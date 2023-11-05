Justice Denied? Father’s Fight for Son Mired in Alleged Legal Cronyism! – Grandmother Speaks Out

Amid a bitter custody dispute, Bryce Emert, 17, is caught in the crossfire, yearning to return to his father, Rob's, care. As family court entanglements strip Rob of his parental rights, Bryce's simple wish to be with his dad is lost in a maze of legal wrangling and allegations of judicial misconduct. With each passing day, the family's hope for a reunion dims under the shadow of a system slow to listen and slower to act.

An anonymous person, who did not like my story: San Diego DA Bungles Prosecution of Father as Hidden Tapes Emerge; While 16 Year-Old Bryce Emert Battles to Be Heard, made a strongly worded comment.

The commenter disputes the accuracy of the story and criticizes the one-sided and opinionated reporting.

They highlight that the story omits the mother’s struggles and fails to mention that there are two children involved, questioning the nature of the father’s focus on one child.

The father, Rob, is accused of illegally taking one of the children, Bryce, from school against court orders.

Rob is criticized for not following legal procedures to change custody arrangements, and instead acting above the law.

During the 14 months when Rob had custody of Bryce, the child reportedly did not attend school, missing out on educational services for a diagnosis he has.

The commenter alleges Rob has been unemployed for over 8 years, relying on his parents’ support and taking over their house.

Rob’s representation of himself in legal matters is seen as problematic due to his behavior and excessive communication, which burdens the court system.

The commenter suggests Rob should find employment, rather than obsessively engaging with the court and the media.

The reporting is accused of being biased, spreading misinformation and hate.

There is a call for privacy and healing for the family, instead of public exposure and scrutiny.

The commenter warns Rob’s story is being unduly publicized and contributes to dragging both sides “through the mud.”

The story is characterized as not unique and contains misinformation, including potentially illegally obtained recordings.

Rob Emert’s mother is mentioned as contributing to the continued alienation of the son from his mother.

Rob’s mother makes a reply

By Glenda Emert

I am Bryce’s paternal grandmother. Bryce is almost 17 and wants to go home to the father who raised him.

The commenter mentioned the other child, a daughter. Rob and his daughter always had a great relationship until Rob was forced out of her life by this “kids for cash” scam.

Once the family court forced her dad out of her life, she did not talk to him anymore. This has crushed my son. It does not take a genius to figure out who the alienator is.

Ironically, their mom, Andrea Schuck, says the daughter does not need to speak to Rob, but Bryce must speak and live with her.

Rob was a stay-at-home dad for approximately eight years of their marriage. He was a cool dad but also worked extensively with Bryce in all areas of his life, including homework.

Father’s Commitment Challenged by Threats of Detention for Son

When the divorce hit, two judges, three family court service reports, and two family court service interviews put 60% custody in Rob’s hands.

Rob told Andrea it did not matter because he offered to let both children go back and forth between their homes on an as-needed basis for their emotional well-being.

They shared custody, 50-50, for almost two years.

Bryce’s IEP case manager was even a witness for the dad, as were many others who attest to the dad’s dedication as a loving father to both children.

Rob did not alienate. However, Bryce had a strained relationship with his mom for most of his life. She never had the time to spend with him and mainly focused on her daughter.

Andrea then said if Bryce does not live with her, he must go to juvenile detention. She planned to let the family court system put Bryce in a “facility” rather than let him live with his father because she was so resentful of Rob.

If Bryce didn’t want to be with his mom, Rob couldn’t have him either, and a “facility” sounded acceptable to her.

Father Accuses Court of Bias and Conflict of Interest Amidst $250K Legal Battle

Andrea likely paid close to $250K to beat Rob down.

If Andrea’s parents had stopped paying, and her attorney, David Schulman, had stopped stirring the pot for profit, Rob and Andrea could have resolved this issue quickly.

Instead, Judge William Y. Wood appointed Commissioner Patti Ratekin to manage the case.

Ratekin appointed an attorney for Bryce, Matt Cord, to rubberstamp Andrea’s narrative to place Bryce in a facility.

Andrea brought Jesse Olague (a hired gun psychologist) to rubberstamp the “facility” narrative.

Rob discovered that Ratekin’s supervising judge, Superior Court Judge William Y. Wood, is married to Whitney Hauck-Wood, a teacher at Avaria Oaks. Andrea was also a teacher there at the time. They were good friends.

Judge Wood recused himself and kept it all in the family.

The new supervising judge, Superior Court Judge Margo Hoy was equally conflicted.

Before Hoy became a judge, she worked as an attorney at Moore, Schulman & Moore under David Shulman —Andrea’s attorney.

So Rob was on his own, fighting this RICO enterprise for BOTH his children.

Heart Attack and Legal Turmoil

On the day he had a massive heart attack (100% blockage of the LAD), Ratekin tried to railroad orders but realized that since he was in the ER, she needed to wait a few days. After a few days, she reiterated the “facility” narrative, and Rob called her out for fraud on the court.

Ratekin then realized Rob had exposed her little RICO enterprise with what the commenter called “illegal recordings.”

She recused herself, but in a nod to the “Kids for Cash” RICO enterprise, she backdated an order for supervised visitation and a one-sided default judgment.

Rob went to the presiding judge, Lorna Alksne, for help.

She realized the magnitude of the fraud, tried to cover it up, and pyramided off Ratekin’s corrupt orders.

Rob asked for a hearing where he could bring his evidence and witnesses. Judge Alksne said to turn over Bryce first based on the order of supervised visitation that Ratekin made the day she recused.

The final judgment of Judge Lorna Alknse gave Rob ZERO parental rights and ZERO of the family assets.

I don’t know in what universe anyone could consider that fair.

Then, the family court lawyers got their co-conspirators at the DA’s office to prosecute Rob. There is a recording that proves this.

The problem is the DA knew they could never win a case of custodial interference, so they created a “threat” to throw Rob in jail for 90 days to coerce a guilty plea.

The plea deal was to let Bryce go home to Rob, and Andrea WELCHED on the agreement.

San Diego Deputy District Attorney Franciesca Dawn Balerio knows she can’t win a case against Rob, so she is now fighting against Rob’s motion to withdraw his coerced plea.

Bryce’s Plea to Return to Father’s Care

Bryce Emert wants to be heard.Bryce is the victim. He was doing fantastic in Rob’s care, and evidence and witnesses support this.

Bryce was in the most extensive home school network in the USA and registered with the state.

During the divorce, Andrea signed off on the family court system ordering Bryce to live in a “facility.”

He was getting harassed at all ends. His mom, her attorney, his appointed attorney, and the psychologists were all trying to make money off him and get him to turn on his dad.

Bryce begged his dad to take him away from the insanity, and he left to live with his father. For those 14 months, Bryce recovered and was doing fantastic. He had a loving, supportive home with his dad and his dad’s family.

Now, he is back in a toxic relationship with his mom, which he was begging everyone to stay away from.

While in his dad’s care, Bryce excels and always has. While in his mom’s care, she calls him skinny, ugly, and stupid.

When Bryce indicated he wanted to live with his dad more, Bryce’s mom said that’s fine, but I will sell your bed and use your bedroom for something else. Today, Bryce lives in the garage.

I am his grandmother. Bryce has been calling me for almost a year, simply wanting to come home. Bryce often needs to vent his frustration about how his mom has tried to erase his dad, his dad’s family, and many friends from his life.

Why should a 17-year-old be forced to live with his mom when his dad never did anything wrong?

Now, Andrea is trying to get a restraining order against me.

She has connections within the family court and got a court hearing within ten days when the father had to wait six months to try to be heard to fix this mess.

Bryce is almost 17 and wants to go home to the family he considers his family.

Who are you to say he can’t?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Email

