I had to think about him, and what was best for him… and not be selfish and think about what I wanted.. so I made the decision to give him up for adoption. And I got so lucky! To find out that the agency had chosen a wealthy , happily married couple that already had adopted 2 other children of the Spanish heritage.. and the adoptive father was a writer of some of the most popular television shows on tv.. how lucky was that??? “Wow!! My baby will never want or need for anything!!”.. that’s all I could think about. I left that hospital the happiest young lady in the whole world.. how could such a true fairy tale story go so wrong? What happened? And I feel like I owe it to Sawyer to try and help him as much as I can now. I feel like I let him down, because if I never would have put him up for adoption, this would’ve never happened to him. At the end of the day, it’s my fault.. I made bad choices in my life when I was younger, and now , my son.. the only child I’ve ever had, and ever will have, is suffering because of it. I can’t change the past, but I can try to make the future better for him. The first 9 years of his life were great, and I know this because Karen made sure that I knew everything that was going on in Sawyer’s life. From his first birthday, up until his 5th birthday.. his first piece of art..( which was just some scribbling on a piece of paper).. but that was his art!work. His footprints, his handprints, books full of photos that she put a lot of time and effort into.. letters, Christmas cards, and more photos!! And he was smiling in every one of those photos.. and so we’re Mia and Matthew. In the photos of them now, there are no smiles.. only sad faces and saddened eyes . These children deserve to be happy, like they used to be. Is that too much to ask for? Just let them be happy, and let them live there life and be loved.. please!!! I will do everything I can to try and make that happen! I promise!! I owe it to Sawyer. He deserves nothing but the best .. and Mia and Matthew too! All 3 of you are beautiful .. inside and out..!! I love all of you! I’m so glad I know you now, and know that one day.( hopefully soon) , we can be together and live a happy and family filled life together!! Love conquers all!!!
The loss of free will. The family courts AFCC and the state of Connecticut have been robbing people of free will for financial gain and power. Free will to be divorce. Free will to live free from harm. Punishing people for not bending to the will of the court and the fathers. Set the children free. Let them have their free will to live where they choose. Choose to have their family members.
As the ghost observed Ambrose wears the chain he forged in life. He made it link by link, and yard by yard; girded it on of his own free will. Ambrose wonders why the teens do not want to be with him and why they run and he thinks if he arrests the adoptive mother who raised them and bars the biological mother from his youngest child, he will magically change their minds about him.
Of his own free will he wore it and is its pattern strange to the judges like Adelman and O’Neill? That the sin they do by two and two one day they must pay for one by one,
Chris no longer knows what to do because the doors are closing in on him and now he is only a few steps away from losing his children and it serves him well because he is a selfish person who doesn’t care about these children or their feelings. soon he will be paying for all the damage he has done to them. . Let happiness be brought back to these children , who are very innocent and do not deserve all this evil that is being done to them . Hopefully, soon they will return to their normal lives and be able to be with their adoptive mother Karen. I also can’t wait to meet them one day, and I will , because i am very close friends with the biological mother , Tara. I know she is trying very hard to do everything she can to help her son, and the other two children as well. Thank you Frank for all the work you have done, and I wish all of you good luck..
In the fight between Christopher Ambrose and Karen Riordan, the well-being and happiness of the father is often forgotten. His deep emotional connection with his children is not reciprocated and he is the one who the courts have chosen to play the crucial role in shaping their lives.
This was decided by Judge Adelman and Judge O’Neill, who have extensive experience and knowledge in making custody decisions.
It is vtal to accept the validity of Judge Adelman’s ruling, even if it appears based solely on Mr. Ambrose’s allegations without considering the children’s wishes or hearing Riordan’s side. Judge Adelman has the ability to be fair and impartial and correctly make an evaluation without hearing everything Riordan has to say. Women in custody battles say the exact same stuff in every case.
Judge Adelman can easily guess what she is going to say. There are no concerns about potential bias in his decision-making.
The claim made by Mr. Ambrose that the adoption was closed and that there was no contact with the birth mother, Tara Southern, is true. People got this mixed up. Mr. Ambrose said he had not contact with her and he doesn’t want any contact now.
Southern communicated with Riordan and Sawyer but she has not communicated with Mr. Ambrose.
Mr. Ambrose has gone to great lengths to take control over the children in their best interest including obtaining restraining orders against Riordan and utilizing legal remedies o stop her from having contact with the kids. They are not hers anymore. They are not the biological mother’s kids either. They belong to Mr. Ambrsoe. Judge Adelman decided this. His actions are for the best interest of the children. Judge Adelman, Judge O’Neill and Mr. Ambrose know better I should think than silly women and children.
While mothers play a role in a child’s early life, these kids are not babies in diapers. Wee should defer to the judges involved who carefully evaluated the evidence. The judges chose Mr. Ambrose.
The nonsensical idea that children’s wishes should be heard is as improper as listening to the perspective of the birth mother or the adopted mother. Though Judge Tindall is inexperienced and a woman who might be biased and certainly less able to know what is going on. She should be smart enough to follow what the men know is right.
Judge Tindall should lock Riordan up in prison and lock Southern out of the boy’s life. Sawyer needs his dad, one of the finest men in Connecticut, not silly women that will likely make him like them – silly. This should end now. If Judge Tindill listens to the men she will put Riordan in prison until the kids accept that Mr. Ambrose is the only parent they have. If that means Riordan has to go to jail for 10 years so be it. Fathers have rights.
You are a complete idiot . Humphrey Dumbphrey.. .. this isn’t 1920… geez!!!
Humphrey.. you say in your comment that Chris says he has not had contact with me and that he doesn’t want contact now. Just FYI..I could care less if Chris does or doesn’t want any contact with me. What does that have to do with anything anyway?
If you were trying to say something on Chris’s behalf, all you’ve done is make yourself and Chris look stupid. Oh no! Chris doesn’t want any contact with me.. ever!! What am I going to do? How will I ever make it through the rest of my life knowing that Chris doesn’t want any contact with me? And I’m sorry, but who are you? Do you work for the adoption agency?
Can you read? Obviously not. Did you not see the adoption paper in this article that clearly says “Adoption openness agreement “? And did you happen to see the signatures of the 3 people involved? In case you can’t read .. or you just missed that part of the story.. those signatures belong to myself, Karen , and your hero, , Chris.. this is my favorite part of your comment, ! ….”Mr. Ambrose has gone to great lengths to take control over the children in their best interest including obtaining restraining orders against Riordan and utilizing legal remedies o stop her from having contact with the kids. They are not hers anymore. They are not the biological mother’s kids either. They belong to Mr. Ambrose. “.. you speak about the children as if they are objects.. “he owns them??“.
If I were Chris, I would ask you to please not make anymore comments on his behalf… because you sound like an imbecile.. !! a complete , clueless, dumbass.. and all you did with this comment is make him look worse than he already does!! Whatever you do.. Don’t quit your day job ..!! Unless your day job is doing idiotic things like this..!
“Mr. Humphrey” was clearly being sarcastic.
You wrote:
“In the fight between Christopher Ambrose and Karen Riordan ..”
The “fight” seems to be mostly about his “open secrets”.
“the well-being and happiness of the father is often forgotten.”
Is that a reference to his “Latino Boiz” and pretend barber activities?
“His deep emotional connection with his children is not reciprocated”
His children reject his sexual advances, online “Latino Boiz” and pretend barber activities.
“and he is the one who the courts have chosen to play the crucial role in shaping their lives.”
Did Gerard Adleman & AG Tong pick up where Magnus Hirschfeld & Li Shiu Tong left off?
Frank, Now and then my wife and I log on to franks report to read what you have written because you do have some very good and interesting stories. It’s been about a month since the last time we visited the site. We have been reading about this situation for some time now.. maybe a year or two.
However, we have never commented on it, until now. And the only reason I’m doing it now is because after I read it , and passed it to my wife , whom was sitting next to me on the couch, and I told her to read it.. my wife got tears in her eyes. My wife is a very strong lady..and she is one that usually can control her emotions very well.. I couldn’t believe it. She didn’t say anything, only pointed to the photo of the young boy holding the teddy bear that his birth mother gave to him .The photo of him as a baby with the teddy bear, and a photo of him now with the teddy bear.
We are assuming that the child knows that the bear is from his birth mother and his birth father? Even if he don’t, we both agree that it’s time for some damn body to do something about this situation . I, personally, being a father of 4 beautiful children, could never do to my children , what this man , Christopher Ambrose, is doing to his. It’s pure torture.
There has to be something that can be done. Frank, you are a good man to try and help these children. My wife and i will pray for them. And pray for the birth mother and the adoptive mother as well. But we will also pray for Christopher Ambrose, that he will allow these children to be loved by their families and allow them to be happy for the remainder of their childhood years. If he doesn’t, These children are going to despise him for the rest of their lives.
I’m not sure what the legal age is in Connecticut, for a child to be considered an adult, and go out into the world to live on their own, but if Christopher Ambrose continues to keep these children against their will, and keep them away from the people that they love , and the people that they know love them, he will lose them forever.. this situation could have a beautiful ending , where everybody could win, and everybody could enjoy having the children in their lives.. and the children could be happy as well.. think about it.. before it’s too late.. life is short..
Ambrose gets of on inflicting pain in others. Anyone who lives the kids or tries to support the kids puts themselves in danger of the psychopathic predator Chris Ambrose has proven himself to be.
He goes after everyone. Family, friends, strangers- anyone who helps the teens or Karen is targeted by Ambrose. He goes after their reputations, their careers and their livery.
Judge Wilson saw through him. Let’s hope judge Tindall does too.
Sawyer loves Tara and reached out to her when he needed help. This is a wonderful connection that shows bonds of love are forever.
It’s not enough to cut off the mom they love. Now he fights to incarcerate her- and tells the teens he’s not pursuing her incarceration! He can’t tell truth from fiction.
It’s not enough to deny and block Tara, nor he wants to legally eliminate her from having access to sawyer.
Chris – love has no bounds. You can write books of motions, trash both moms with courtroom lies- your teens will love them no matter what any court says. So enjoy your time with Cuda, or Aldrich and whoever else you hire at top dollar to do a hit job on your ex or Tara.
In the end these teens know love. They love their mom. They love Tara.
They will leave you as soon as they can for you deprive them of love and goodness and laughter.
Get some help.
Given the tragedy of having his mother eliminated from his life, you would think Ambrose would welcome Tara with open arms regardless if it was an open or closed adoption.
His mother was “eliminated from his life”?
Parenting style: Exclusion and Deprivation by Abusive Ambrose.
Ambrose welcomes dcf and the police but all who love are cut off.
Keep lying Chrissass. It’s catching up with you.
isolating victims from loved ones … is usually an expression of a need to control others … and now he has a surveillance system to spy on three teenagers?
Considering his history of going online to solicit strangers for sexual gratification, regular screening of the house for hidden cameras is something the state should consider. Maybe Rosa Delauro can help find funds to sponsor that effort. Her husband Stan Greenberg has a lot of connections in business and government. Maybe Rosa and Stan can help save the state money in that case, while allowing the father to enjoy his lifestyle. The hidden camera detection equipment can be donated and the state will save money on voyeurism trials. Extra money in a budget no one tracks can go to all kinds of activities. Time to think outside of the box, people.
One would think Ambrose would welcome Tara with open arms.
Why does he have to cut off everyone Sawyer and his siblings love?
He is a psycho. A threatened, little little creep.
Praying for Sawyer, Mia and Matthew every night. This guys insane. You don’t need to be a psychiatrist to see it.
Unfortunately …
a few Connecticut family court psychiatrists don’t think the way most normal people think.
https://antrimhousebooks.com/robson.html
It’s an open adoption.
Nearly everything Chris says… every story he tells, while plausible to strangers, are fabricated.
It takes much time and energy to unravel his lies and it’s often a challenge to prove something that did not happen. By the time you’re able to, Chris has spun many more lies. He buries people alive with his lies.
Two mothers love Sawyer and love these teens. Chris Ambrose is abusive. Everyone can see it. You don’t cut mothers out if your children’s lives. You don’t cut grandparents, cousins, aunts, godparents, out of your children’s lives.
Chris will deny he’s done so. But it will be proven. The teens own words tell their truth.
Enough of this clown.
Let these teens be free and let them live in the world of people who love them. ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽